As winter casts its serene spell across Japan, the nation transforms into a breathtaking landscape of crisp air and delicate beauty. The familiar imagery of snow-covered mountains and festive celebrations only scratches the surface of what Japan’s winter truly embodies. In reality, Japan’s winter is a rich tapestry of nuanced microseasons, each offering its own unique window into the country’s profound connection with nature and the subtle changes it undergoes throughout the season. Let’s see the wonderful world of Japan’s winter microseasons!

1. Rittō (立冬)

Rittō is the seasonal turning point from autumn to winter, falling exactly between the autumnal equinox and the winter solstice. Rittō is usually considered to be from November 7 to November 21, and heralds the arrival of cold weather in earnest. As temperatures begin to drop rapidly, this is the perfect time to change clothes and prepare for winter with kotatsu, heaters, etc.

2. Shōsetsu (小雪)

Shōsetsu refers to “the time of slight snowfall”. At this time of year, as we approach the beginning of winter, snow begins to fall on the mountains, but not enough to accumulate yet, and only a few flakes of snow can be seen here and there. For this reason, this season is called “Shōsetsu”. Usually, the period from November 22 to December 6 is considered this period, which marks the seasonal milestone that reminds us that winter is coming. Around this time, the natural world begins its full-scale preparations for winter. Trees and plants begin to shed their leaves and prepare to go dormant, quietly preparing themselves for winter. The days gradually become shorter and the nights longer, while the cold winds blow and frost pillars rise in the mornings, making the cold even more severe.

3. Taisetsu (大雪)

“Taisetsu” is a winter period between December 7 and December 21. It means “big snow” and is the time when snow begins to fall in earnest. This is the time of year when the cold becomes even more severe, and we can feel the onset of winter. The season of heavy snowfall is also a time when the taste of winter can be enjoyed along with the cold. In particular, root vegetables such as daikon (Japanese radish), lotus root, and carrots are in season, and their sweetness increases in the cold, adding color to the Japanese winter table. In addition, on December 13, there is an event of preparations for the New Year begin as “Shogatsu Kotohahime (正月事始め). “Susubarai (煤払い)” held on this day is a traditional event to thoroughly clean and purify the house of soot and dust that have accumulated in the house over the past year. By purifying the house, it is an important day to prepare for welcoming the gods in the new year and to pray for the health and prosperity of the family.

4. Tōji (冬至)

Tōji is the period of the year that includes the shortest day and longest night. Usually, the period from December 21 to January 4 is considered to be this period. This day marks the heart of winter and is a time when we can feel the days gradually getting longer. It is customary to eat “kabocha” (pumpkin)” in this period. The yellow color of the pumpkin symbolizes the sun, and it has long been believed to ward off evil spirits. Also, since pumpkins are harvested in summer but can be stored for a long time, the tradition of eating pumpkins on the Tōji has been handed down to supplement nutrition, strengthen the body’s immune system, and wish for good health and good fortune.

5. Shōkan (小寒)

Shōkan, also called “the first day of cold” since ancient times, is said to mark the arrival of full-blown winter cold on this day. Usually, the period from January 5 to January 19 is marked by Shōkan. From this time on, the cold weather becomes even more severe and we are in the middle of winter. The typical event of this period s “Nanakusa-gayu (七草粥)” (rice porridge with seven herbs) eaten on January 7. On this day, it is customary to eat Japanese medicinal herbs and root vegetables boiled together with white porridge. It is believed that eating the seven herbs porridge purifies the body of evil spirits and wishes for good health.

6. Daikan (大寒)

Daikan is the coldest time of the year and falls approximately 15 days from January 20 to February 3 each year. During this period, while the cold becomes severe, the phrase “three cold days and four warm days (三寒四温)” comes into use, and after three days of cold weather comes four days of warm weather, and it is around this time that we begin to feel signs of spring. There is an auspicious food called “daikan tamago (大寒卵)” that is eaten during this time of the year. These are eggs from chickens born during the great cold, and are considered to be highly nutritious and of special value. In olden times in Japan, it was rare for hens to lay eggs during this time of year, so Daikan Tamago has a special meaning and is believed to bring good luck in terms of money.

By immersing yourself in Japan’s winter microseasons, you’ll uncover a deeper appreciation for the country’s nuanced seasonal transitions and the rich traditions that honor them. Each microseason offers a distinct experience, from the first delicate snowfall that heralds the approach of winter to the festive culinary delights that accompany the colder months. Witnessing the landscape transform with each phase provides not just a visual feast, but a sensory journey into the heart of Japan’s winter. Whether you’re exploring the enchanting snow-covered vistas of Hokkaido, participating in age-old winter festivals, or savoring seasonal dishes like hot pot and yuzu-infused treats, each microseason offers its own set of experiences that highlight Japan’s profound connection to its natural environment and cultural heritage. This journey through Japan’s winter microseasons will leave you with lasting memories and a newfound understanding of the intricate beauty and cultural richness that define Japan in winter.

