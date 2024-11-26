8 Lesser Known Things To Do In Akihabara

Lucas’ profile Lucas is a student from San Diego, California. He is working and living in Tokyo for an internship program, aiming to learn more about Japan’s work culture and to have a better understanding of the Japanese way of life. After the internship, he will ultimately travel back home to complete his Bachelor’s Degree, but hopes to travel more in he future to have more experiences abroad.

If you’ve done your research into places to visit in Tokyo, you’re bound to be familiar with Akihabara. The famous “electric town” is the heart of otaku culture in Tokyo, and there is a wide variety of things to do including arcades, maid cafes, tech shops, and more. However, what happens when you’ve exhausted all the major tourist destinations and you want to find something new? Well, we have you covered with a small collection of slightly lesser-known locations to check out in Akihabara. Whether it’s your first time in town or looking to revisit in the future, make sure to add some of these destinations to your travel plans!

1. 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan Alley

As a part of the recent redevelopment of the Akihabara area in the last few years, an area under the tracks which was previously used for parking and storing machinery has been transformed into a pedestrian mall. The name “2k540” refers to the distance from Tokyo Station—2.54 kilometers, and “Aki-Oka” indicates its location between Akihabara Station and Okachimachi Station. Included among the shops are leather crafts, fabrics, jewelry, decor and furniture created by small-scale artisans and craftsmen. Most of the products here are also handmade and serve as excellent gifts or souvenirs. For something truly unique, check out the 2k540 Aki-Oka artisan alley.

2. Warhammer Store and Cafe

Just off the main street lies a very unassuming black sign that sits outside of Games Workshop’s Warhammer Store and Cafe. This store is one of the largest stores in the world for Warhammer, which is a tabletop game using small miniatures to wage war against your opponent in fantasy or sci-fi settings. You can pop into the shop to play the game with other people, grab a themed drink at the attached cafe, or just marvel at the expertly painted miniature dioramas. They also stock a wide variety of products that are hard to find elsewhere, making it a dream for fans of the game. Whether you’re already a fan or just morbidly curious, check out the Warhammer Store and Cafe.

3. Small Electronic Stores

Donald Trung (CC BY-SA 4.0) on wikimedia commons

If you’ve ever looked around for places to visit in Akihabara, you’ve probably heard of places like Hard Off, Super Potato, and others that specialize in games and electronics. However, there are also a lot of scattered smaller shops off the main street that specialize in second-hand items. You can usually find used laptops, phones, cables, and more in discount bins. This might not be for everyone, but you can oftentimes find a nice deal on some electronics by popping your head into some of these shops. Take a detour off the main street and check out some of the smaller electronic stores around Akihabara.

4. Akiba Fukurou Owl Cafe

You’ve probably heard of Japan’s cat cafes or other animal themed establishments, but how about an owl cafe? A passion project started by a married couple hosts a family of 40 owls in a small sit down cafe. Inside, you can have the owls sit with you or on your arms and shoulders while you learn about them. Be aware that the cafe is typically only open short hours and is reserved only as their primary concern in the care of the owls since they tend to be high maintenance. If you do make it, they will help take pictures of you with the owls so you can enjoy your time with these magical creatures.

5. Busou Shoten Replica Props

Noah Wulf (CC BY-SA 4.0) on wikimedia commons

Need a prop for your next costume or cosplay? Busou Shoten has you covered with an array of realistic prop weapons. Their shop hosts realistic recreations of real weaponry as well as fantasy weapons such as the large dragonslayer sword from Berserk that stands near the front entrance. For cosplay enthusiasts, this is a dream come true, as detailed props are often hard to make. Even if you don’t need a weapon, they also carry a small amount of jewelry and accessories too. Check this spot out to boost your next cosplay to the next level!

6. E-Earphones Audio Shop

I-Ta Tsai (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0) on flickr

Here’s a bit of a niche entry. If you have an interest in quality audio in headphones, earphones, audio players, and more, this should be a location you should check out. This several-floor shop hosts racks of headphones and audio equipment that you can try out and listen to. They also have staff available to answer questions or give you guidance to find the right equipment for you. Lastly, they also carry second-hand goods which are usually a very good deal, and they will even buy your old equipment from you if you no longer need it. Make sure you bring your favorite music player or an audio jack adapter for your phone so you can demo the impressive selection at e-Earphones.

7. Game Bar A-Button

naosuke ii, CC BY 2.0 Deed, via Flickr

Most of the stores and shops of Akihabara close around 8 or 9 at night, so what if you want to keep the fun going later? One of the best spots to hang out with other video game and anime fans would be Game Bar A-Button. Created by a host that enjoys everything gaming, anime, doujinshi, and more, you can eat and drink themed items and even play on a limited selection of games to pass the time. The bar opens around 4pm and stays open until around midnight, allowing you to enjoy a little bit of nightlife around Akihabara.

8. Limited Time Events

Lastly, and probably the best way to add something new to your trip to Akihabara, would be to check out the limited time events. Some light research before you visit will reveal events like collaboration cafes, festivals, or other events that are happening on a fairly consistent basis. For example, Collabo Cafe Hondo is a location that regularly has themed food and drinks around certain popular anime series or games, while locations like the Bellesalle Akihabara often host larger events throughout its first floor and basement level. Make sure to look into some limited time events as you may find something interesting to you before you visit Akihabara!

Today we’ve counted a few lesser-known spots to check out in Akihabara, but did any of them spark your interest? From used tech and headphones to artisan shops and cafes, there’s plenty to see and do outside of the usual attractions of Akihabara. Make sure you revisit this bustling area of Tokyo and add some of these spots to your list to enjoy a new experience!

