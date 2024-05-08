10 Best eSports Events in Japan 2024-2025

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

eSports events are on the rise in Japan! Get ready for heart-pounding matches, mind-blowing skill, and all the electrifying energy of a major sporting event – but with video games! Competitive video gaming is gaining popularity thanks to the country’s strong gaming culture and tech-savvy players. These factors help set a solid foundation for gamers and spectators to have competitions that can easily hold their own in the global market. Thanks to the growing interest, gamers have a platform to demonstrate their high skills, and spectators enjoy exciting competitions with all the bells and whistles of a major sporting and entertainment event!

If you’re going to be in Japan and want to check out an eSport competition, here’s a list of the 10 best eSports events in Japan for 2024 and 2025!

1. EVO Japan 2024

EVO Japan is the biggest and best, and it is Japan’s Super Bowl of eSports! This April, the world’s best players will gather at Ariake Arena in Tokyo for three days to battle with legendary games like Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and more. EVO also gears up to be one of the most popular events for spectators, with an epic cosplay contest and parade that creates excitement beyond gaming. EVO Japan is the top competition for gamers and pop culture enthusiasts and a must-see competition for fans worldwide. The sheer scale and excitement of EVO Japan is a testament to the global reach and influence of Japanese pop culture, making it a must-attend event for anyone with a passion for gaming and entertainment.

When: April 27-29, 2024 (2025 TBA)

2. Tournaments

While they may be smaller than EVO, plenty of other tournaments call to gamers and fans. With tons happening all the time, both online and in real life, it’s helpful to have a network to track them down. One of the best websites to find tournaments is egamersworld, which can link fans (and players!) to upcoming tournaments around the world. You can find in-person competitions as well as online events.

One of the most prominent tournaments is the Valorant Champions Tour, with the top regional teams battling for global dominance. There are also thriving local scenes that give up-and-coming players a chance to fight their way up the ranks. March and April saw 23 teams gather for the Valorant Game Changers opening qualifier tournaments in Japan, where winners would be crowned national champions and win prizes up to 1 million yen!

3. eSPORTS TOKYO

eSPORTS Tokyo is your one-stop shop for leveling up your business in Japan’s booming esports market. It’s a convention where you’ll find a room filled with the biggest names in esports, from tournament planners, tech wizards, and top players to superstar team reps – all there to strike game-winning deals. This exclusive B2B event lets guests demo cutting-edge tech, check out the latest products, and network with the industry elite. It’s not for casual fans, but for companies serious about conquering Japanese esports, this is the ultimate event! For those who wish to attend, visitors can request tickets from here.

When: July 3-5, 2024 @ Tokyo Big Sight

4. BitSummit

BitSummit is Kyoto’s crown jewel for all things independent gaming. This growing festival lets you go hands-on with over 100 incredible indie titles, meet the passionate developers behind them, and celebrate the magic of homegrown games. Once a small industry gathering, BitSummit has exploded in popularity, attracting over 11,000 attendees in 2018 and boasting support from giants like Sony and Nintendo. The best part? It’s just getting bigger! With satellite events like BitSummit Roadshow popping up in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Taipei, indie gaming love is spreading faster than ever.

When: July 19-21, 2024 @ Miyako Messe, Kyoto

5. GGB

Gaijin Gaming Brothers (GGB) is your gateway to the thrilling world of the Japanese Smash Bros scene. This fantastic site not only translates local tournament info and event details, but it also connects you with the local community. Whether you’re an expat or just visiting, GGB ensures that language barriers won’t stop you from experiencing the epic Japanese Smash scene firsthand!

6. Tokyo eSports Festa

The Tokyo eSports Festa is back, bigger and better than ever! This annual event began in 2020 and is held at the massive Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center. It’s a one-stop shop for all things esports in the Japanese capital. Guests can compete in the Tokyo Governor’s Cup for a chance at esports glory, check out the latest tech at industry booths, or bring the whole family to enjoy fun learning activities for kids. From heart-pounding matches to cutting-edge gadgets, the Tokyo eSports Festa is a popular celebration of esports for everyone!

When: 2025 dates TBA

7. Japan PARA eSports Festival 2024

Level up your esports game with JPeS24! This innovative tournament breaks barriers in Japan, offering fierce competition for gamers with disabilities. JPeS24 uses ingenious rules to create a level playing field, letting everyone compete for the champion title. This isn’t just about gaming; it’s about breaking barriers and proving anyone can be a champion. Watch the live-streamed matches online and see how JPeS24 is pushing the boundaries of esports for a new generation of players! Look out for 2025 updates on their website to catch next year’s competition. This tournament is a testament to the inclusivity and diversity of the esports community, where everyone’s skills and passion are celebrated.

When: January 26, 2024 (2025 TBA)

8. TOKYO GAME SHOW

The Tokyo Game Show is a legendary pilgrimage. This massive event is a gamer’s paradise, packed with booths from all the big names, significant publishers, console makers, mobile giants, and even some indie gems. It’s an influencer’s dream, with chances to play new and unreleased games (though be prepared for epic lineups). Not a fan of waiting? No worries! There’s tons of other entertainment, including a mind-blowing cosplay showcase. This event gets CROWDED, but it’s a must-attend for true gamers. While the first two days are predominantly industry-only, September 28th and 29th are open to the public, so mark your calendars and prepare to be blown away! The Tokyo Game Show is an exhilarating experience that will leave you buzzing with excitement and anticipation for the latest gaming innovations.

When: September 26-29, 2024 @ Makuhari Messe

9. TOKYO INDIE GAMES SUMMIT 2024

The Tokyo Indie Games Summit (TIGS) is a relatively new event, having just wrapped up its second edition in March 2024. This electrifying event is a chance to dive headfirst into the creativity of independent game makers – all under the neon glow of Tokyo’s happening Kichijoji district. Try out over 100 indie gems, hobnob with passionate developers, and discover unreleased treasures that’ll blow your mind. Whether you’re an aspiring developer or a hardcore gamer craving something new, TIGS is your one-stop shop for games. Hopefully, this event will continue into 2025 and beyond!

When: March 2-3 (2025 dates TBA)

10. Nintendo Live

Nintendo Live is like a real-life warp pipe straight into pure Nintendo fun! This epic event kicked off in 2018, although it faced cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. This year was going to be an all-ages extravaganza featuring Splatoon 3 showdowns and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe battles, playable demos of upcoming games, and exclusive merch alongside live music concerts celebrating the legendary Legend of Zelda series and the fresh sounds of Splatoon. Unfortunately, Nintendo canceled 2024’s live events due to safety concerns, but the online party was still on! Fans enjoyed incredible music performances, and some tournaments kicked off online (although some were postponed until spring). We hope 2025 brings back the full experience (fingers crossed!) so we can battle it out next year.

Keep your eyes peeled and your gaming fingers ready because if 2024 has been any indication, the world of Japanese eSports will keep growing into 2025 and beyond!

