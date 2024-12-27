Tokyo comes alive with a mix of tradition, culture, and excitement for New Year’s celebrations! As the city embraces winter, it hosts an array of events and activities, offering something for everyone. From the grandeur of sumo tournaments to dazzling illuminations and unique seasonal festivals, January is a fantastic time to experience the city. Here is your guide to the best events and things to do in Tokyo in January 2025.

1. January Grand Sumo Tournament

The January Grand Sumo Tournament, or Hatsu Basho, is an iconic event in Tokyo. Held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, this thrilling competition from January 12–26, 2025, showcases Japan’s national sport with matches between the country’s top-ranked sumo wrestlers. The atmosphere is electric as fans cheer for their favorites, and it is a wonderful way to experience Japanese culture firsthand! Whether you are a lifelong fan or a first-time spectator, witnessing the power and skill of sumo is unforgettable.

2. New Year at Tokyo’s Gardens

Ring in the New Year by visiting some of Tokyo’s gardens, which offer a serene escape from the bustling city. Places like Rikugien and Hamarikyu Gardens host special New Year openings, featuring traditional tea ceremonies and beautiful winter landscapes. These gardens are perfect for peaceful strolls, where you can admire carefully pruned pines and reflections on koi ponds. It is a tranquil way to connect with Tokyo’s natural beauty and cultural heritage during the winter season.

3. Wrestle Kingdom 18 in Tokyo Dome

Do you like wrestling? As a girl, I loved watching WWE matches on Saturday mornings so watching wrestling always gives me a sense of nostalgia. For wrestling fans, Wrestle Kingdom 18 at the Tokyo Dome is an annual pro-wrestling event by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that draws audiences from around the globe with its high-energy matches and star-studded lineups! The 34th iteration of this event will take place on January 4, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo. Make it part of your 2025 Tokyo itinerary to experience the roaring crowd and epic rivalries. For more information, check the official website!

Wrestle Kingdom

4. Tokyo Fire Department New Year Ceremony

Held annually, the Tokyo Fire Department’s New Year Ceremony is a spectacle that combines tradition and modern safety demonstrations. The event features thrilling acrobatic ladder stunts performed by firefighters in Edo-period attire, a parade of fire trucks, musical performances, fire drills and rescue demonstrations. It is an inspiring and visually stunning way to learn about the city’s dedication to safety. This unique festival is a must-see for those looking to experience Tokyo’s blend of history and modernity.

Tokyo Fire Department

5. Toranomon Light Art

Toranomon transforms into a magical hub of creativity with its Light Art installations in January. Artists from around the world showcase their work, blending light, color, and design to create breathtaking displays. Walk through this urban art gallery and immerse yourself in the interplay of technology and imagination. For fans of art and winter evenings, this is one of the most enchanting things to do in Tokyo in January.

Toranomon Light Art

6. Tokyo Mega Illumination

As one of Japan’s largest illumination events, Tokyo Mega Illumination dazzles visitors with millions of LED lights. Located at the Oi Racecourse, this event runs from November 2,2024, to January 12, 2025, and features themed zones, interactive installations, and breathtaking light displays synchronized with music. The sparkling winter wonderland is perfect for families, couples, and photographers alike. Do not miss this 2025 highlight that captures the magic of illumination during Tokyo’s winter season. Check the schedule and purchase tickets on their website.

Tokyo Mega Illumination

7. Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

Car enthusiasts will be thrilled by the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025, held at the grand Makuhari Messe convention center from January 10–12, 2025. This massive event showcases the latest in car design, tuning, and technology, with jaw-dropping concept cars and exciting live performances. It is an opportunity to see automotive trends and even purchase exclusive merchandise. A must-visit for those passionate about cars and innovative engineering.

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

8. Torigoe Shrine Tondoyaki Bonfire

One of Tokyo’s most symbolic New Year rituals, the Tondoyaki bonfire at Torigoe Shrine in Taito ward, Tokyo, is an event steeped in tradition. Taking place on January 8, 2025, the ritual involves burning New Year decorations such as shimenawa (rice straw or hemp) ropes, daruma dolls, and kadomatsu (gate pine) arrangements in a sacred fire. Starting at 1 p.m., the event typically lasts for one to two hours, during which participants pray for good health and fortune in the coming year. The sight of flames rising against the crisp winter air makes this a truly mesmerizing experience, offering visitors a chance to connect with Tokyo’s cultural heritage.

9. Winter Ice Bathing at Teppozu Inari Shrine

Experience an extraordinary display of endurance and spirituality at the Teppozu Inari Shrine, where participants perform a winter ice bath ritual on the second Sunday in January. This Shinto tradition, known as misogi, involves purification by immersing oneself in freezing water, often surrounded by blocks of ice. It is both fascinating to watch and a profound insight into Japanese culture and resilience. A rare and unforgettable addition to your January 2025 itinerary. Website: Teppozu Inari Shrine Events

10. Kanda Ogawamachi Snowman Fair

Celebrate the charm of snow at the Kanda Ogawamachi Snowman Fair. This family-friendly event brings snowy fun to central Tokyo, with snow sculptures, games, and activities for kids and adults alike. About 70 tons of snow are transported to Tokyo from Gunma prefecture, for a wintery extravaganza. The fair also features food stalls serving warm drinks and seasonal treats, making it a cozy way to enjoy the winter spirit. It is a lighthearted festival that promises smiles and snowy memories.

Kanda Ogawamachi

January in Tokyo is a month of vibrant traditions, mesmerizing art, and captivating activities. From the grandeur of the January Grand Sumo Tournament to the sparkle of Tokyo Mega Illumination, there is no shortage of events and things to do in Tokyo in January. Whether you are drawn to the cultural charm of Shinto rituals or the excitement of wrestling and air shows, Tokyo in January 2025 offers unforgettable experiences for everyone!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!