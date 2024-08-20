Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Hokkaido is Japan’s most northern prefecture, and is a photographer’s dream come true. Capture dramatic coastlines, serene lakes, rolling flower fields, and mountains galore (just to start!). Every season here offers a unique charm and endless nature, from spring’s colorful blooms to winter’s wonderland. And if wildlife is your thrill, Hokkaido is home to creatures like bears, eagles, and foxes who can add a magical touch to your photos.

What are we waiting for? Let’s explore the 12 best photo spots in Hokkaido, where everyone from amateur to pro can snap breathtaking pictures.

1. Shirogane Blue Pond

The Shirogane Blue Pond is easily one of the most beautiful places in Japan, and is calling to be your next masterpiece! The bright blue water of the pond pops against the surrounding trees, making the Shirogane Blue Pond a must-snap. The man-made pond is an amazing phenomenon thanks to a volcanic eruption and the minerals in the water, giving it a rich turquoise and blue hue. Dead trees poke out of the water, adding to the otherworldly vibes. And there’s the gorgeous Shirahige Waterfall just upstream! Finding this pond might be an adventure, but trust us, it’s worth it, especially if you’re exploring Furano and Biei.

2. Daisetsuzan National Park

Hokkaido’s biggest park ticks many boxes on any nature photographer’s checklist. Lakes? Check. Mountains? Check. Wild animals and unspoiled wilderness? BIG check! With hiking trails, volcanoes, and plenty of hot springs, there is a lot to see, do and photograph. In fact, as the largest national park in Japan, it’s bigger than some entire prefectures! From autumn’s breathtaking fall foliage to winter’s snow and spring and summer’s endless flora and fauna, you can visit anytime for epic shots.

3. Takinoue Park Shibazakura

Take advantage of a mindblowing sight when you set your eyes (and lens!) on the sweeping view of shibazakura (pink moss). That’s right! It’s very, very pink and blankets the park floor in bright flowers! Prime blooming time is between May and June when festival goers enjoy sweet-smelling flowers with local snacks and souvenirs. But the best souvenir of all? The pictures you take!

4. Takino Reien

Enter the ‘Hill of the Buddha’ at a fascinating cemetery on the outskirts of Sapporo. Takino Reien is often compared to England’s Stonehenge thanks to the miniature version you’ll find there and some massive Moai statues towering above you like soldiers. Across from them lies architect Tadao Ando’s Hill of the Buddha. That’s where a jaw-dropping Buddha statue sits at the end of a sculpted tunnel that runs under the large, lavender-topped field. Surrounded by beautiful pools of water, gardens, and pathways, you’ll immediately understand why a picture is worth a thousand words – because there are never enough words to describe the wonder of Takino Reien; you’ll have to capture it for yourself!

5. Furano/Biei

The central towns of Furano and Biei have some of the most popular spots in Japan for wedding photos, and it’s easy to see why! The flower fields of Furano are world-famous and one of the most Instagrammable spots in all of Japan. While this area is beautiful all year, it comes alive in the summer. This is when lush lavender carpets the field with rows of other flowers, creating a vibrant tapestry. And for something a little different, point your camera in the direction of Ningle Terrace, an ethereal Ghibli-like village of quaint cottages tucked among the trees.

6. Shiretoko National Park

Head to the Shiretoko peninsula when you want to be awestruck by the ocean, drift ice, and dozens of animals, including orcas! Of course, the landscape varies depending on the season, but there’s a reason why winter here is so popular. Still, spring and autumn are ideal weather-wise for hiking and exploring. Of course, spring offers incredible vistas of the sweeping cherry blossoms. Summer can be rainy, but it gives photographers a chance to capture traditionally sacred areas with some added mystery and enchantment.

7. Path of White Shells

Imagine inhaling the fresh sea air, rolling green hills under a clear blue sky, and a road shimmering like a silver ribbon stretching to the sea. Those are some of the best things about summertime in Hokkaido! The The Soya Hills are where shutterbugs come to capture a 3.3km footpath paved with glistening white scallop shells. These beauties create a unique and stunning landscape and serve a double duty, acting as an eco-friendly way to maintain the path. It’s a win-win for the environment and your next Instagram masterpiece!

8. Shakotan Peninsula

Look no further than Shakotan Peninsula for inspiring ocean views. Towering cliffs hug the rugged coastline, offering stunning panoramas. Explore the network of hiking trails that wind along the cliffs, or the truly adventurous can scuba dive, snorkel, and explore the underwater world via glass-bottomed boats. Imagine peering through crystal-clear water at vibrant coral reefs and colorful fish – your underwater photography game will be on point! With 42km of coast surrounded by deep blue water, this is a dream trip for outdoor lovers in the warmer months.

9. Hokuryu Sunflower Village

If you’re road tripping through the countryside outside Sapporo during the summer, make sure to stop at Hokuryu Sunflower Village. Every July to August, over two million sunflowers create a sunny sight ideal for snapshots. The village is a relaxing stop with restaurants, snacks, and a sunflower maze among the seemingly endless flowers. And for real sunflower enthusiasts, you’ll have an opportunity to snap over 30 varieties of cheerful sunflowers while you meander through the field.

10. Goryokaku Park

History buffs and shutterbugs, unite! Goryokaku Park in Hakodate is a star-shaped fortress transformed into a stunning park. Built in 1855, this historic site witnessed a pivotal civil war. Today, it’s a haven for locals and tourists, offering gorgeous landscapes year-round. But the real star is Goryokaku Tower, standing tall at 107 meters, where you can capture breathtaking panoramas of the park and Hakodate City from its observation decks.

11. Mount Hakodate

Night owls, get your cameras ready! Mount Hakodate boasts one of Japan’s most iconic night views. The magic unfolds when the sunset paints the sky with fiery hues. The city below transforms into a sparkling sea of lights as darkness descends. Take the ropeway to Isaribi Park for postcard-worthy panoramas and admire the breathtaking vista encompassing Mount Hakodate, the sprawling cityscape, the shimmering Tsugaru Strait, and even the distant Shimokita Peninsula. And head to Summit Square at the observatory for a front-row seat to the city’s dazzling glow-up.

12. Mount Yotei

Mount Yotei is an active stratovolcano in Shikotsu-Toya National Park. But don’t worry, it hasn’t erupted since 1050 BCE! Nicknamed “Hokkaido’s Fuji” due to its uncanny resemblance to its bigger and more famous sibling, Mount Yotei is one of Hokkaido’s most famous mountains for outdoor activities and, of course, its beauty. For a truly one-of-a-kind experience (and photo!), you can head to the summit and ski, hike, and photograph inside the crater!

So shutterbugs, where are you most excited to shoot first?

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if yu have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!