Buddhism was originally started by Buddha, a founder of Buddhism who lived in India over 2,000 years ago. It was later brought to Japan in the 6th century, and started to spread around the country. Today, although it doesn’t have a clear influence on our daily lives, you can easily find the presence of Buddhism here and there in Japan. Temples are the symbolic tourist attractions that allows visitors to learn about the religion through exploring historical structures and sacred sites. It is also where you can take a glimpse of Buddha statue, which is often regarded as an objection for respect as an embodiment of Buddha. In this article, we will introduce the 10 famous Buddha statues in Japan!

1. Nara Daibutsu

Nara Daibutsu is one of the most famous buddha statues in Japan. It is kept at Todaiji, the historical temple located in Nara prefecture. It was established by the emperor Syomu in the early 8th century, and designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site as a part of “Historic Monuments in Ancient Nara”. Nara Daibutsu is a symbolic statue that attracts a number of visitors as National Treasure which was built almost 1,300 years ago. It stands 15 meters and welcomes us with a peaceful smile. The is kept inside the wooden building, which is claimed as one of the biggest wooden structures in the world!

Opening hours

7:30am – 5:30pm (Apr. To Oct.) 8am – 5pm (Nov. to Mar.)

Admissions ¥600 (Adult) ¥300 (Elementary School student)

2. Ushiku Daibutsu

Ushiku Daibutsu is a bronze buddha statue that is located in Ushiku city, Ibaraki prefecture. It is known as the tallest bronze buddha statue in the world with the height of 120 meters, which is officially on the list of Guinness World Records. The construction was completed in 1992, which indicates that the statue is relatively new compared to other historical ones. Visitors can enter inside the statue where you can learn about the construction process with informative exhibits. Enjoy the panoramic view from the observation deck which stands 85 meters above the ground.

Opening hours

9:30am – 5:30pm (Mar. To Sept.) 9:30am – 4:30pm (Oct. to Feb.)

Admissions ¥800 (Adult) ¥400 (aged 4 – elementary school student)

3. Kamakura Daibutsu

Kamakura Daibutsu is an iconic buddha statue located in Kamakura city, Kanagawa prefecture. It draws a number of tourists all year round as one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city full of historical spots. You can spot the impressive statue at Kotokuin, a Buddhist temple which belongs to the Jodo Sect. Although the origin of the temple still remains unclear, it is believed that the 11.3-meter statue was built around the 13th century. During that period, Kamakura flourished as political and economical center of Japan under the influence of the Kamakura Shogunate which ruled the country from 1185 to 1333. As inside of the statue is empty, you can explore the small space. Spring is definitely the best season to visit there when the cherry blossoms in the temple are in full bloom!

▷Other things to do in Kamakura

Opening hours

8am – 5:30pm (Apr. To Sept.) 8am – 5pm (Oct. to Mar.)

Admissions ¥300 (Adult) ¥150 (Elementary school student)

4. Takaoka Daibutsu

Takaoka Daibutsu fascinates visitors with the handsome appearance. It is located in Daibutsu-ji Temple which is about 10 minutes walk from JR Takaoka station in Toyama prefecture. Along with Nara Daibutsu and Kamakura Daibutsu, it is claimed as one of the three greatest Buddha statues in Japan. The history dates back about 800 years ago, when the original one was built by Minamotono Yoshikatsu. It has been repeatedly reconstructed because of serious damages by fire over centuries. The current construction was started in 1907, and it took 26 years to finally complete the beautiful statue. Inside the statue, you will discover impressive Buddhism paintings and the head of the previous statue preserved in a good condition!

Opening hours

6am – 6pm

Admissions Free

5. Fukuoka Buddha

Fukuoka Buddha is a wooden Buddha statue that is located in Tocho-ji temple in Fukuoka prefecture. It is the largest wooden buddha statue in Japan which was made in 1992. The 10.8 meters statue weights about 30 tons, and fascinates visitors with the sacred atmosphere. According to historical records, the temple was founded by Kukai, a notable Japanese monk who lived in the 8th to 9th century. He opened the temple in 806 soon after coming back from China, hoping to spread the influence of esoteric Buddhism to the East regions of Japan. It also served as a family temple of Kuroda family, which governed the area as a feudal clan during the Edo period.

Opening hours

9am – 5pm

Admissions Free

6. Nihonji Daibutsu

Nihonji Daibutsu is situated in Nihonji Temple which is in Chiba prefecture. Establishment of the temple dates back 725, when Gyoki, a Buddhist priest opened it following the official order by the emperor Shomu. The Buddha statue stands 31 meters, which makes it the tallest sitting Buddha statue in Japan! It was originally carved from a giant rock in 1783, and later restored in 1969 as it had been eroded by rain over centuries. Nihonji Temple stands on the southern side of Mt. Nokogiri, which allows visitors to take a relaxing stroll in the vast temple ground rich in nature!

Opening hours

8am – 5pm (Apr. To Oct.)

Admissions ¥700 (Adult) ¥400 (aged 4 -12)

7. Showa Daibutsu

Showa Daibutsu is a bronze Buddha statue located in Seiryuji temple in Aomori prefecture. Built in 1984, it stands 21.35 meters by itself, making it the tallest bronze sitting Buddha statue in Japan. Another highlight is the beautiful five-story pagoda, which is known as the 4th tallest five-story pagoda in Japan with the height of 39.35 meters. Many visitors enjoy walking around the sacred temple ground and the peaceful surroundings as well.

Photo by Aprinet Aomori Pref.

Opening hours

8am – 5:30pm (Apr. To Oct.) 9am – 4:30pm (Nov. to Mar.)

Admissions ¥400 (Adult) ¥200 (Child)

8. Tokyo Daibutsu (Jorenji Temple)

It might surprise you that you can also find a beautiful buddha statue inside Tokyo! Tokyo Daibutsu is a bronze buddha statue located in Jorenji temple, Itabashi city. The 12.5 meters tall statue was completed in 1977 with a strong hope for peaceful future without any disastrous tragedies that Tokyo has experienced in the past. Jorenji is a Jodo Sect Buddhist temple which dates back in the 14th century. There are historical structures standing there silently over centuries in harmony with the peaceful surroundings. It is officially chosen as one of the best 10 scenic spots in the city.

9. Hill of the Buddha

Hill of Buddha is a popular tourist attraction in Sapporo that newly opened in 2015. It was designed by Tadao Ando, a world-famous Japanese architect involved in a number of masterpieces and stunning structure designs. It is located in the part of Makomanai Takino Cemetery and features a giant buddha statue which is half underground. Only the head of statue can be seen from the distance with beautiful hillside slopes full with seasonal plants and flowers all year round. Summer is the perfect season to get the glimpse of the unique landscape created by the contrast of purple lavenders and the impressive statue. There is a sacred gateway leading to the bottom of the statue that allows you to see the entire statue!

Photo by Appie Verschoor

Opening hours

9am – 4pm (Apr. To Oct.) 10am – 3pm (Nov. to Mar.)

10. Gifu Daibutsu

Gifu is a mountainous prefecture that is located in the Chubu region in Japan. It is home to Gifu Daibutsu, a wooden buddha statue that is kept at Shoboji temple. It was completed in 1832 after 38 years of construction. The 13.63 meters statue is stored in a historical wooden hall which features Chinese architectural style. It is officially designated as a prefectural important cultural property as well. Huge ginkgo tree is used as a main column for the structure, and other natural materials such as timber, bamboo, and cray all make up the beautiful statue. Japanese lacquer and gold leaf are used to create the gorgeous appearance that embraces the hall with a spiritual atmosphere.

Opening hours

9am – 5pm

Admissions ¥100 (Adult) ¥50 (Child)

Don’t forget to check out our private tour!

If you need some help to organize your trip to Japan, you should definitely check out our private tour including English guide. We’re glad to help you make your trip to Japan a safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memory!

1. [Virtual Tour] Tokyo Highlights

東京の必見スポット＆文化ハイライトツアー - Airbnb 東京 - This is an online interactive experience so please take off your mask and turn on your camera and microphone! :) After introducing ourselves to each other...

On this virtual tour, you will see the highlights of Tokyo and learn the tips for your next trip. It is a great way to prepare your future trip to Tokyo at home!

2. Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours) - JapanWonderTravel.com First, we will meet you at your hotel, then take you to the Tsukiji Fish Market and let you enjoy the atmosphere of the world’s biggest fish market. After that,

Join our private tour and explore the highlights in Toyo with our friendly English guide!

Visiting temples is always a great way to understand Japan from the cultural aspects. You can also explore the historical spots more deeply with a better understanding of the historical backgrounds and basic knowledge about the buddha statues. Besides the 10 famous buddha statues we introduced above, there are countless number of other statues waiting for your visit at beautiful temples around Japan!

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.

Other articles you might like

What is Edo? An Overview of The History of Japan The Edo period is central to understanding Japan and its culture. In this blog we will briefly explain the history of the Edo period and tell you some places where you can still experience this important period!

Brief History of Tokyo; Nihonbashi and Things To Do in Nihonbashi Nihonbashi is a buzzing commercial district named after the iconic bridge which is seen as the kilometer zero marker for Japan's national highway network since the early Edo Period. In this blog we will explain more about the history of this lively area and best places to go.

The Must See Shrines & Temples in Kanto Region Are you interested in shrines and temples? One of the purposes to come to Japan is probably to visit these religious bu...

How to Travel Cheap with the Go To Travel Campaign Japan government announced that they started Go To Travel Campaign to encourage people to travel around Japan on July 22nd, 2020. This is a great opportunity to travel cheap in Japan! This campaign is not for international travelers but if you already live in Japan, why not going for a trip around Japan with Go to Travel Campaign? In this article, we will explain what is Go To Travel Campaign and how to travel cheap with it!