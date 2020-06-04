Best Places to Visit in Chiba

Chiba prefecture is located just east of Tokyo and the number one most-visited for tourists is… Narita International Airport! A large part of the prefecture is made up of the Boso Peninsula, which offers popular tourists’ destinations especially for people from Kanto region. Chiba features one of the longest beaches in Japan (60 km!), a large aquarium, historical sites, one of the most important temples in the country, the most visited theme parks in Japan, and much more. Here are our recommended places to visit in Chiba.

Kujukuri Beach

Kujukuri Beach is a sandy beach that occupies much of the northeast coast of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture. The beach is about 60 kilometers long, making it the longest beach open to public in Japan. Kujukuri Beach is popular for swimming, surfing, and other marine sports for people living in the Greater Tokyo area. The beach is especially famous as one of the best surfing spots in the country. There are plenty of parking areas and facilities such as free showers that you can use along the beach.

How to get to Kujukuri Beach

From Tokyo Station, take JR Sobu Line Limited Express to Choshi Station. From Choshi Station, take a local bus to Inubou bus stop (about 15 min).

Naritasan Shinshoji Temple

Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, founded in 940, is one of the best-known temples in Kanto Region which includes a large complex of buildings and grounds. It is located in Narita city, not far from Narita Airport. The temple is dedicated to Acala, Fudo Myo-Ou in Japanese, who is usually depicted holding a sword and rope and surrounded by flames. Often called a fire god, it is associated with fire rituals.

A wide variety of temple buildings can be found on the ground of Naritasan, including the temple’s new and former main hall, three storied pagoda and the Great Pagoda of Peace, along with a pleasant park.





You can also enjoy exploring the “Omotesando”, the front approach to the temple which stretches about one kilometer from the railway station. Naritasan’s Omotesando is a lively street lined by numerous restaurants and shops selling traditional crafts, foods and souvenirs.

How to get to Naritasan Shinshoji Temple

15 to 20 min walk from JR Narita or Keisei Narita Station.

Nokogiriyama

Beautiful views, the biggest Buddha of Japan and amazing nature. This is what you can find at Mount Nokogiri or Nokogiriyama, which translates as sawtooth mountain. There are two way to reach the top of the mountain: you can take the ropeway or hike your way to the summit. After the relatively easy hike leads you through a thick forest full of wildlife and afterwards you will be rewarded with some stunning views of Tokyo Bay. There are multiple view points at the top, all providing you with great views. When you make your way to the top on a clear day, you will see Mount Fuji from the top.

On the mountain you can also visit the Nihonji Temple, one of the oldest places of worship in the Kanto region built over 1300 years ago in 725. Also you can find the largest carved Buddha statue here, over 1500 statues of Buddhist disciples (rakan) and other stone statues.





Nokogiriyama Ropeway

9am – 4pm (Nov 16 – Feb 15)

9am – 5pm (Feb 16 – Nov 15)

Admission ¥950 (round trip), ¥500 (one-way)

Yoro Valley

Yoro Valley is a part of Okukiyosumi Prefectural Natural Park, one of the best natural areas in Chiba. Located in the center of the Boso Peninsula, the valley stretches six kilometers to the south from Yoro-Keikoku Station. The valley is popular for visitors all year round: the blooming cherry blossoms and azaleas in spring, various outdoor activities such as hiking and swimming in summer, red-coloured leaves in autumn, and icicles hanging from the rocks in winter.

The valley features the largest waterfalls in Chiba called Awamata no Taki, and walking trails along the banks of the Yoro River which passed right by the waterfalls. This is a very popular spot for hiking.

How to get to Yoro Valley

From Tokyo Station, take the Keiyo Line to Soga Station. From Soga Station, take the Uchibo Line to Goi Station. From Goi Station, take the Kominato Line and get off at Yoro-Keikoku Station (about 2.5 hrs).

Sawara

Sawara is a small town northeast of Narita city, known as Little Edo due to its’ the preserved atmosphere of Edo Period (1603-1867). During the Edo Period, Sawara prospered as a hub for merchants and rice shipments. Some of the businesses have operated continuously since that time, and the streets of Sawara are lined with the merchants’ houses, old warehouses, and historic buildings. The canals that run through Sawara are also the very same waterways merchants used 200 years ago. Present day, you can enjoy a tour on a flat bottomed boat along these canals under several beautiful bridges crossing the canals, including the “waterfall bridge” from which water flows at certain times each day.





The popular times to visit Sawara are during the Sawara Matsuri, a festival held twice a year in July and October. The floats topped by giant dolls, representing mythological Japanese warriors and heroes, are wheeled through the streets.

Sawara

9am – 5pm

Free admission

How to get to Sawara

From Chiba Station, take JR Sobu Main Line, get off at Sawara station (about 1 hr).

Cape Inubosaki

Located in the eastern area of the Kanto Region in Choshi city, Cape Inubosaki is famous for being one of the Japan’s leading fishing harbours. Inubo means “cape where a dog barks”. The name came from a legend that an abandoned dog howled for seven days before turning to stone. The main attraction is the Inubosaki Lighthouse which was designed by Henry Brunton and built in 1874. It offers spectacular views of the ocean and surrounding area.

How to get to Inubosaki

From Tokyo Station, take the Choshi Electric Railway Line to Inubo Station (about 3 hrs).

Tokyo Disney Resort

Probably the most popular spot in Chiba prefecture, Tokyo Disney Resort comprises theme parks: Tokyo Disney Land and Tokyo Disney Sea, along with the Ikspiari shopping mall and multiple resort hotels. Tokyo Disney Land and Tokyo Disney Sea are the most visited theme parks in Japan and one of the most visited theme parks in the world.

In Tokyo Disneyland was opened in 1983 as the first Disney theme park outside of the United States. There are seven themed lands; World Bazaar, Tomorrowland, Toontown, Fantasy Land, Critter Country, Westernland, and Adventureland. Although the park is modeled after Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom in Florida, there are some attractions unique to Tokyo Disney Land. Similar to other Disneylands, the park features seasonal decorations and parades.

Tokyo Disney Sea, opened in 2001, is unique to Japan and there are seven themed ports; Mediterranean Harbor, Mysterious Island, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery and American Waterfront.

Tokyo Disney Resort

Daily opened from 10am – 9pm

Admission fee starting at ¥8,200

Get your Tokyo Disneyland tickets here!

How to get to Tokyo Disney Resort

To Tokyo Disneyland, walk 5 minutes from JR Maihama Station.

To Tokyo Disney Sea, take the Disney Resort Monorail to Tokyo Disney Sea Station from JR Maihama Station. You can also walk to the park from Maihama Station (about 20 minutes).

Akebonoyama Agricultural Park

Located in Kashiwa City, this park, has rows of various seasonal flowers year round. There are cherry blossoms in spring, sunflowers in summer, spider lilies and cosmos in autumn, and violas in winter. In addition, you can enjoy beautiful scenery with flowers with a large windmill and walk around the pond with fish. The park also has a Japanese garden, a barbecue area, rental bikes, and athletic play areas.

9am – 5pm

Free admission

How to get to Akenobonoyama Agricultural Park

Take Bando Bus from JR Abiko Station North Exit bound for Akebonoyama Koen Iriguchi, get off at Akebonoyama Koen Iriguchi (about 7 min).

Mother Farm

Located in the center of the Boso Peninsula, Mother Farm or Mother Bokujo is one of the most popular spots in Chiba, especially for children. The park is a huge open area with colourful flower fields, a barnyard of farm animals, and a small amusement park. You can participate in farm activities including fruit-picking, horseback riding, and cheese- and butter-making.

A popular feature of the park are the animal shows such as sheep run, duck parade and pig race. In addition, a sheepherder from New Zealand teaches you about raising sheep. Because the park is very big, 2.5 million square meters, it is recommended to ride the sightseeing buses in the park; the Wanwan Bus (Dog) and Tonton Bus (Pig).



Pictures by Lazy fri13th

Mother Farm

9.30am – 4.30pm

Admission fee ¥1,500 (adult), ¥800 (children)

There is also a combi-ticket available if you want to visit Mother Farm and Kamogawa Seaworld. This ticket costs ¥ 3,800 and is valid for 1 month.

How to get to Mother Farm

From Sanukimachi Station or Kimitsu Station, there are buses which go to the Mother Farm.

Kamogawa Sea World

Kamogawa Sea World is a large aquarium on the Boso Peninsula facing the Pacific Ocean. Opened in 1970, the facility houses about 11,000 sea creatures in several different zones which include the Ocean Stadium, Eco Aquaroam, Marine Theater, Tropical Island, Polar Adventure, and Rocky World. Throughout the day, there are live performances of the different sea animals including the killer whales, dolphins, belugas, and sea lions. During the scheduled animal feeling times, the staff tells more about the animals and you can go up close to the marine animals.

Kamogawa Sea World

9am – 4pm

Admission from ¥3,000

There is also a combi-ticket available if you want to visit Kamogawa Seaworld and Mother Farm. This ticket costs ¥ 3,800 and is valid for 1 month.

Discounted tickets for Kamogawa Sea World

How to get to Kamogawa Sea World

From Tokyo Station, there is the Aqua Line Express Bus which takes you directly to the Kamogawa Sea World (about 2 hrs).

From Tokyo Station, take JR Wakashio Limited Express to JR Awa-Kamogawa Station, then the free shuttle bus takes you to the Kamogawa Sea World (about 2 hrs).

Narita Airport

As we have mentioned before, Narita Airport is located in Chiba about 1 – 2 hrs. from central Tokyo. If you are looking for the best way to get to and from the airport, please read our blog How to get to and from Narita Airport.

The surroundings of the airport are also great for exploring, there are many things to do in the area. Read can read about some things to do in our blog 7 things to do near Narita Airport.

We also offer private tours in the area, perfect for when you have a layover of a few hours. Please visit our website for more information!

Chiba is a great destination to visit if you like nature and hiking. Ideally you’d spend the night somewhere in Chiba, but it can also be easily visited as a day trip from Tokyo. The prefecture is well connected to Tokyo, so take a nice break from the city and discover beautiful Chiba!

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.