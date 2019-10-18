7 things to Do near Narita Airport Area (For transit or layover), Tokyo

Narita airport is the biggest international airport in Japan.

So many people use it as a transit or layover hub airport.

Narita airport is located 1.5 hours away from the central part of Tokyo.

If your flight is not enough to come to Tokyo as a transit passenger, we recommend to enjoy around Narita airport.

There are lots of things to do.

We will introduce sightseeing spots as follows.

0. Whole map around Narita airport area.

1. Naritasan Shinshoji temple and omotesando

At Narita, there is a big Naritasan Shinshoji temple which has over 1,000 years history.

This temple is also famous for new year, about 1 million people visit there.



In front of the temple, you could see 800 meters long road called Omotesando.

At the back of the temple, you could explore beautiful Naritasan park.

Let’s walk and find Japanese local culture and food!

Time : 9:00-17:00

Entrance : Free

Access from NRT : 8 min by JR train

Duratiion : 2-3 hours

Website :

–Naritasan Shinsyoji

–Naritasan Omotesando

2. Narita market

If you arrive at airport at early time, we recommend to visit Narita market.

You could enjoy similar atmosphere to Tsukiji fish market and great food.

Time : 6:30-12:00

Entrance : Free

Access from NRT : 15 min by Keisei line + 10 min walking

Duration : 2 hours

Website : Narita market

If you are interested in a local market, check Tsukiji & Toyosu

3. Shisui premium outlet

Premium outlet market mall. Over 200 international brand shops are there.

You would find something wonderful with a good price!

Time : 10:00-20:00

Entrance : Free

Access from NRT : 15 min by shuttle bus

Duration : 2-3 hours

Website : https://www.premiumoutlets.co.jp/en/shisui/

4. AEON mall Narita

You could see what local Japanese people buy.

Many locals go there to buy daily things such as clothes, books, stationary, food and everything!

Time : 8:00-22:00

Entrance : Free

Access from NRT : 20 min by shuttle bus

Duration : 2-3 hours

Website : https://en.aeonmall.global/mall/narita-aeonmall/

5. Narita Yume bokujo dream dairy farm

You could enjoy watching cows, ducks, hamsters etc.

You could try to get fresh milk from cow by yourself!

Time : 9:00-17:00

Entrance : 1,400 yen (adult)

Access from NRT : 15 min by shuttle bus

Duration : 2-3 hours

Website : http://www.yumebokujo.com/index_en.html

6. Bouso no mura Experience Museum

Here, old Japanese landscape, houses and culture are preserved.

You could do some activities to make your trip more memorable!

Time : 9:00-16:30

Entrance : 300 yen (adult)

Access from NRT : 45 mins by public bus and walking

Duration : 1-2 hours

Website : http://www2.chiba-muse.or.jp/www/MURA/contents/1520316673745/index.html

7. Sawara area

Sawara was surrounded by rivers and old delivery center of Tokyo. At that time we carry heavy stuff by boat.

You could feel traditional atmosphere.

Time : 9:00-17:00

Entrance : Free

Access from NRT : 30 min by local train

Duration : 2 hours

Website : https://www.suigo-sawara.ne.jp/ *only in Japanese

*10 mins by taxi from Sawara station, you could visit Katori shrine, god of peace.

8. Come to Tokyo

If you have more than 5 hours, you could enjoy Tokyo as well.

It takes about 60-90 mins to go to the central part of Tokyo with Airport limousine bus or Skyliner express.

If you are interested in, check out the link down below.

-Narita Airport Limousine

-Keisei Skyliner

Other activities

Go-kart experience around Narta airport

Helicopter airport transfer

If you are interested in shrines and temples, you can refer to the article below.

Do you find any interesting places?

