10 Best Second-Hand Electronics Stores in Tokyo

Japan is a country where technology and tradition coexist harmoniously, and Tokyo stands as a testament to this unique blend. While the city is renowned for its cutting-edge gadgets and futuristic tech, it also offers a treasure trove for those with a keen eye for second-hand electronics. Exploring Tokyo’s second-hand electronics stores is like embarking on a thrilling scavenger hunt, where each shop holds the promise of discovering hidden gems and unbeatable deals. From vintage gaming consoles to high-end audio equipment, these stores offer a diverse range of products that cater to every tech enthusiast’s needs. Whether you’re a collector seeking rare finds or a budget-conscious traveller looking for quality electronics at a fraction of the original price, Tokyo’s second-hand stores provide an array of options that are both exciting and affordable. So, if you’re ready to visit the world of pre-loved gadgets and uncover some incredible bargains, you’re in for an exhilarating journey. In this guide, we’ll take you through ten of the best second-hand electronics stores in Tokyo, ensuring you make the most of your tech treasure hunt.

1. Hard Off

Hard Off is a business group that sells and purchases used goods based on the philosophy of “bridging unneeded items to those who need them”. The company has shifted its focus to the reuse industry and has now more than 900 stores in Japan. The company’s reach is not limited to Japan, but extends overseas as well, with stores specializing in different regions and product categories. With this diverse store network, Hard Off has an overwhelming presence in the reuse market, offering an assortment of products to meet a variety of needs.

Official Website: Hard Off

2. Janpara

Janpara is your easy and reliable reuse partner. With 54 stores across Japan, the company aims to be a reuse shop that can be used “anytime,” “easily” and “with peace of mind”. The stores have been in business for more than 20 years, during which they have expanded their product categories and are widely known as specialists in reused PCs and smartphones in particular. Today, the store handles a wide variety of products, including PCs, tablets, digital cameras, and audio equipment, enabling it to purchase at high prices and sell at bargain prices. Each product is carefully checked for operation by their staff, and they pay close attention to post-purchase support and customer service to provide a safe environment for transactions. In this way, Janpara delivers solid satisfaction to all customers who visit the company with its reliability and high quality of service in the reuse market.

Official Website: Janpara (Only in Japanese)

3. TOKYO PC

TOKYO PC is a PC outlet located in Akihabara, Tokyo, offering the latest smartphones, laptops and tablets. You can purchase directly from the store or order through the website since they offer free delivery throughout Japan. In addition, the store caters to international customers, shipping to a variety of countries. Located in Akihabara, the technology hub of Tokyo, TOKYO PC offers a convenient and reliable shopping experience for customers worldwide, making it a can’t-miss spot for technology enthusiasts.

Official Website: TOKYO PC

4. ISHOP JAPAN

IShop Japan is a reuse store specializing in digital devices such as smartphones, PCs and tablets. The home delivery service is especially recommended for those who wish to sell their unwanted digital devices. With this service, you simply ship your iPhone, iPad, or other device from home without visiting a store, and wait for the results of the assessment and transfer of funds to complete the transaction. Furthermore, used equipment from ISHOP Japan is also available on Mercari (read below), making it an affordable option. For those who want to easily obtain reused digital devices, we recommend i-shop Japan.

Official Website: ISHOP JAPAN (Only in Japanese)

5. Tsukumo Pasokon Honten Reuse Kan

Located in the heart of Akihabara, the Tsukumo Pasokon Hoten Reuse Kan is the only used goods specialty store in Tsukumo and a must-visit spot for digital gadget enthusiasts. On the second floor, you can find used PC parts, peripherals and even junk, including many small parts such as CPUs, motherboards, memory, and graphics cards. With a wide selection of products to satisfy any PC enthusiast, the Tsukumo Pasokon Hoten Reuse Kan is a great place to stop by when shopping in Akihabara.

Official Website: Tsukumo Pasokon Honten Reuse Kan (Only in Japanese)

6. Re Camera

Re Camera specializes in the purchase and sale of camera equipment and is very reliable for camera enthusiasts. Not only do they buy your old cameras at amazingly high prices, but there are no reductions after the assessment. As long as the camera is not damaged or malfunctioning and all accessories are present, the purchase will be carried out at the price initially quoted. The wide range of products handled includes a variety of models, from the latest mirrorless cameras to film cameras, including medium- and large-format cameras, and there is an item to meet every need. Re Camera is a well-known name in the camera industry, offering reliable reliability and a wide variety of options for all those considering the sale or purchase of a camera.

Official Website: Re Camera (Only in Japanese)

7. Map Camera

Map Camera is a specialty store that carries a wide variety of camera-related products, both new and used digital and mirrorless cameras. In addition to its official website, Map Camera has three stores conveniently located a three-minute walk from Shinjuku’s West Exit: the main building, Camera Trade-in Center and Camera Purchase Center, offering a wide lineup of products, including film cameras. Of particular note is the extensive warranty service for used products. The company accepts returns for initial defects within two weeks of purchase, offers a one-year warranty on used products priced at 20,000 yen or more and a three-month warranty on used products priced less than 20,000 yen. This reliable after-sales service and product lineup that meets all camera needs are a solid reason for camera enthusiasts to buy used cameras here with confidence.

Official Website: Map Camera

8. Lemon Inc

Specializing in the purchase and sale of used cameras, Lemon Inc operates with seven stores nationwide, mainly in Tokyo. Founded 40 years ago in Ginza, the company offers a wide variety of camera merchandise that can be enjoyed just by looking at it. The wide selection of cameras and lenses, from imported cameras and old lenses to the latest digital cameras and lenses, is appealing. With an assortment to meet every need of the camera enthusiast, Lemon Inc is the ideal spot to further your camera hobby.

Official Website: Lemon Inc (Only in Japanese)

9. Jimoty

Jimoty is a community-based bulletin board service and a platform that directly connects people who want to give away items they no longer use with those who are looking for those items. The main attraction of this service is that through the items posted on the bulletin board, you can get the items you want for free or at a surprisingly low price. For example, not only can you create new value by giving away items that have been sitting around the house or are no longer needed to someone else, but you may also have the chance to find yourself a great bargain just by browsing the Jimoty site.

Official Website: Jimoty (Only in Japanese)

10. Mercari

Mercari is a flea market app designed for individuals to enjoy buying and selling goods with ease. Its creation was driven by the challenge of using the Earth’s limited resources to build a more prosperous society, a vision that the company’s founder embraced on a round-the-world trip in 2013. Today, Mercari boasts more than 1 billion items, ranging from used electronics to fashion and sporting goods, all at reuse prices. This overwhelming number and variety of products is the greatest appeal of Mercari. In addition, the service offers support during a transaction, with approximately 400 staff members available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide support for any trouble. Mercari offers a new experience that goes beyond mere shopping and is a frontline platform that combines the fun and reliability of reuse.

Official Website: Mercari

In this guide we’ve introduced you the 10 best second-hand electronics stores Tokyo has to offer, but have any of these shops sparked your curiosity or tempted you to embark on your own tech treasure hunt? As you ponder which store might become your new favourite spot for discovering pre-loved gadgets, remember that each of these locations has its own unique charm and selection that could lead you to some incredible finds. So, whether you’re looking to uncover rare vintage items or simply score a great deal on a must-have gadget, Tokyo’s second-hand electronics scene is sure to provide an unforgettable shopping experience. Now, with your newfound knowledge, it’s time to step out and explore these exciting destinations firsthand!

