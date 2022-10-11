Where to Find Plus-Size (Wide and Tall) Clothing in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Stefanie Akkerman moved from the Netherlands to Japan in 2013 with her Japanese husband and son. She jumped into the niche of Dutch tour guiding in Tokyo and Kamakura in 2015 and occasionally writes articles about all the great sights and activities Japan has to offer. She loves (Japanese) food, and to work that all off she goes diving, snorkeling, cycling, or hiking.

With the average Japanese woman measuring 157 cm and weighing 50 kg (5 foot 1” and 110 lbs), and the average Japanese man standing at 172 cm and weighing 62 kg (5 foot 6”, and 137 lbs), most clothing in Japan is relatively small-sized compared to Western standards.

Because relatively few people deviate significantly from these average measurements, Japanese clothing stores tend to carry only smaller sizes. In most shops, the largest size you can easily find is comparable to size 6 in the US and size 38 in Europe – and let’s not even get started on the many ‘free-sized’ items that don’t fit anyone who is larger than the average Japanese person.

But fret not: in a city as big as Tokyo there are plenty of people who don’t fit the sizes carried at regular clothing shops, and hence there are specialized stores catering to those in need of plus-size clothing. Here is an overview of stores in Tokyo where you can find clothing that will fit those who are wider or taller than the average Japanese person.

Sakazen

Sakazen sells plus-size jeans

Sakazen has multiple stores in Tokyo and specializes in larger-sized clothing. They have clothing suitable for everyday wear such as jackets, coats, jeans and t-shirts, and also carry work attire such as suits. Sportswear and accessories such as belts are also available. Sizes are available for people up to 200 cm in height and 170 cm in waist circumference. Sakazen’s most central Tokyo locations are in Shinjuku and Nihonbashi, and the Shinjuku branch also carries women’s clothing.

Sakazen Shinjuku: 11am – 8pm

Sakazen Nihonbashi: 10am – 7pm

Aoki

Aoki carries functional work attire such as non-iron shirts

Aoki, a store easily recognized by its blue letter sign, is a famous and very large chain that specializes in business suits for men and women. In Japan, many companies still require their employees to wear business suits to work even if they don’t have a customer-facing role, so the suit industry is going strong. Aoki’s suits became popular because the Aoki brand offers good cost performance. Furthermore, if you are not sure which style would suit your body type, Aoki can provide a professional stylist to help you decide on the right style for you. Aoki is especially good at functional products such as machine-washable suits, non-iron suits and even pajama suits. Aoki stores have a tall-size and plus-size section for men. They have stores all over the country and dozens in Tokyo alone. The Aoki Ginza Main Shop and Aoki Akihabara Store are popular amongst foreigners and offer translation services if necessary.

Aoki Ginza Main Shop: 10am – 8:30pm

Aoki Akihabara Store: 10am – 8:30pm

Grand-Back Big and Tall

Grand-Back Big and Tall sells higher-quality plus-size clothes

Not far from Tokyo Station you can find Grand-Back Big and Tall, a true specialist in all things plus-size. Grand-Back Big and Tall carries both domestic and international brands, and you can find business clothes, casual wear, sportswear, shoes and accessories here. They have a nice women’s section as well. As Grand-Back doesn’t aim at ‘fast fashion’, you can expect to spend a bit more here as the clothes are generally high-quality and have a classic or trendy touch.

Yurakucho Grand-Back: 11am – 7:30pm

Shimamura

The women’s section is called “Queen Size” at Shimamura

Shimamura Fashion Center has multiple stores spread all over Tokyo, mostly located in the suburbs outside of the city’s central areas. They are known for selling very affordable clothing of decent quality that doesn’t look cheap, and it’s popular with the locals. It’s a one-stop shop where you can buy anything from suits, shirts, sweaters, pants and skirts to shoes, party clothing and nightwear. Shimamura has a good plus-size section for men, and the women’s section is called ‘Queen Size’. And if you’re really looking for a steal, check out their permanent sales racks where items go with discounts of up to 90% of the original price!

Isetan

Isetan is a huge department store with a whole floor dedicated to plus-size clothing

Shinjuku is a very popular area for tourists and Tokyoites alike to go shopping for food, souvenirs and clothing. Isetan is located near Shinjuku’s famously large train station and is one of the area’s most famous department stores. It’s gigantic, and you can easily spend hours browsing their enormous selection of cosmetics, perfumes, foods, drinks, home appliances and apparel. For big and tall sizes in Isetan, head to the dedicated 6th floor where you can find shops with larger-sized clothing for both men and women.

Don’t miss the 7th floor which boasts some amazing restaurants, or the rooftop where you can relax and take in some stunning city views. Indeed, shopping at Isetan in Shinjuku makes for a half-day excursion or longer!

Isetan Shinjuku: 10am – 8pm

Clover Plus

Secure yourself a great bargain from Clover Plus during their sales events

Inside the Isetan department store mentioned above, you can find a brand called Clover Plus which sells high-quality and fashionable clothing with good designs. They sometimes have sales events in Isetan where you can get garments from this brand for a bargain price. Clover Plus is aimed at women who wear sizes between 15 to 27 (US size 24).

