Japan is a nation where sports are more than just a pastime; they’re a way of life. From the ancient martial arts like judo and sumo to modern-day favorites like baseball and soccer, imported from the West but embraced with enthusiasm, sports are an essential part of the nation’s culture. Needless to say, Japan is a top destination for sports fans! Whether you’re a fan of watching the action from the stands or want to get in on the action yourself, Japan offers countless opportunities to experience the thrill and excitement of sports. From the streets of Tokyo, where fans gather to cheer on their favorite baseball teams, to the serene mountains of Hokkaido, where skiers and snowboarders carve down pristine slopes, Japan offers so many different sporting experiences.

If you want to look deeper into Japan’s athletic side, here are the best places and times to go in Japan for sports. After all, there’s no better way to experience the country’s culture and connect with its people than through the shared passion of sports.

Martial Arts

Sumo

Want to experience Japan’s heart and soul? Start with sumo wrestling, the nation’s beloved national sport. Every odd-numbered month, the Grand Sumo Tournament is a 15-day extravaganza of tradition, strength, and ritual held in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka. You don’t want to miss the raw power and ancient rituals as these colossal athletes clash in the dohyo. But it’s not just about the matches; the pre-match rituals and the atmosphere are equally exciting.

If you’re looking for easy access, our guided tours offer exclusive event tickets and an insider’s perspective, complete with a knowledgeable sumo fan to explain all the ins and outs of the sport. Even if you miss the tournaments, don’t worry! We can arrange a behind-the-scenes look at a morning practice session, giving you a glimpse into the lives of these legendary athletes.

Read more about getting tickets and our guided tours here!

Judo

Judo is another of Japan’s most iconic sports, boasting a rich history and a global following. To experience the sport at its birthplace, head to the Kodokan in Tokyo, the world’s most prestigious judo institution. Founded by Jigoro Kano in 1882, the Kodokan is a temple to the art of judo. You can watch training sessions, explore the museum, or even catch a tournament. And if you’re feeling brave, why not roll out a mat and try it yourself? With its emphasis on technique over brute force, judo is a sport anyone can enjoy.

For the ultimate judo experience, time your visit to coincide with the All Japan Judo Championship, held annually in April. This prestigious event features the best judoka from across the country, competing for the coveted title of All Japan Champion. The men’s tournament is held at the Nippon Budokan, a historic venue that has hosted countless sporting events and cultural performances while the women’s (dubbed “Empress cup All-Japan women’s Judo championships”) is held in the Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium.

Kendo

Kendo is a unique and traditional Japanese martial art that uses bamboo swords and protective armor. Rooted in the swordsmanship of samurai warriors, kendo has evolved into a popular discipline taught in schools across Japan and used by Japan’s police force. The All Japan Kendo Championships, held annually on November 3 (Culture Day), is a must-see spectacle for any sports enthusiast. It’s a chance to see athletes from around the world as they come together to showcase their skill and determination. The atmosphere at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, where the tournament is held, is electric, with passionate fans cheering on their favorite kendoka. So, if you’re looking for a unique and unforgettable sporting experience, put kendo on your itinerary!

Baseball

Hands down, baseball is Japan’s most popular sport to watch and play.

Teams

The country has two fiercely competitive professional leagues: Central and Pacific. The two most popular teams are the Tokyo Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers, known for their enthusiastic fan bases. Other popular choices are the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and Nagoya’s Chunichi Dragons. But no matter which team you choose to root for, you’ll be among some of the most passionate fans in the world.

Season/Events

The league is split into two leagues: the Central League and the Pacific League. At the end of the season, the top 3 teams from each league compete with one another in the Climax Series to win the annual national championship. The regular league games occur from the end of March to the early fall, and the Climax Series from October to November. Regular season games happen almost every day of the week (except most Mondays) and are broadcast live on television, so you can always head to a local sports bar if you don’t get tickets!

In addition to the regular season, there is also the Nippon Life Interleague Play, a small midseason tournament, and the non-professional Koshien games. Koshien is the summertime Japanese High School Baseball Championship, an annual nationwide event where high school teams compete with each other. This event is popular, too, and eagerly watched to see the next up-and-coming pro baseball stars.

There are three ways of securing your baseball tickets: online, at convenience stores, and at the stadium on the day of the event. Ticket prices will vary according to the stadium and seats, but they will cost approximately ¥3,000 to ¥10,000 each.

Read more on how to get tickets to the games.

Batting Cages

Do you want to try swinging a bat yourself? Japan is home to tons of batting cages, perfect for unleashing your inner slugger. Some of our favorites are located in Tokyo’s busiest districts. You can swing on a rooftop overlooking Asakusa or at the top of the Yodabashi Camera in Akihabara – it’s like something out of a sci-fi movie!

Snowboarding/Skiing

Winter in Japan is a snow-covered wonderland and a mecca for skiers and snowboarders from around the globe. With slopes catering to every skill level, from beginner to expert, it’s easy to see why skiing and snowboarding in Japan are world-famous sports. Imagine carving down pristine trails surrounded by breathtaking mountain scenery.

Japan’s ski season falls between November and May, with the main times being between December and March.

Snow Resorts

Winter sports enthusiasts flock to the country’s powder-perfect slopes for a thrilling mix of adventure and relaxation. There are seemingly endless options for snow resorts in Japan. From world-famous resorts like Niseko in Hokkaido and Hakuba Valley in Nagano to more accessible resorts near Tokyo, there’s something for every Japan itinerary. For a truly off-the-radar experience, check out hidden gems like Nozawa Onsen and Madarao. Possibly the best part of staying at a resort is after a day of racing down the slopes; you can soak in one of the resort’s hot springs!

Cycling

Japan is a cycling haven, whether you’re a casual commuter or a seasoned athlete. Explore bustling cities on two wheels, or venture into the countryside for scenic trails that will take your breath away. From tranquil lakes and majestic mountains to vast plains, Japan offers a diverse cycling landscape. And with bike racks overflowing at train stations and streets buzzing with cyclists, it’s clear that locals share our love for this eco-friendly activity. And many of the best trails have bike rental shops at the ready!

There are even several bike tours in Japan, too. With expert guides and well-planned routes, you can get a chance to journey to some of the best sights. If the idea of pedaling all day on a traditional bike seems daunting, don’t worry. There are also e-bikes that are equipped with an electric motor to provide an extra boost when pedaling. You can rent them from companies like Compass Bike who also provide tours.

Cycling Areas

Japan has no shortage of absolutely incredible places for cycling. From zipping across the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo to the Keinawa Cycling Road that stretches across to Kyoto, Nara and Wakayama or the Onuma Quasi-National Park in Hokkaido, incredible trails are all over the country. Check out our lists of the best bike routes in Tokyo and the best destinations for cycling in Japan!

Golf

Are you into golfing? Japan has plenty of places to tee off. This island nation has a long love affair with the sport, dating back over a century. Once a pastime for the elite, golf has now become a popular activity for everyone. With over 2,000 courses scattered throughout the country, you’re never far from a tee box! From world-class courses nestled in stunning landscapes to rooftop ranges in the heart of Tokyo, you never have to go far to swing a golf club. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just learning the ropes, Japan’s diverse golfing scene has something to offer!

Resorts

Tee off in paradise! Japan’s golf resorts offer an unforgettable blend of world-class courses, stunning scenery, and unparalleled hospitality. Whether you’re dreaming of a coastal getaway in Okinawa or a mountainside adventure in Hokkaido, there’s a perfect golf destination waiting for you. From the iconic Mt. Fuji to the vibrant flower fields of Furano, Japan’s diverse landscapes provide the backdrop for your dream golf holiday. And when you’re not on the green, you can indulge in luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining, and a variety of recreational activities. So grab your clubs and get ready to experience the ultimate golfing adventure in Japan.

Events

If watching golf is as fun as playing it, you’re also in luck. Japan has a range of events where you can watch some of the nation’s top golfers compete. The golf season in Japan runs from March to December. Some of the most famous events include:

Japan Golf Tour (Formerly the PGA of Japan Tour) – country wide

Japan Challenege Tour (aka Abema Tour) – country wide

Zozo Championship (October at Narashino Country Club)

Check out Golf in Japan for all the upcoming events big and small. (https://golf-in-japan.com/)

Driving Ranges

Even if you’re short on time, you can easily find a driving range in almost any city. Japan’s driving ranges are a unique and exciting way to get your golf fix without the hassle of a resort. These towering, netted structures can be found in cities across the country, often tucked away in surprising spots. Many ranges feature multiple stories and automatic teeing machines, making it easy to get in some serious practice.

For the ultimate golfing experience, head to Lotte Kasai Japan in Tokyo, boasting a whopping three stories and 300 bays. It’s the perfect place to hone your skills while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of one of Japan’s most iconic cities. So, grab your clubs, hit the range, and see if you can channel your inner Tiger Woods in Japan!

Water

Japan, a water wonderland, is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts thanks to being made up of over 6000 habitable islands! From the crashing waves of the ocean to the serene beauty of its lakes and rivers, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s look at some of the most popular water sports in Japan:

Surfing

Believe it or not, Japan is a surfer’s paradise! With its miles of coastline and epic waves, this island nation has become a hot spot for surfers worldwide. From the Pacific Ocean to the Japan Sea, Japan offers a diverse range of surf spots to suit every skill level. And since surfing made its Olympic debut in Japan in 2020, the world has taken notice. Want to catch the best waves? Time your trip with Japan’s typhoon season, which typically runs from August to November. This is when the biggest and most consistent swells hit the shores, attracting dedicated surfers from around the globe. But don’t worry, even outside of typhoon season, you can still find great surf if the weather cooperates.

Check out our list of the top surfing spots in Japan and prepare to ride the waves!

Diving

Japan is a scuba diving dream come true, too. With thousands of islands and diverse climates, there’s a perfect underwater adventure waiting for you, no matter where you go. While Okinawa is the obvious choice for tropical vibes and crystal-clear waters, Japan offers a whole underwater world to explore. From the chilly currents of Hokkaido (in the summer!) to the warm, welcoming waters of Kyushu and Okinawa (all year ‘round!), there’s a diving spot to suit every taste and comfort level.

If you’re intrigued by this country’s clear waters, make sure to check out our picks for the best places for scuba diving in Japan.

Fishing

Japan’s love affair with the sea runs deep (literally!), and so does its passion for fishing. From serene mountain lakes to bustling coastal waters, Japan offers a fishing adventure for every angler. Craving a bass-filled challenge? Lake Biwa’s got your back. Feeling nostalgic for traditional Japanese fishing? Try your hand at ayu fishing in Gifu. Want to witness near-mythical women? Check out the legendary Ama divers. Or, for a truly oceanic experience, head to Okinawa and cast your line into the deep blue. As you reel in your catch, soak up the tranquility of nature and savor the fresh seafood delights prepared by local culinary masters.

If you’re in Tokyo and can’t get a chance to go fishing, you can still reap the benefits of this fishing heavy nation. Check out a delicious tour of Tsukiji Fish Market!

Hiking, Climbing & Backpacking

Japan is a country where mountains are more than just geographical features; they’re cultural icons and playgrounds for outdoor enthusiasts. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned hiker or a casual daytripper, because Japan’s diverse landscapes are perfect. The best time to hike is during the short window of mid-May to mid-June, and mountains like Mt. Fuji’s climbing season runs from early July to early September. Take a multi-day trek through a national park or a quick escape from the city, there are seemingly endless trails for hiking, climbing and backpacking.

Let’s look at a few of the best ones:

3 Sacred Mountains

Ever heard of the Three Holy Mountains of Japan? Mount Fuji, Mount Haku, and Mount Tateyama aren’t just stunning peaks; they’re considered sacred places steeped in Shinto and Buddhist traditions. These mountains are believed to have special powers, and many locals and tourists alike make pilgrimages to their summits. Climbing these mountains is more than just a physical challenge; as you climb, you’ll discover sacred shrines nestled among the trees, each imbued with a unique energy. Needless to say, a journey to one of these sacred mountains is sure to leave you feeling refreshed and inspired.

Nakasendo

The Nakasendo trail, a historic route that connected Edo (modern-day Tokyo) and Kyoto, offers a unique opportunity to experience Japan’s rural charm. Today, you can hike sections of this legendary path, passing through quaint old post towns and soaking in the breathtaking scenery.

One of the most popular stretches is the 8-kilometer journey between Magome and Tsumago. With gentle elevation changes and stunning views, this leisurely hike can be completed in 3-4 hours. The best part? No special gear is needed, just some comfy walking shoes! The Nakasendo Trail is sure to leave history buffs and hiking fans enchanted.

88 Temples Shikoku

Shikoku, Japan’s smallest and most spiritual island, offers a unique adventure unlike any other. The epic 88 Temples journey is the ultimate bucket-list experience for nature lovers and spiritual seekers. The “ohenro” is a centuries-old Buddhist pilgrimage that takes you on a journey of self-discovery through stunning landscapes and sacred sites. This 1,200-year-old trail winds its way through 88 temples, each with its own rich history and spiritual significance.

While completing the entire pilgrimage might be a daunting task for most ( it can take a couple of months to complete!), even a short section can provide a profound experience. Imagine walking through ancient forests, crossing serene rivers, and immersing yourself in the island’s tranquil atmosphere. It’s not just a physical challenge but also a spiritual journey that can leave you feeling refreshed, inspired, and connected to something much larger than yourself.

Bowling, Darts and Billiards

Last but certainly not least, there are a few sports that are more for socializing than any serious competition (although you can get serious about them, too!). There are plenty of bowling alleys, pool halls and bars where you can show off your skills over drinks, food and with friends and co-workers. Round One is a popular chain all over Japan that offers all of these (plus some also have karaoke, table tennis and more!) and since it’s such a popular pastime all year round, you can find bowling alleys all over Tokyo and beyond!

