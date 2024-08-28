Martial Arts in Tokyo: 5 places to do Ninja Samurai Lessons!

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Forget Hollywood action flicks – have you ever dreamt of wielding a katana like a real samurai or mastering the stealthy agility of a ninja? In Tokyo, that dream can become reality! After all, samurai and ninjas are legendary figures, etched into Japanese history and captivating imaginations worldwide. While these warriors – the honorable sword-wielding samurai and the covert ninja – may seem like polar opposites, they share a rich legacy and a universal allure.

Today, Japan boasts legendary martial arts like karate, judo, and sumo. However, martial arts in Japan began when mighty samurai warriors ruled the country. Bushido, their code of honor, demanded mastery of various weapons and hand-to-hand combat. They trained from childhood, honing skills passed down from generation to generation, and are still highly respected. But what about those not born into the samurai class?

Here’s where things get interesting. Enter the ninja! While we know them as ninjas, thanks to popular movies, they most commonly refer to themselves as shinobi. And shinobi, or ninjas, are often portrayed in the movies as shadowy assassins. In reality, some were highly skilled mercenaries, but many ninjas were likely everyday folks – farmers, merchants, even the occasional burglar! Unlike samurai with their flashy armor, ninjas relied on stealth and trickery. Their fighting style, ninjutsu, reflects this need for secrecy and unconventional tactics, allowing them to blend into enemy ranks and avoid head-on clashes.

Want to learn more? Sure, there are museums and historical sites galore to soak in everything about Japanese martial arts. But what if you crave a more immersive experience that lets you walk (or, should we say, train) in the footsteps of these legendary warriors? This is where ninja and samurai schools come in, offering a thrilling glimpse into the fascinating world of Japan’s ancient fighting arts!

Check out 5 places in Tokyo to do ninja samurai lessons, and prepare for battle!

1. SAMURAI NINJA MUSEUM TOKYO

Unlock the secrets of Japan’s fighting past at the Samurai Ninja Museum Tokyo! This immersive museum, conveniently located in Asakusa, explores Japan’s samurai and ninja heritage. More than just static displays, the museum boasts interactive experiences that bring history to life. Trained guides lead visitors through a collection of authentic Edo-period samurai armor and weapons; each piece holds proof of the skill and honor of these legendary warriors. Then, things get really fun! Don the samurai’s attire and feel the weight of history on your shoulders as you learn swordsmanship techniques (and take some killer photos!). Aspiring ninjas can test their stealth with shuriken (ninja star) throwing and evasion maneuvers, culminating in a final test to become an official ninja. With its blend of historical artifacts and interactive experiences, the Samurai Ninja Museum Tokyo caters to history buffs and curious explorers, offering a professional and engaging journey into the heart of Japanese martial traditions.

Website: Samurai Ninja Museum Tokyo

2. NINJA SAMURAI TOKYO

Here’s your chance to train like a ninja in Tokyo with a real-life master! Led by a fluent English speaker who hails from the birthplace of ninjutsu itself, Iga, this experience goes beyond a simple class. It’s a cultural immersion where you’ll learn authentic techniques, wisdom, and even the ninja’s spirit from a grand master whose lineage spans over 600 years. The instructors, all fluent in English as well, are a fascinating bunch. From martial artists to mountain climbers, each brings their unique talents to the table. They’ll teach practical ninja skills and delve into Japanese history and culture, making you a true ninja enthusiast. Choose from a one-hour ninja class or a two-hour option with samurai swordsmanship. Both come with ninja uniform rentals and while there’s no museum, there is a charming on-site store and a chance to see the master’s collection of rare antiques. This is your chance to train with the closest thing to a real ninja – a fantastic experience for anyone who’s ever wondered what it takes to be one!

Website: Ninja Samurai Tokyo

3. Samurai Theater Tokyo

Wield a samurai sword and taste the thrill of combat at Samurai Theater Tokyo! Nestled in the heart of Shinjuku, this unique experience lets you step into a samurai’s shoes (and costume!). The samurai experience starts with learning the basics – how to confidently draw, hold, and swing your sword. Then, under the guidance of friendly and skilled instructors, you’ll practice some simple combat techniques. The highlight? You get to vanquish the villain (played by a member of the Samurai Theater team) in a dramatic finale, all set to a rousing soundtrack! Don’t forget to capture this epic moment with your camera – it’s a memory you won’t want to forget. Feeling bolder? The sword-cutting experience might be perfect. Here, you’ll learn proper movements and then, with a samurai’s spirit, actually cut through tatami with a real sword! With rave reviews praising the staff’s expertise and warmth, Samurai Theater Tokyo offers an unforgettable experience of Japanese history and culture.

Website: Samurai Theater Tokyo

4. TOKYO Samurai Kenbu

Tokyo Samurai Kenbu in Ginza offers unique workshops where you can step into the world of the samurai through the traditional art of Kenbu. Wait, what’s that? Art and fighting? Believe it or not, samurai isn’t just about fighting! Kenbu is a beautiful stage performance that uses the katana (samurai sword) and a fan to express the poems and spirit of the samurai. The fan, a symbol of elegance and grace, is an integral part of the performance, adding a unique visual element to the art. You’ll get dressed in an authentic uniform, learn to handle the sword and fan with guidance from our experienced Kenbu masters, and even try your hand (or sword?) at Kenbu yourself! After the workshop, you can watch a captivating performance by your instructor, followed by some time to take photos. The instructors will even help you strike some cool poses, so you don’t want to miss that!

Website: Tokyo Samurai KENBU

5. Musashi Ninja Clan Shinobi-Samurai Honjin Dojo

With an astonishing 400-year history, the Musashi Ninja Clan invites you into their family dojo for an authentic experience. Imagine stepping back in time, learning from a shinobi-samurai instructor while clad in traditional gear. Their workshops cater to all interests, from full-on training sessions to more academic classes. The highlight is their 90-minute elite program: meditation in your ninja/samurai uniform, followed by five basic techniques like throwing shuriken (ninja stars) and mastering the art of stealthy steps. You’ll even delve into the Ninshido philosophy, the core principles that guided these legendary warriors. Feeling the call of the ninja even stronger? There’s an application and membership process to officially join the clan and represent the spirit of the ninja in your hometown! This is your chance to connect with a living, breathing piece of history!

Website: Musashi Ninja Clan Shinobi-Samurai Honjin Dojo

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Kimono Experience in Tokyo

Step into the charm of the kimono, a beloved icon of Japanese tradition, ideal for festivals and wandering quaint streets. Asakusa offers the perfect setting to don your kimono and create cherished memories with picturesque backdrops. Let Kimono Rental Wargo dress you up for a day of delightful exploration in timeless style!



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.