10 Best Hotels in Asakusa

Welcome to Asakusa, a vibrant district in Tokyo that seamlessly blends traditional Japanese culture with modern fun and activities. Asakusa is not only known for its iconic Senso-ji Temple, bustling Nakamise shopping Street, and a long standing theme park, but it also offers a wide range of excellent hotels for travelers to enjoy. There are plenty of options around the area, whether its high-rise class with impeccable views or humble class and comfort, there is definitely an option that will suit your trip. In this guide, we’ll explore the top accommodations in Asakusa, each with its unique charm, exquisite interiors, and delectable culinary experiences. So, let’s dive in and discover the perfect accommodations to enhance your stay in this captivating neighborhood.

1. The Gate Hotel Asakusa Kaminarimon by Hulic

Step into a realm of contemporary elegance at The Gate Hotel Asakusa Kaminarimon by Hulic. This sophisticated and stylish hotel boasts sleek and minimalist design. The interiors effortlessly fuse modern aesthetics with traditional Japanese elements, creating a serene and welcoming atmosphere. Don’t miss out on the terrace for an incredible view of the gem of Asakusa: Tokyo Skytree! Their on-site restaurant also features a nice view as well as some delicious meals!

2. Asakusa View Hotel

For a breathtaking panoramic view of Skytree and Sumida River, Asakusa View Hotel is the ideal choice. Its elegant rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing cityscape. If you’re willing to wake up early, you can enjoy a view of the tower along with the sunrise; an incredible sight. This 4 star hotel also offers a large indoor pool to enjoy as well as some great dining options. If you’re looking to enjoy some incredible views of Skytree, this is your chance.

3. Hotel Gracery Asakusa

Experience the allure of old Edo at Hotel Gracery Asakusa, where traditional Japanese aesthetics meet contemporary comforts. In fact, the Edo museum isnt so far away! The rooms are elegantly designed, with touches of traditional motifs and modern amenities. Indulge in the hotel’s sumptuous cuisine, featuring a variety of Japanese and Western dishes. In close proximity to the Sumida river, this is a great place to stay for a pleasant view and easy access to a relaxing riverside stroll. Speaking of Sumida River, consider staying in the summer to enjoy the fireworks!

4. Minn Asakusa

Minn Asakusa offers spacious rooms with a standard, not over-the-top style with a classy level of quality. This aparthotel (apartment building with hotel functionality) is a great way to enjoy optimal room comfort. Not to mention, you’ll have the option to cook with their fully-loaded kitchen if you’d rather have a night in. If you’re looking for some Japanese style vibes, you’re in luck as some of the rooms have Tatami mats. Situated in a great location with good access to Asakusa, this is a wonderful way to enjoy the area.

5. Mimaru Tokyo Asakusa Station

Another option comparable to the Minn Asakusa, Mimaru Tokyo Asakusa Station offers spacious and fully-equipped apartment-style accommodations. The interiors are tastefully decorated, combining modern design with traditional Japanese elements. Enjoy the convenience of a kitchenette in your room, allowing you to prepare your own meals giving you a reason to check out nearby markets, or even Kappabashi, the kitchen street. Comfort and class are definitely the narratives here so you can relax with confidence!

6. Asakusa Kokono Club Hotel

Immerse yourself in a tranquil oasis at Asakusa Kokono Club Hotel. This contemporary hotel showcases a blend of Japanese and Nordic design, featuring natural materials and calming color palettes and innovative interior style. If you’re looking to stay somewhere that is pleasing to look at and feels quite unique, then this choice might be at the top of your list. The hotel’s on-site restaurant serves exquisite Japanese or European cuisine, meticulously prepared using seasonal ingredients. Some rooms boast a nice view of Skytree, so your Asakusa experience can be everything you’re hoping for.

7. Richmond Hotel Premier Asakusa International

Modern sophistication awaits you at Richmond Hotel Premier Asakusa International. Despite its humble price range, the rooms are tastefully appointed with contemporary decor and luxurious amenities. Indulge in the hotel’s well-rounded buffet breakfast, offering a wide range of Japanese and Western dishes. As with some other options, the Richmond has some wonderful views of Skytree, so be sure to check when booking!

8. Henn na Hotel Tokyo Asakusa Tawaramachi

Step into the future of hospitality at Henn na Hotel Tokyo Asakusa Tawaramachi, where robots seamlessly assist guests with their needs. This high-tech hotel features sleek and minimalist rooms, adorned with futuristic elements. The hotel’s two on-site restaurants offer a selection of Japanese, Indian and European food. Be sure to check out L.E.A.F. for cocktail hour! If you’re looking for a unique accommodation experience that captures the essence of Japan’s robot-implemented culture, then this is a great choice for you.

9. The Kanzashi Tokyo Asakusa

Get cozy and relax in style for a great price at The Kanzashi Tokyo Asakusa. With humble yet elegantly appointed rooms, you’ll surely feel at peace here. With great access to all of Asakusa’s fun activities, this option is in a great location. The rooftop terrace is an exceptional addition that takes advantage of the location offering its guests some immaculate views of the city. Be sure to enjoy the American breakfast provided by their on-site restaurant.

10. Onyado Nono Asakusa Natural Hot Spring

Unwind in the soothing embrace of natural hot springs at Onyado Nono Asakusa Natural Hot Spring. Most of our options so far have been quite contemporary and modern but if you’re looking for something a little more culturally inspired, this is a great option for you. This Ryokan-style hotel offers cozy rooms with Tatami flooring and futon beds. Immerse yourself in the therapeutic waters of their communal baths and let your worries melt away. The hotel offers a nice breakfast for its guests, as well as a unique service: free noodles at night! What could be better than free noodles, right?

