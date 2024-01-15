10 Best Capsule Hotels in Osaka

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Osaka is known for its fascinating blend of history and modernity, a place where traditional culture and the latest trends coexist. When we plan where to stay, we tend to think of ryokan and hotels, but if you want to save more money, why not consider a capsule hotel (capsules)? Capsule hotels are a uniquely Japanese style of lodging, with compact private rooms equipped with all the necessary facilities. Osaka is dotted with capsule hotels located near downtown and tourist attractions, offering both convenient access and a comfortable stay. This article introduces 10 carefully selected and recommended capsule hotels to make your trip to Osaka even more special.

1. First Cabin Nishi Umeda

First Cabin, a nationwide capsule hotel chain, is recommended as a luxury capsule hotel for foreign visitors to Japan. This unique compact hotel offers a luxurious and efficient stay experience. The “Aero Cradle mattresses” are installed in all rooms and provide superb sleeping comfort, allowing you to enjoy a deep sleep to your heart’s content. After a tiring day of sightseeing in Osaka, enjoy a comfortable stay at First Cabin, which offers a conveniently luxurious lodging experience.

2. NINJA & GEISHA

“Ninja & Geisha” is a novel capsule hotel with a unique atmosphere. The accommodations here are a fusion of Japanese tradition and modernity, with a Japanese theme spreading throughout the entire building. This capsule hotel has gotten recognition for its incorporation of Japanese culture and art throughout the building. It’s an amazing lodging for Japanese art lovers. One particular place stood out: the powder room. Here, women will find a variety of beauty appliances, including hair irons and skin steamers. Female guests can freely use these facilities and maintain their beauty while staying. In addition, smart service is another attraction. By pre-registering in advance with their own smartphones, guests can smoothly complete the procedures at the reception desk and receive their room key immediately. By reducing the waiting time, you will be able to start your stay with less travel fatigue.

3. Capsule Hotel J Garden Shin-Osaka

Capsule Hotel J-Garden Shin-Osaka is a bold accommodation with a pleasant modern, urban atmosphere. Relaxation is guaranteed here in the clean and comfortable guest rooms. The bedrooms, with their modern design, are inviting and comfortable during your stay. The urbane ambience is in harmony with the energy of the city, and you will enjoy your stay while feeling the rush of a Japanese city. Don’t worry about safety. Adopting strict security measures, Capsule Hotel J-Garden Shin-Osaka is equipped with lockers where you can safely store your valuables. You can enjoy the attractions of Osaka to the fullest without worrying about your luggage during your trip.

4. Cabin & Capsule Hotel J-SHIP Osaka Namba

Cabin & Capsule Hotel J-SHIP Osaka Namba is a beautiful blend of Japanese and modern styles. At this hotel, you will immerse yourself in Japanese culture and be as comfortable as you would be in a Ryokan. Inside this hotel, the indoor Japanese garden that stretches along the corridor leading to the lounge is a charming sight. The beautiful scenery of this garden warmly welcomes visitors to Japan and offers them a quiet moment to forget the hustle of the city. You can also find a wide variety of entertainment corners in the museum. Especially recommended is the Manga corner. With a large number of Manga available, this is a great opportunity to enjoy Japanese culture.

5. HOTEL Cargo Shinsaibashi

Hotel Cargo Shinsaibashi is a capsule hotel at the pinnacle of location and comfort, just 6 minutes from Shinsaibashi Station. Moreover, a 24-hour lounge space is available, making it the perfect place to focus on business or just enjoy a moment of relaxation. Whether you are taking a break from your busy work schedule or just relaxing after a long day of travel, their lounge space is the perfect place for you to unwind and relax. Also, the staff includes foreigners from all countries, therefore even if you don’t speak Japanese you won’t have to worry. The heartwarming support you will receive at the hotel will make your trip even more worthwhile!

6. First Cabin Midosuji Namba

This hotel, “First Cabin Midosuji Namba”, offers an ideal location with direct access to the Namba subway station, a convenient way of exploring the city easily. Premium-class cabin rooms are equipped with locks to ensure a sense of security. You can fully enjoy private relaxation in a space with well-established security. In addition, the hotel has a state-of-the-art fitness gym. Perfect for energetic guests, this facility will support your healthy lifestyle.

7. Capsule&Spa Grand Sauna Shinsaibashi

Capsule & Spa Grand Sauna Shinsaibashi is a hotel that offers the ultimate treatment in healing by combining the pride of Osaka with high-grade sauna facilities. The guest rooms are spacious and won’t leave you feeling tight. The comfortable space doubles the relaxation and offers a pleasant moment. The hotel also offers body care facilities and a restaurant. Therefore, superb body care and cuisine will bring guests the utmost satisfaction.

8. Capsule Inn Osaka (Male Only)

Hotel Capsule Inn Osaka is a mini-relaxation hotel with the luxury of a sauna, indoor pool, and Jacuzzi. This hotel is historic; it was the first capsule hotel in the world. Today, it continues to offer guests the finest in healing stays. We recommend the Deluxe Capsule Plan, which offers a comfortable sleep on a breathable mattress. You can experience a luxurious moment to nourish your energy for the next day.

9. Hotel The Rock

Hotel The Rock is located in the quiet and serene Itachihori area and offers a high-quality stay. This hotel is distinguished from other capsule hotels by its upscale space with a focus on comfort. The modern yet warm design and a full range of amenity goods will make your stay even more comfortable. This hotel also has a café where you can enjoy a blissful drink in a stylish atmosphere. Why not have a delicious drink in their elegant space?

10. Hotel Atarayo osaka

Hotel Atarayo is a capsule hotel full of character, offering a lodging experience distinguished by its comfort and relaxation. Its unique community space provides a relaxing atmosphere that makes you feel at home. At this capsule hotel, you can enjoy socializing and relaxing with other guests, having a comfortable time away from everyday life. Furthermore, Hotel Atarayo has one of the most substantial room sizes compared to other capsule hotels. By providing spacious accommodation, they have successfully presented each guest with comfort and privacy.

In this article, we have introduced 10 capsule hotels in Osaka, but did you find any capsule hotels you want to visit? The charm of capsule hotels is spreading everywhere. Their distinctive lodging style will make your stay in Osaka even more special with their unique design and comfortable environment. Please enjoy the charms of Osaka’s capsule hotels and make your trip to Osaka even better.

