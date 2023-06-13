10 Best Hotels in Osaka

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Welcome to Osaka, Japan’s third-largest city and a vibrant hub of culture, cuisine, and commerce. Whether you’re here on business or pleasure, finding the right hotel can make all the difference in your trip. Luckily, Osaka has a plethora of options when it comes to accommodation, from luxurious high-rise hotels to cozy boutique stays. Not only is there a vast selection of accommodations, there’s also plenty of things to do, so be sure to check out as much as you can! It also serves as a great place to stay if you’d like to visit Nara or Kyoto, both of which are just an hour away by public transportation. Here are our top ten picks for the best hotels in Osaka, each with its unique charm and amenities.

1. Conrad Osaka

The Conrad Osaka is a sleek, modern hotel located in the heart of the city’s bustling business district. The hotel boasts panoramic views of the city skyline, which can be enjoyed from the floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. The interior design of the hotel is chic and sophisticated, with a minimalist aesthetic that emphasizes clean lines and muted colors. The Conrad offers multiple restaurants with a variety of foods. One named KURA, serves up a delectable menu of traditional Japanese cuisine with a modern twist. If you want to stay in Osaka in high class contemporary comfort, then this is your choice.

2. Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel

The Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel is a luxury hotel located on the top floors of the iconic Abeno Harukas skyscraper, the tallest skyscraper in Japan. The hotel’s rooms offer unparalleled views of the city from this high-altitude vantage point, while the interior design blends traditional Japanese motifs with contemporary elegance. Like the Conrad, there are rooms that boast baths next to the windows for a superior romantic vibe. The hotel’s restaurant, ZK, serves up a fusion of Japanese and French cuisine from the 57th floor, with a focus on fresh seafood and seasonal ingredients.

3. InterContinental Hotel Osaka

The InterContinental Hotel Osaka is a five-star hotel located in the city’s Umeda district, offering easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The hotel’s interior design is luxurious and opulent with rich fabrics, plush furnishings, and ornate accents. Like the Conrad, there is an indoor pool available to enjoy, as well as luxurious baths in the rooms. The hotel boasts 5 restaurants, most notably Pierre, a Michelin-starred establishment which serves up French haute cuisine with a Japanese twist.

4. W Osaka

For a vibrant, luxurious, modern experience, this is an excellent choice. Not to mention, there’s an indoor pool here too! Maybe it would be easier to just mention when there’s not a pool? The W Osaka is a poppy new addition to the city’s hotel scene, located in the heart of the vibrant Shinsaibashi district. The hotel’s interior design is bold and colorful, with playful touches like neon lights and funky wallpaper. The restaurant, The Kitchen Table, boasts an exceptional international menu with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

5. Imperial Hotel Osaka

Maintain the fanciness and get a little more “classic” with this somewhat modern, palace-like atmosphere. The Imperial Hotel Osaka is a luxury hotel located in the city’s Nakanoshima district, with a history dating back to the early 20th century. The hotel’s interior design is a mix of traditional Japanese and Western elements, with elegant furnishings, intricate woodwork, and antique art pieces. The hotel’s on-site restaurants offer a range of culinary experiences, from Japanese Kaiseki to French cuisine.

6. The Ritz-Carlton Osaka

If you’re looking for another fancy option near Osaka station, then this is a great spot for you. The Ritz-Carlton Osaka is a five-star hotel located in the city’s prestigious Nishi-Umeda district, offering luxurious accommodations and top-notch amenities. The hotel’s interior design is a blend of classical elegance and contemporary sophistication, with marble floors, crystal chandeliers, and plush furnishings. La Baie, is a Michelin-starred French restaurant that offers an exquisite dining experience. There are in total 6 restaurants here, each of which are delicious, so take your pick!

7. OMO7 Osaka by Hoshino Resorts

Somewhat reminiscent of the W Osaka, OMO7 Osaka by Hoshino Resorts is a trendy, design-oriented hotel located in the city’s bustling Chuo district. The hotel’s interior design is humbly quirky and eclectic with colorful murals, pop art accents, and vintage-inspired furnishings. There are plenty of reasons to stay here, but experiencing the interior design here is a considerable one in comparison to other options. The indoor bath features a very unique skylight, be sure to check it out! However, this choice actually doesn’t have a full sized pool!

8. Hotel Hankyu International

The Hotel Hankyu International is another classic luxury hotel also located in the city’s Umeda district, of course boasting easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. But if you’d like a night in, The on-site restaurants offer a range of culinary experiences, from traditional Japanese cuisine to French-inspired dishes. The hotel’s interior design is elegant and refined, with marble floors, chandeliers, and antique furnishings. It’s a bit palace-like, maybe even more so than the Imperial Hotel!

9. Hotel Royal Classic Osaka

While it has “Royal” in its name, the property shouts contemporary. The Hotel Royal Classic Osaka is a stylish boutique hotel located in the heart of the city’s trendy Minami district. The hotel’s interior design is chic and modern, with a monochromatic color scheme and minimalist furnishings. It feels incredibly spacious and warm, yet very sleek and new-age. If you’re a fan of italian food then you’re in luck, the restaurant here, Viale Osaka, specializes in just that.

10. The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Osaka Midosuji

Another “Royal” establishment, The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Osaka Midosuji is a brand-new hotel located in the city’s bustling Namba district. While it is not quite as new-age as the previous option, it still boasts an incredibly fine design and a deep, low light atmosphere. This balance between elegance and fresh style is perhaps the new age of “Royal”! The restaurant called “The Blink” is available all day and specializes in a New York inspired menu.

