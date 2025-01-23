Ten Best Restaurants in Roppongi, Tokyo’s International District!

Roppongi is one of the most cosmopolitan neighborhoods in Tokyo, blending upscale dining with a vibrant nightlife scene. Known as an international hub, the area boasts some of the best food in Tokyo, ranging from classic Japanese fare to global cuisines. Some of the best Western food I ever had was discovered in Roppongi, whether introduced by friends or recommended online. Whether you are seeking high-end dining or cozy spots, this guide will introduce you to the best places to eat in Tokyo while exploring Roppongi.

1. Gonpachi

A staple in Roppongi’s dining scene, Gonpachi is often referred to as the “Kill Bill restaurant” due to its likeness to a scene from the famous Tarantino film. The ambiance reflects traditional Edo-style architecture, creating a warm and nostalgic setting. As an izakaya (pub) -style restaurant known for its yakitori (grilled food on skewers), tempura (battered and deep-fried food), and soba (buckwheat flour noodles) noodles, this spot is ideal for those seeking authentic Japanese flavors. It is a standout choice when deciding where to eat in Roppongi.

Gonpachi

2. Rigoletto Bar and Grill

Rigoletto Bar and Grill is a chic Spanish Italian restaurant that offers a contemporary twist on classic dishes. Famous for its wood-fired pizzas and extensive wine selection, this spot delivers a blend of casual and elegant dining. Their tapas menu is perfect for sharing, making it an excellent choice for gatherings. Situated in the heart of one of Tokyo’s busiest neighborhoods, it is a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Rigoletto Bar and Grill

3. TsuruTonTan UDON NOODLE Brasserie Roppongi

If you are craving udon (thick wheat noodles), TsuruTonTan UDON NOODLE Brasserie Roppongi is a must-visit. Known for its giant bowls of handmade udon, this restaurant serves everything from traditional chicken udon to inventive fusion options like creamy mentaiko (spicy cod roe) udon. The sleek, modern interior makes it an inviting spot for locals and tourists alike. As one of the best places to eat in Tokyo, TsuruTonTan offers an unforgettable experience for Japanese comfort food lovers.

Tsurutontan

4. USHIGORO Nishiazabu Main Branch

For premium yakiniku (grilled meat), USHIGORO Nishiazabu delivers an exceptional dining experience. Known for its A5-grade domestic black wagyu beef, the restaurant offers a variety of cuts that diners can grill themselves at their table. The elegant atmosphere is ideal for special occasions, with impeccable service and attention to detail. It is a must-try spot for meat lovers!

USHIGORO Nishiazabu

5. Wagyu Yakiniku KIM Shirogane Main Branch

Another stellar option for yakiniku, Wagyu Yakiniku KIM is renowned for its carefully curated selection of wagyu beef. Along with an a-la-carte menu, there are different wagyu courses to choose from. Guests can enjoy rare cuts, prepared with precision, alongside a range of house-made sauces. The intimate, stylish setting adds to its appeal, making it a top destination for those seeking the best food in Roppongi.

6. Onzoshi Kiyoyasutei Roppongi

For a taste of traditional kaiseki (multicourse) dining, Onzoshi Kiyoyasutei Roppongi offers a refined experience that highlights the beauty of Japanese culinary art. Live crabs are prepared at on location and prepared in a variety of ways such as grilled or sashimi. You can try the teppanyaki (grilled or fried on a metal plate) Kobe beef and Matsusaka beef, both highly praised in Japan and internationally. Each dish is beautifully presented, showcasing seasonal ingredients and meticulous preparation. The serene ambiance and attentive service make it a standout choice for fine dining in Roppongi. As one of the bestoptions for kaiseki dining in Tokyo, this restaurant is an essential stop.

Onzoshi Kiyoyasutei

7. RUBY JACK’S Steakhouse & Bar

Steak lovers should head to RUBY JACK’S, a modern steakhouse serving premium cuts of beef and seafood. The open kitchen adds a theatrical touch to your dining experience, while the sleek, urban design makes it ideal for both business and leisure meals. Beyond steak, their signature cocktails and desserts are worth trying. The Sizzling Hokkaido Scallops dish is a customer favorite. This is one of the best places in Tokyo for a luxurious Western meal.

RUBY JACK’S Steakhouse & Bar

8. Izakaya Tanuki

For a casual and authentic Japanese izakaya experience, Izakaya Tanuki delivers a vibrant atmosphere, and a menu filled with classic izakaya dishes. From karaage (fried chicken) to sashimi platters, there is something for everyone. Pair your meal with sake (alcoholic drink made from rice) or beer for the full izakaya experience. A short walk from Nogizaka station, it is a go-to spot when exploring places to eat in Roppongi without breaking the bank.

9. 52

52 offers panoramic views of Tokyo’s skyline along with an eclectic menu of fusion Chinese and Japanese dishes. The menu includes gyoza, spring rolls, and vegetable dishes. The setting is both elegant and welcoming, making it perfect for special occasions. With a focus on using high-quality, seasonal ingredients, this restaurant delivers memorable meals with stunning vistas. For those looking for the best food in Tokyo paired with a breathtaking view, this is the place to be.

10. Pizza Studio Tamaki

Pizza Studio Tamaki is a hidden gem in Roppongi, serving artisanal pizzas crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Their menu includes delectable tomato and cherry base pizzas with thin crust pies and topped with items like burrata and prosciutto. Diners can customize their own pizza toppings with the menu option called “My Pizza!” The casual yet stylish setting makes it a great spot for a relaxed meal. It is a favorite for pizza lovers in one of Tokyo’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Pizza Studio Tamaki

Roppongi’s diverse dining options reflect its international and vibrant character, offering everything from traditional Japanese cuisine to global flavors. Whether it is savoring premium yakiniku at USHIGORO or enjoying fusion dishes at 52, these restaurants represent the best food in Roppongi. Next time you are exploring Tokyo or deciding where to eat in Roppongi, these top spots are sure to impress.

