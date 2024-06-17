10 Cool and Unique Bars in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

Welcome to a journey through the most extraordinary and unconventional watering holes Tokyo has to offer. Tokyo’s nightlife is legendary, but within the neon-lit streets and bustling izakayas lie mysterious and quirky gems that redefine the meaning of a night out. Prepare to be dazzled, amused, and perhaps a little bewildered as we explore the most unique and bizarre bars in Tokyo. From muscle-bound bartenders to secret entrances behind vending machines, each establishment offers a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave a lasting impression on even the most seasoned of bar-hoppers.

1. Muscle Girls

Tucked away in the labyrinthine streets of Ikebukuro, Muscle Girls is not your average bar. Picture this: instead of the usual bartenders, you’ll find a squad of strong, athletic women ready to flex their muscles while mixing your drinks. The decor is a tribute to all things strength, with weightlifting equipment adorning the walls and protein shakes on the menu. Be sure to have a look at their website beforehand- they have a roster of all the strong ladies ready to make your drinks! Whether you’re into fitness or just looking for a fun and empowering night out, Muscle Girls promises an experience like no other.

2. Bacon Shin Okubo

If you’re a bacon aficionado, look no further than- wait, this place has nothing to do with bacon… actually, it’s more like a pharmacy… what? Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Shin-Okubo, this bar maintains a bizarre appearance that almost resembles a laboratory. Its inspiration for the name is owed to the painter Francis Bacon. This wild aesthetic is sure to have your eyes wandering while you sip on some unique beverages.

3. Moss Dining Bar

Hidden behind the facade of a nondescript vending machine in the hip district of Sangenjaya lies Moss Dining Bar, a secret sanctuary for nature lovers and urban explorers alike. Step through the vending machine door and find a rather upscale and delicious dining bar. This place relies solely on reputation with their secret looking entrance and their delicious meals and exciting drinks.

4. Soreyuke Toriyaro Takadanobaba

For those seeking an unconventional form of stress relief, look no further than Soreyuke Toriyaro. This offbeat establishment offers patrons the unique opportunity to pay the staff to slap them in the face, as well as receive a drink. Whether you’re looking to blow off steam or simply curious to experience a slap-induced adrenaline rush, the bartenders at Soreyuke Toriyaro are more than happy to oblige. It’s a bizarre concept, to be sure, but one that promises a memorable night out in Tokyo.

5. Kiha Nihonbashi

Step back in time to the golden age of train travel at Kiha Nihonbashi, a retro-themed bar inspired by Japan’s railway history. Located in the heart of Nihonbashi, this nostalgic watering hole is designed to look like an old train carriage, complete with vintage decor and authentic memorabilia. Sip on classic cocktails as you soak in the old-world charm of steam locomotives and ticket stubs. Whether you’re a history buff or simply looking for a unique drinking experience, Kiha Nihonbashi offers a journey through time unlike any other.

6. a10

Venture into the heart of Ebisu and discover a10, a clandestine bar hidden behind the façade of a seemingly ordinary locker. Step inside and unlock the door to a world of mystery and intrigue. The dimly lit interior is created in the image of an old speakeasy, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a lost time. Indulge in expertly crafted cocktails as you mingle with fellow adventurers in this hidden gem of Tokyo’s nightlife scene.

7. Janai coffee

For coffee lovers with a taste for the unexpected, Janai coffee offers a delightful surprise hidden behind its unassuming coffee stand act. Sure, you can order some coffee here, no problem! But with an elementary understanding of Japanese, you’ll know that “Janai” basically means “not”, which is your hint to look deeper. With a secret passcode, you’ll be permitted to step through the secret entrance and descend into another speakeasy-like environment where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the scent of expertly mixed cocktails. With its cozy ambiance and eclectic decor, Janai coffee is the perfect spot to unwind after a long day of exploring Tokyo’s bustling streets.

8. Incubator

Nestled in the ever-bustling district of Shinjuku, Incubator is another science-inspired bar, much like Bacon. While both have a fairly “laboratory” or “pharmacy” kind of style, Incubator may end up taking the cake when it comes to the level of science involved. Here you’ll be able to drink wild chemical concoctions out of beakers and test tubes. If you don’t have your lab coat with you, don’t fret, you’ll be able to borrow one while you’re there!

9. The Whales of August

Experience the whimsical charm of The Whales of August, a bar named after the 1987 film. This cool bar is located in the popular, youthful district of Shibuya; a great place for nightlife in general. Here you’ll be able to order from a wide variety of movie-themed drinks, all expertly crafted to harness the attitude of that film. Ever wanted to drink your favorite movie?

10. Hidden Family Mart Bar

Prepare to be amazed by the Hidden Family Mart Bar, a clandestine watering hole concealed within the walls of a seemingly ordinary convenience store. Step through the secret entrance and enter a world of wonder, where shelves stocked with snacks give way to a sleek and stylish cocktail bar. With its inventive concept and unexpected location, Hidden Family Mart Bar is a must-visit destination for adventurous drinkers in Tokyo. Be sure to try the Fami-chiki highball!

As you embark on your Tokyo bar-hopping adventure, be sure to explore these one-of-a-kind establishments for an unforgettable night out in the vibrant metropolis. Each bar offers a unique experience that is sure to delight and surprise even the most discerning of drinkers. So grab your friends, raise a glass, and toast to the eclectic and eccentric spirit of Tokyo’s nightlife scene. Cheers!

