Famous Songs in Japan: 10 Popular Japanese Spring Songs

Spring in Japan is a magical time. Cherry blossoms bloom, festivals celebrate new beginnings, and the air is filled with a sense of renewal. This special season is deeply woven into Japanese culture, and music plays a key role in capturing its essence. Spring songs in Japan are more than just music—they serve as icons to the culture, stirring shared emotions and nostalgic memories. Unlike typical songs, Japanese spring songs are sonic snapshots of the season. They capture the delicate beauty of sakura, the returning birdsong, and the gentle warmth of the sun. They often touch on themes of farewells and new encounters, reflecting the changes spring brings. From traditional folk songs to modern pop hits, a wide variety of music celebrates the spirit of spring in Japan. Some songs are joyful, while others are more reflective. Each offers a unique perspective on this beloved season. In this guide, we’ll explore 10 popular Japanese spring songs.

Theme “Graduation”

1. 3月9日 (Sangatsu Kokonoka) by Remioromen

“3月9日 (Sangatsu Kokonoka)” by Remioromen is now known as an iconic song for the graduation season, often heard in schools. However, the story behind its creation is unexpected. In fact, it was originally written by the three members to celebrate the wedding of a dear friend. Additionally, the music video, with its deeply emotional storyline, has evoked many tears. The theme of graduation has become even more pronounced, and today, this song holds a special place for anyone marking a major life milestone, resonating deeply with those at significant crossroads.

2. さくら （独唱）(Sakura, Singing Solo) by Naotaro Moriyama

Naotaro Moriyama’s “Sakura (Solo)” started out with a shipment of 1,200 copies, but eventually, surprisingly, became a huge hit, selling over 1.2 million copies and becoming a representative song that is always mentioned among songs related to spring and cherry blossoms. The song’s greatest appeal lies in its clear, beautiful high notes and the depth of the Japanese language. Each lyric resonates with the heart, stirring the emotions of those who listen to it and vividly evoking spring scenes.

3. 空も飛べるはず (Sora Mo Toberu Hazu) by SPITZ

The song “Sora mo Toberu Hazu”, released by SPITZ in 1994, is one of the essential songs that will remain in the hearts of the graduating season. Its message of unlimited possibilities seems to be the perfect gift for graduates who are starting anew. The song’s gentle yet powerful vocals and positive, encouraging lyrics resonate with listeners, making them want to listen to it over and over again. The song’s hopeful energy is truly a source of emotional support, not only for graduates but for all who are opening new doors in their lives.

Theme “Cherry Blossoms”

4. さくら (Sakura) by Ketsumeishi

Ketsumeshi’s “Sakura” is a song that draws the listener in with its pleasant melody and rap music. It was their first song to reach No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Singles Chart, and it was also an impressive No. 2 on that year’s chart. The electric sound intertwines with the clear piano sound, giving the listener the feeling of being enveloped in a world of music. The song was more than just a hit; it captivated listeners with its genre-defying appeal and continues to shine brightly to this day.

5. 桜坂(Sakura Zaka) by Masaharu Fukuyama

Masaharu Fukuyama’s “Sakurazaka” is a classic from his eighth album “F”, it was a huge hit, selling over two million copies. It is one of the most popular Masaharu Fukuyama songs. The song’s deep cherry blossom-themed lyrics and his sweet, soothing bass voice intertwine perfectly, giving the listener the feeling as if spring is in full bloom in their hearts. The song’s spacious melody evokes the fragility and beauty of cherry blossoms, and its charm is such that it seems to draw the listener into a world of dancing cherry blossoms.

6. サクラ咲ケ(Sakura Sake) by ARASHI

Since its release in 2005, Arashi’s “Sakura Sake” has spread as a famous song to encourage students to prepare for entrance exams, even being used in commercials for prep schools. The song’s powerful message symbolizes hope for the future and gives courage to those who listen to it. “Sakura Sake” continues to be a favorite among many young people for its positive lyrics and energetic pop-punk sound. It is truly an energetic song that resonates no matter how many times you hear it, as a powerful cheer for taking a new step forward.

7. SAKURA by Ikimono-gakari

Ikimono-gakari started as a street performer and has grown into a popular group that is now a leader in the Japanese music scene. One of the most impressive songs they have released is “SAKURA”, the melody that begins in the chorus, and her beautiful light voice brings the song to life. The melody, a mixture of fragility and strength, and the lyrics, which lament the parting of a loved one, are exquisitely intertwined and have deeply touched the hearts of many. Each time we listen to the song, the emotions it evokes linger in our hearts, creating a resonance that stays with us.

Theme “Spring”

8. なごり雪(Nagori Yuki) by Iruka

“Nagori Yuki” is a famous song sung by Iruka in 1975 that quickly reigned as the gold standard of Japanese folk songs. The lyrics capture the sorrow and fragility of parting with a woman on a station platform as light snow flurries fall—just before the arrival of spring—creating a deeply moving impression on the listener’s heart. The moment when a snowy, fleeting goodbye and the arrival of spring intersect is a powerful message that will tighten the hearts of listeners and evoke empathy that transcends time.

9. 春よ、来い(Haruyo Koi) by Yumi Matsutoya

Yumi Matsutoya’s “Haru Yo, Koi” appeared in October 1994 and quickly became a classic song that symbolizes the spring season. The poetic lyrics and melody, which have a somewhat Japanese flavor, are exquisitely blended to gently express the longing for spring. This song naturally reaches the ears every time spring arrives, deeply penetrating the hearts of those who listen to it and evoking a special feeling of warmth.

10. ハナミズキ(Hanamizuki) by Hitotoyo

Hitotoyo’s “Hanamizuki”, released in 2004, refers to the dogwood tree that blooms in spring growing bright white, red, and pink flowers, and its beauty is brought to life in the lyrics of the song. The language of dogwood flowers includes the words “gratitude,” “happiness,” “permanence,” and “glamorous love,” and these meanings are skillfully incorporated into the lyrics, which resonate as a moving message.

Having explored some of Japan’s most iconic spring songs, we can see how music beautifully captures the essence of the season. From timeless melodies that evoke the sight of falling cherry blossoms to modern anthems celebrating new beginnings, each song tells a story that resonates deeply with listeners. We sincerely hope this guide has not only introduced you to some beautiful music but also inspired you to delve deeper into the cultural context behind these songs, perhaps even seeking out performances or recordings to fully immerse yourself in the soundscape of Japanese spring, allowing you to experience the season in a way that goes beyond simple sightseeing and connects you to the heart of Japanese culture.

