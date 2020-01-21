The Best Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots Throughout Japan

Contents
Sakura, or cherry blossom, is the most popular time to travel to Japan. Even though it is really crowded season in Japan, it is definitely worth visiting and experience cherry blossom. The Sakura blossom is amazing to see and experience. The best timing for viewing the famous sakura varies on a weather condition of each location. Generally speaking, the cherry blossom tree (Sakura) starts blooming from the south to the north of Japan.
If you hold a Japan Railway Pass that last for 14 days or 21 days, it could be possible to follow the Sakura blooming pathway of different locations! Read more about the JR Pass
We have compiled a list of the best spots, festivals and dates to view Cherry Blossom trees throughout every region in Japan, from Hokkaido to Okinawa. Each year, the Japan Meteorological Corporation releases a forecast of the dates when cherry blossoms will start to flower and reach full bloom.
Check this years first forecast here
The best cherry blossom spots in Japan
Hokkaido
- Nijukken Road, Row of Cherry Blossom Trees | Shizunai
The Nijukken Road is one of the most well-known places for cherry blossom viewing, and it has been selected as one of Japan’s Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots. It is a landscapes of Japan’s roadside trees.
📌 Shizunai Tahara, Shinhidaka, Hidaka District, Hokkaido
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: early May to mid-May
- Matsumae Park | Matsumae
The northern area of “Little Kyoto” with more than 10,000 cherry trees of 250 different kinds where you can relax and enjoy viewing cherry blossoms. The Matsumae Park is one of Japan’s top 100 historical sites.
📌 Matsushiro, Matsumae, Matsumae District, Hokkaido
Park entrance free of charge (Castle Tower Museum ¥360)
Best time to visit: late April to mid-May
- Goryokaku Park | Hakodate
Japan’s first French-style fort with an impressive star shape. It is It is also one of Japan’s greatest cherry blossom spots, with about 1,600 cherry trees.
📌 44-2 Goryokaku Cho, Hakodate District, Hokkaido
Entrance fee ¥500 (adults) / ¥250 (children/students)
Best time to visit: late April to early May
- Seiryuji Temple | Nemuro
An amazing spot where you can see the 150 year old Chishima Cherry trees. Chishima Cherry trees area type of cherry tree that you can only find in the eastern and northern areas of Hokkaido. The flowers change colors from when it begins to bloom to when it is in full bloom.
📌 087-0044 Hokkaido, Nemuro District, Matsumotocho
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: late February to early March
Tohoku
- Hirosaki Park | Aomori
This is a historical landmark of Aomori prefecture. Tohoku region’s top 3 best cherry blossom spots. In this park the Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival is held every year.
📌 1 Shin Shirogane Cho, Hirosaki, Aomori
Park entrance free of charge, except for Cherry Blossom Festival ¥310 (adults), ¥100 (children)
Best time to visit: mid April to early May
- Kitakami Tenshochi Park | Iwate
There are approximately 10,000 cherry trees of 150 different varieties along the Kitakami River that provide an astonishing sakura display. You can enjoy viewing cherry blossoms in the park in different ways such as simply taking a walk or taking a boat journey on the Kitakami River.
📌10 Chiwari Tachibana, Kitakami, Iwate
Park entrance free of charge, except for Cherry Blossom Festival ¥310 (adults), ¥100 (children)
Best time to visit: April
- Shiroishi Riverside Hitome Senbonzakura | Miyagi
The Hitome Senbonzakura, literally “View of a Thousand Cherry Trees,” is a famous sakura spot in Miyagi where 1,000 Cherry trees blossom along the Shiroishi River. This is the place where Hitome Senbon Zakura Festival takes place.
📌Machimukai Oya, Ogawara, Shibata District, Miyagi
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: early to mid March
- Hanamiyama Park | Fukushima
Hanamiyama is a beautiful flower-filled park on a hill in Fukushima City. The park has become one of Fukushima Prefecture’s most outstanding Cherry blossom viewing spots.
📌Watari, Fukushima, 960-8141
Entrance free of charge (shuttle bus from Fukushima JR train station to park ¥500)
Best time to visit: mid to late April
Kanto
- Meguro River | Tokyo
This scenic riverside path lined with cherry blossom trees draws many visitors during the spring season. Also at night, when they are illuminated, the trees are a beautiful sight.
📌Nakameguro, Meguro City, Tokyo
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: end of March to early April
- Ueno Onshi Park | Tokyo
One of the most crowded, lively and popular spots for cherry blossom viewing in Japan. Many hanami parties are organised in Ueno park.
📌〒110-0007 Tokyo, Taito City, Uenokoen
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: late March to early April
- Shinjuku Gyoen | Tokyo
One of the best spots for cherry blossoms in Tokyo. This is one of the oldest traditional Japanese landscape gardens featuring large ponds and bridges.
📌11 Naito Machi, Shinjuku City, Tokyo
Entrance ¥200
Best time to visit: late March to early April
- Chidorigafuchi Park | Tokyo
A long, narrow park following a palace moat, with a footpath and vibrant spring cherry blossom views. This place is where the Chidorigafuchi Cherry Blossom Illuminations takes place.
📌 Chome Kudan Minami, Chiyoda City, Tokyo
Entrance free of charge
Boat rental to view Cherry Blossom trees from the water. (30 min, ¥800, boats are available from 9am to 8.30pm)
Best time to visit: late March to early April
Chubu
- Takada Park | Niigata
Home to castle ruins and famous for its gorgeous cherry blossoms.
📌943-0835 Niigata, Joetsu, Motoshirocho
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: early to mid April
- Takato Castle Site Park | Nagano
Noted for its cherry blossoms in spring. A place where cherry blossom festivals are held annually.
📌396-0213 Nagano, Ina, 高遠町東高遠
Entrance ¥500 JPY [free outside season]
Best time to visit: mid to late April
Kansai
- Maruyama Koen | Kyoto
In spring, about 800 cherry trees bloom. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the famous shidarezakura (weeping cherry tree), and the Gion Yozakura (night viewing of the cherry trees in Gion). The illumination emphasizes the beauty of the Japanese cherry trees in bloom.
📌463 Maruyamacho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0071
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: end March – beginning of April
- Daigoji Temple | Kyoto
In the 1600s this UNESCO world heritage site temple site was a famous hanami site, hosting hanami parties for over 1.000 people. It is divided into 3 areas, Kami Daigo (upper grounds), Shimo Daigo(lower grounds) and Sanboin, with over 1,000 cherry trees.Various kinds of cherry blossoms can be spotted with the great historical buildings
📌22 Daigo Higashioji Cho, Fushimi Ward, Kyoto
Entrance all areas ¥1,500 (adults), ¥1,000 (students)
Best time to visit: late March – beginning of April
- Osaka Castle Park | Osaka
Osaka Castle in central Osaka is considered one of the three best castles in Japan and is also famous for its cherry blossoms. Osaka Castle Park during the cherry blossom season is an ideal photography spot.
📌1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward, Osaka
Entrance ¥200 (daytime), ¥350 (evening light up)
Best time to visit: mid March to early April
- Nara Park | Nara
There are plenty of cherry trees in this expansive park and it’s a great place to enjoy the blossoms, in the company of the deer.
📌Nara Park, Nara
Entrance ¥500
Best time to visit: late March to early April
Chugoku & Shikoku
- Matsue Jozan Park | Shimane
Matsue Castle is selected as one of the 100 best cherry blossom spots in Japan. During the Sakura season, many events are organised on weekends
📌1-5 Tonomachi, Matsue, Shimane
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: late March to early April
- Peace Memorial Park | Hiroshima
About 300 cherry trees are planted around this famous memorial park, making it a poplar hanami party spot. Especially the riverbanks are lined with cherry blossom trees, drawing crowds of people who come to view the cherry blossom at daytime but also at night, when they are lit up.
📌1 Chome-1 Nakajimacho, Naka Ward, Hiroshima
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: late March to early April
- Kintai Bridge and Park | Yamaguchi
When the many cherry trees along the banks of the river are blossoming, the bridge is almost brought to live. The park and bridge area are one of Yamaguchi’s most photogenic spots and are definitely Instagram material.
📌Iwakuni, Yokoyama, Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi
Entrance ¥300 (adults), ¥150 (students)
Best time to visit: late March to early April
Kyushu
- Fukuoka Castle | Fukuoka
At this beautiful castle a sakura festival takes place every year. A lighting ceremony at night marks the start of the Fukuoka Castle Cherry Blossom Festival. During a period of several weeks, the walls and cherry blossoms are illuminated at night at Fukuoka Castle
📌1 Jonai, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka
Entrance free of charge
Best time to visit: mid March to early April
- Kumamoto Castle | Kumamoto
Kumamoto castle is widely regarded as one of the most impressive castles in all of Japan. The 800 cherry trees on its grounds make it a prime blossom-viewing and hanami site.
📌1-1 Honmaru, Chuo Ward, Kumamoto
Entrance free of charge [Castle momentarily closed due to earthquake]
Best time to visit: late March to early April
Okinawa
- Nakijin Castle | Okinawa
At this UNESCO World Heritage Site, every year the Nakijin Gusuku Cherry Blossom Festival is held when the flower are in full bloom. You can enjoy viewing the cherry blossoms in the night with fantastic illumination on the castle walls.
📌5101 Imadomari, Nakijin, Kunigami District, Okinawa
Entrance ¥400 (adults) ¥300 students
Best time to visit: late January to early February
- Yaedake Sakura No Mori Park | Okinawa
Along the way leading to the top of the mountain, thousands of sakura trees are planted on both sides. This is also the place where the Motobu Yaedake Cherry Blossom Festival is held every year.
📌本部町 Motobu, Kunigami District, Okinawa
Entrance ¥400 (adult) ¥300 (students)
Best time to visit: Mid January to early February
As you can see, there are a many great spots to see cherry blossom in Japan. This is only a small list of places, there are numerous more. You can see these beautiful flowers in blossom only in Japan, so don’t miss it while you are here!
If you are interested in private tour to watch cherry blossom all over Japan, we are happy to help you with your itinerary. We can customise a tour for your, passing many great sakura spots.
Private tour around Tokyo : Private tour in Tokyo
Private tour around Kyoto: Private tour in Kyoto, Nara, Osaka
Private tour to other places: Other Private tour
We hope you have wonderful trip to Japan!
Be the first to comment