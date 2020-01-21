The Best Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots Throughout Japan

Sakura, or cherry blossom, is the most popular time to travel to Japan. Even though it is really crowded season in Japan, it is definitely worth visiting and experience cherry blossom. The Sakura blossom is amazing to see and experience. The best timing for viewing the famous sakura varies on a weather condition of each location. Generally speaking, the cherry blossom tree (Sakura) starts blooming from the south to the north of Japan.

If you hold a Japan Railway Pass that last for 14 days or 21 days, it could be possible to follow the Sakura blooming pathway of different locations! Read more about the JR Pass

We have compiled a list of the best spots, festivals and dates to view Cherry Blossom trees throughout every region in Japan, from Hokkaido to Okinawa. Each year, the Japan Meteorological Corporation releases a forecast of the dates when cherry blossoms will start to flower and reach full bloom.

Check this years first forecast here

The best cherry blossom spots in Japan

Sakura

Mount Fuji

Hanami

Hokkaido

Nijukken Road, Row of Cherry Blossom Trees | Shizunai

The Nijukken Road is one of the most well-known places for cherry blossom viewing, and it has been selected as one of Japan’s Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots. It is a landscapes of Japan’s roadside trees.

📌 Shizunai Tahara, Shinhidaka, Hidaka District, Hokkaido

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: early May to mid-May

Matsumae Park | Matsumae

The northern area of “Little Kyoto” with more than 10,000 cherry trees of 250 different kinds where you can relax and enjoy viewing cherry blossoms. The Matsumae Park is one of Japan’s top 100 historical sites.

📌 Matsushiro, Matsumae, Matsumae District, Hokkaido

Park entrance free of charge (Castle Tower Museum ¥360)

Best time to visit: late April to mid-May

Goryokaku Park | Hakodate

Japan’s first French-style fort with an impressive star shape. It is It is also one of Japan’s greatest cherry blossom spots, with about 1,600 cherry trees.

📌 44-2 Goryokaku Cho, Hakodate District, Hokkaido

Entrance fee ¥500 (adults) / ¥250 (children/students)

Best time to visit: late April to early May

Seiryuji Temple | Nemuro

An amazing spot where you can see the 150 year old Chishima Cherry trees. Chishima Cherry trees area type of cherry tree that you can only find in the eastern and northern areas of Hokkaido. The flowers change colors from when it begins to bloom to when it is in full bloom.

📌 087-0044 Hokkaido, Nemuro District, Matsumotocho

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: late February to early March

Goryokaku Park

Matsumae Park

Tohoku

Hirosaki Park | Aomori

This is a historical landmark of Aomori prefecture. Tohoku region’s top 3 best cherry blossom spots. In this park the Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival is held every year.

📌 1 Shin Shirogane Cho, Hirosaki, Aomori

Park entrance free of charge, except for Cherry Blossom Festival ¥310 (adults), ¥100 (children)

Best time to visit: mid April to early May

Kitakami Tenshochi Park | Iwate

There are approximately 10,000 cherry trees of 150 different varieties along the Kitakami River that provide an astonishing sakura display. You can enjoy viewing cherry blossoms in the park in different ways such as simply taking a walk or taking a boat journey on the Kitakami River.

📌10 Chiwari Tachibana, Kitakami, Iwate

Park entrance free of charge, except for Cherry Blossom Festival ¥310 (adults), ¥100 (children)

Best time to visit: April

Shiroishi Riverside Hitome Senbonzakura | Miyagi

The Hitome Senbonzakura, literally “View of a Thousand Cherry Trees,” is a famous sakura spot in Miyagi where 1,000 Cherry trees blossom along the Shiroishi River. This is the place where Hitome Senbon Zakura Festival takes place.

📌Machimukai Oya, Ogawara, Shibata District, Miyagi

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: early to mid March

Hanamiyama Park | Fukushima

Hanamiyama is a beautiful flower-filled park on a hill in Fukushima City. The park has become one of Fukushima Prefecture’s most outstanding Cherry blossom viewing spots.

📌Watari, Fukushima, 960-8141

Entrance free of charge (shuttle bus from Fukushima JR train station to park ¥500)

Best time to visit: mid to late April

Hirosaki

Hanamiyama Park

Kanto

Meguro River | Tokyo

This scenic riverside path lined with cherry blossom trees draws many visitors during the spring season. Also at night, when they are illuminated, the trees are a beautiful sight.

📌Nakameguro, Meguro City, Tokyo

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: end of March to early April

Ueno Onshi Park | Tokyo

One of the most crowded, lively and popular spots for cherry blossom viewing in Japan. Many hanami parties are organised in Ueno park.

📌〒110-0007 Tokyo, Taito City, Uenokoen

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: late March to early April

Shinjuku Gyoen | Tokyo

One of the best spots for cherry blossoms in Tokyo. This is one of the oldest traditional Japanese landscape gardens featuring large ponds and bridges.

📌11 Naito Machi, Shinjuku City, Tokyo

Entrance ¥200

Best time to visit: late March to early April

Chidorigafuchi Park | Tokyo

A long, narrow park following a palace moat, with a footpath and vibrant spring cherry blossom views. This place is where the Chidorigafuchi Cherry Blossom Illuminations takes place.

📌 Chome Kudan Minami, Chiyoda City, Tokyo

Entrance free of charge

Boat rental to view Cherry Blossom trees from the water. (30 min, ¥800, boats are available from 9am to 8.30pm)

Best time to visit: late March to early April

Meguro River

Ueno Onshi Park

Shinjuku Gyoen

Chidorigafuchi Park

Chubu

Takada Park | Niigata

Home to castle ruins and famous for its gorgeous cherry blossoms.

📌943-0835 Niigata, Joetsu, Motoshirocho

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: early to mid April Takato Castle Site Park | Nagano

Noted for its cherry blossoms in spring. A place where cherry blossom festivals are held annually.

📌396-0213 Nagano, Ina, 高遠町東高遠

Entrance ¥500 JPY [free outside season]

Best time to visit: mid to late April

Kansai

Maruyama Koen | Kyoto

In spring, about 800 cherry trees bloom. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the famous shidarezakura (weeping cherry tree), and the Gion Yozakura (night viewing of the cherry trees in Gion). The illumination emphasizes the beauty of the Japanese cherry trees in bloom.

📌463 Maruyamacho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0071

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: end March – beginning of April

Daigoji Temple | Kyoto

In the 1600s this UNESCO world heritage site temple site was a famous hanami site, hosting hanami parties for over 1.000 people. It is divided into 3 areas, Kami Daigo (upper grounds), Shimo Daigo(lower grounds) and Sanboin, with over 1,000 cherry trees.Various kinds of cherry blossoms can be spotted with the great historical buildings

📌22 Daigo Higashioji Cho, Fushimi Ward, Kyoto

Entrance all areas ¥1,500 (adults), ¥1,000 (students)

Best time to visit: late March – beginning of April

Osaka Castle Park | Osaka

Osaka Castle in central Osaka is considered one of the three best castles in Japan and is also famous for its cherry blossoms. Osaka Castle Park during the cherry blossom season is an ideal photography spot.

📌1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward, Osaka

Entrance ¥200 (daytime), ¥350 (evening light up)

Best time to visit: mid March to early April

Nara Park | Nara

There are plenty of cherry trees in this expansive park and it’s a great place to enjoy the blossoms, in the company of the deer.

📌Nara Park, Nara

Entrance ¥500

Best time to visit: late March to early April

Daigoji temple

Osaka castle

Nara Park

Chugoku & Shikoku

Matsue Jozan Park | Shimane

Matsue Castle is selected as one of the 100 best cherry blossom spots in Japan. During the Sakura season, many events are organised on weekends

📌1-5 Tonomachi, Matsue, Shimane

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: late March to early April

Peace Memorial Park | Hiroshima

About 300 cherry trees are planted around this famous memorial park, making it a poplar hanami party spot. Especially the riverbanks are lined with cherry blossom trees, drawing crowds of people who come to view the cherry blossom at daytime but also at night, when they are lit up.

📌1 Chome-1 Nakajimacho, Naka Ward, Hiroshima

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: late March to early April

Kintai Bridge and Park | Yamaguchi

When the many cherry trees along the banks of the river are blossoming, the bridge is almost brought to live. The park and bridge area are one of Yamaguchi’s most photogenic spots and are definitely Instagram material.

📌Iwakuni, Yokoyama, Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi

Entrance ¥300 (adults), ¥150 (students)

Best time to visit: late March to early April

Kyushu

Fukuoka Castle | Fukuoka

At this beautiful castle a sakura festival takes place every year. A lighting ceremony at night marks the start of the Fukuoka Castle Cherry Blossom Festival. During a period of several weeks, the walls and cherry blossoms are illuminated at night at Fukuoka Castle

📌1 Jonai, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

Entrance free of charge

Best time to visit: mid March to early April Kumamoto Castle | Kumamoto

Kumamoto castle is widely regarded as one of the most impressive castles in all of Japan. The 800 cherry trees on its grounds make it a prime blossom-viewing and hanami site.

📌1-1 Honmaru, Chuo Ward, Kumamoto

Entrance free of charge [Castle momentarily closed due to earthquake]

Best time to visit : late March to early April

Okinawa

Nakijin Castle | Okinawa

At this UNESCO World Heritage Site, every year the Nakijin Gusuku Cherry Blossom Festival is held when the flower are in full bloom. You can enjoy viewing the cherry blossoms in the night with fantastic illumination on the castle walls.

📌5101 Imadomari, Nakijin, Kunigami District, Okinawa

Entrance ¥400 (adults) ¥300 students

Best time to visit: late January to early February

Yaedake Sakura No Mori Park | Okinawa

Along the way leading to the top of the mountain, thousands of sakura trees are planted on both sides. This is also the place where the Motobu Yaedake Cherry Blossom Festival is held every year.

📌本部町 Motobu, Kunigami District, Okinawa

Entrance ¥400 (adult) ¥300 (students)

Best time to visit: Mid January to early February





As you can see, there are a many great spots to see cherry blossom in Japan. This is only a small list of places, there are numerous more. You can see these beautiful flowers in blossom only in Japan, so don’t miss it while you are here!

If you are interested in private tour to watch cherry blossom all over Japan, we are happy to help you with your itinerary. We can customise a tour for your, passing many great sakura spots.

Private tour around Tokyo : Private tour in Tokyo

Private tour around Kyoto: Private tour in Kyoto, Nara, Osaka

Private tour to other places: Other Private tour

We hope you have wonderful trip to Japan!

Other articles you might like: