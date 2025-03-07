Not Just Nagoya! Experiences You Can Enjoy in Cities Across Aichi Prefecture

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Aichi offers a variety of delicious gourmet foods such as miso katsu (pork cutlet with miso sauce) and miso nikomi udon (udon stewed with miso paste), as well as sightseeing spots such as Nagoya Castle, which attracts many visitors. While enjoying Aichi’s famous gourmet foods and iconic destinations is one thing, how about enjoying the culture that is strongly connected to the locals in Aichi? There are many interactive cultural experiences that visitors can enjoy throughout Aichi. The balance between immersing oneself in the local charm while still being able to feel comfortable with English support is something you shouldn’t miss out on. Aichi Prefecture is a treasure trove of cultural wonders waiting to be discovered. So without further ado, read along and learn about what is waiting for you to discover and how to do it!

Enjoy Local Food and Drinks

1. Miso

Aichi Prefecture is famous for miso, and bean miso is a miso paste that represents the Tokai region of Japan and is characterized by its rich umami, modest sweetness, and slight bitterness. In particular, “Aichi Bean Miso” is a special dish that uses only carefully selected soybeans, salt, and water, and is aged for a long time using traditional techniques. In addition, “Hatcho miso (八丁味噌)” has an eye-catching dark reddish-brown color, and in addition to acidity and deep umami, you can enjoy a unique flavor that is not found in other miso. In Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture, you can visit a miso brewery, participate in making instant miso soup using miso produced at the factory, and enjoy tasting miso soup. By joining this tour, you’ll have the valuable opportunity to experience Aichi’s proud traditional fermentation culture.

Book with Viator

Book with KKday

2. Matcha

Kyoto is often thought to be synonymous with matcha, but Nishio City in Aichi Prefecture is also one of Japan’s leading matcha production areas. Nishio’s matcha has a history of tea cultivation dating back about 730 years and is still made using traditional methods that have been handed down since ancient times. Why don’t you take a tour to learn about matcha in Nishio City? A guide will carefully explain the history of matcha in Nishio City and how matcha is made there. You will also have a chance to see Nishio’s tea fields and actually pick tea, which will give you a remarkable, hands-on experience to learn more about the many facets of Japanese tea.

Book with Viator

Book with KKday

3. Craft Beer

Aichi Prefecture is a region with a special history in Japan’s beer culture. It is said that beer was first brewed in the Meiji era in the Chita region of Aichi Prefecture. At that time, Aichi pursued its own individuality while incorporating beer technology from around the world, and a brand that is counted as one of the five major domestic beer brands was born. Today, from the urban areas of Nagoya to the rural areas of the countryside, craft beer brewing that makes use of local specialties is thriving. Chita City on the Chita Peninsula is still active in craft beer brewing. The brewery offers tours that include a visit to the brewery, a sightseeing tour of the area, and a lunch at a restaurant using local ingredients.

Craft Beer tour: Book Here

4. Japanese Sake

Aichi Prefecture is a famed Japanese sake production area of Japan. In this region, fermentation culture such as miso and soy sauce flourishes, and fermentation technology is also utilized in Japanese sake brewing. Furthermore, the Chita Peninsula, which is blessed with high-quality rice and pure water, produces unique Japanese sake and is a popular local specialty. Sake made in Aichi has a taste that reflects the characteristics of each region, so it’s something you have to try if you’re an enthusiast of Japanese alcohol. Handa City offers a tour to see one of the largest wooden breweries for Japanese sake in Japan and enjoy a lunch paired with seasonal ingredients from the Chita Peninsula while tasting the sake produced there. You wont want to miss out on a delicious lunch filled with local specialties while learning all about sake production!

Japanese Sake tour: Book Here

5. Inarizushi

Inarizushi is one of Japan’s traditional sushi made from sweet and spicy fried tofu stuffed with vinegared rice. There are various theories about the origin of this dish, but the town of Monzen in Toyokawa Inari is said to be one of its origins. Toyokawa Inari, along with Edo and Nagoya, is famous as the birthplace of Inarizushi. Currently, in Toyokawa City, many restaurants offer Aichi’s famous miso katsu and unique creative inari sushi with eel on top of inarizushi. These variations are popular for their new flavors that reflect the local food culture. Toyokawa, famous for its inarizushi, offers a Toyokawa Inari Sushi Handmade Workshop Tour for international visitors to Japan. Local staff will kindly give you a lecture on how to make inarizushi, which Toyokawa is proud of.

Inarizushi making tour: Book Here

Experience Japanese traditions

1. Wear Japanese suit of armor

Aichi Prefecture, known as the Land of Warlords, is the birthplace of many warlords. Many programs are offered here that allow visitors to experience this volatile era of Japanese history. The programs are very popular among foreign tourists. You can enjoy wearing the clothes of the period and pretend to be the people of that time, allowing you to feel like a warlord from that era. No need to worry, you can enjoy the power without the responsibility.

Related tours and reservation links: Book Here

2. Feel the beauty of Tokoname Pottery

Tokoname City is known as a city of ceramics, and many ceramic works are produced here. A visit to Tokoname City is a good way to learn about the beauty and uniqueness of this artform. The local community offers a variety of programs to help international visitors discover more about the charms of Tokoname’s ceramics. One recommendation is a walking tour around the city of Tokoname to get acquainted with the charms of ceramics where a local will walk with you through the city while carefully discussing the knowledge and charms of all the various kinds of works.

Tokoname Pottery tour: Book Here

All of these tours prove to be great opportunities to get to know local culture through meeting and interacting with people from each place. As you can see, there are plenty of great, immersive experiences Aichi offers for you to really get to know Japanese culture, traditions, and delicacies. You will learn about the local culture and people not only through sightseeing, but also by interacting with locals and learning about the long established ways of life. These tours will provide you with a variety of discoveries and wonderful memories.

3. Mt. Horaiji Hiking: A Journey Through Nature & History

Embark on a private, full-day hiking adventure to Mt. Horaiji, a sacred mountain with over 1,300 years of history. This journey takes you through serene forests, up 1,425 ancient stone steps, leading to the historic Horaiji Temple, a site steeped in spiritual significance. Along the way, you’ll encounter cedar trees that have been around for centuries as well as viewpoints offering breathtaking panoramic vistas of Mikawa Bay and the surrounding mountains. Enjoy a delicious bento lunch made with local ingredients or, with the option to dine at a nearby restaurant, take a relaxing coffee break at the summit. This trek is perfect for nature lovers and history enthusiasts seeking a deep, immersive experience in Japan’s cultural and natural heritage.

Book here

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!