The 10 Best Must-Buy Cosmetics in Japan!

Japan is a paradise for beauty lovers, offering high-quality cosmetics that blend traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. Whether you’re looking for luxurious skincare, long-lasting makeup, or traditional beauty tools, Japan has it all. With a deep-rooted culture of beauty and skincare, Japanese cosmetics are known for their innovative formulas, gentle ingredients, and attention to detail. Many brands focus on natural extracts, hydrating components, and high UV protection, making them ideal for a variety of skin types. Whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin, there is a product tailored to meet your needs.

Shopping for cosmetics in Japan is also an exciting experience, with beauty products available at department stores, drugstores, specialty beauty shops, and convenience stores. Popular chains like LOFT, Don Quijote, and Matsumoto Kiyoshi stock a wide range of products, often at discounted prices. Moreover, many Japanese cosmetics are designed with affordability in mind, ensuring that high-quality beauty solutions are accessible to all.

If you’re planning a trip to Japan and want to bring home some of the best beauty products, here are the top 10 must-buy cosmetics in Japan that you should add to your shopping list!

1. Kumano Brushes

Kumano brushes are handcrafted makeup brushes from Kumano, Hiroshima, that are known for their exceptional quality and soft bristles. These brushes are made using traditional techniques that date back centuries and are loved by professional makeup artists worldwide. Whether you need a foundation brush, an eyeshadow brush, or a blush brush, Kumano brushes ensure flawless application. They are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, as they use ultra-soft natural and synthetic fibers.

Price range: ¥3,000 – ¥15,000 (depending on brush type)

Where to buy: Drug stores like LOFT, specialty beauty stores, department stores like Isetan and Takashimaya.

2. Oil Blotting Paper

Oil blotting paper, or aburatorigami, has been used in Japan since the Heian period (794 to 1185) to absorb excess oil and keep the skin looking fresh. Originally created as a byproduct of gold leaf production, these thin yet effective sheets help prevent shine without disturbing makeup. Ideal for oily and combination skin types, blotting papers are a must-have for humid summers. Oil blotting paper has made my makeup look fresher and last longer, especially on busy days.

Price range: ¥500 – ¥1,500 per pack

Where to buy: Supermarkets, drugstores like Matsumoto Kiyoshi, LOFT, Tokyu Hands.

3. Traditional Japanese Designed Nail Stickers

Japanese nail art is famous for its intricate designs and creativity. Traditional Japanese nail stickers offer an easy way to achieve beautifully designed nails without the need for a salon visit. These stickers feature patterns inspired by kimono fabrics and classic Japanese motifs. They are long-lasting and work well for all nail types, including brittle nails, as they don’t require harsh glues or adhesives.

Price Range: ¥800 – ¥2,000 per set

Where to buy: LOFT, Don Quijote, online beauty retailers like Rakuten and Amazon

4. THREE Nail Lacquer

THREE is a high-end Japanese cosmetic brand known for its minimalist aesthetic and natural ingredients. Their nail lacquers offer trendy, sophisticated shades with a smooth, long-lasting finish. Best suited for those looking for a non-toxic, vegan-friendly polish option.

Price Range: ¥2,000 – ¥3,500

Where to buy: THREE flagship stores, department stores like Hankyu and Isetan, Amazon

5. ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk

A cult-favorite sunscreen by Shiseido, ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen provides high SPF protection while keeping the skin moisturized. It’s waterproof, sweatproof, and perfect for Japan’s humid summers! It works well for all skin types, including sensitive skin, due to its lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Price Range: ¥2,500 – ¥4,000

Where to buy: Supermarkets, drugstores like Matsumoto Kiyoshi, AEON stores, department stores.

ANESSA

6. RMK Liquid Foundation

RMK’s liquid foundation is a staple among beauty lovers for its lightweight texture and natural finish. This foundation blends seamlessly into the skin and provides a radiant glow. Ideal for normal to dry skin types.

Price Range: ¥3,500 – ¥5,500

Where to buy: RMK counters in department stores like Takashimaya, Isetan, and Daimaru.

RMK Liquid Foundation

7. DHC Medical Lip Cream

DHC’s Medical Lip Cream is a must-have for those who suffer from dry lips. Infused with olive oil and vitamin E, this lip balm deeply nourishes and protects. Suitable for all skin types.

Price Range: ¥700 – ¥1,200

Where to buy: Drugstores, convenience stores, DHC online shop

8. Shu Uemura Rouge Unlimited

Shu Uemura’s Rouge Unlimited lipsticks are beloved for their rich pigment and smooth application. They come in a wide variety of shades and finishes, ensuring there’s a perfect color for everyone. Best for normal and dry lips.

Price Range: ¥3,000 – ¥5,000

Where to buy: Shu Uemura stores, department stores, specialty beauty shops

Shu Uemura Rouge Unlimited

9. Keana Nadeshiko Rice Pack

This skincare pack uses the power of rice extract to deeply hydrate and smooth the skin. It helps minimize pores and gives the skin a refreshed look. It’s suitable for dry and combination skin.

Price Range: ¥1,500 – ¥2,500

Where to buy: Drugstores, Don Quijote, LOFT

Keana Nadeshiko Rice Pack

10. LuLuLun HYDRA EX MASK

LuLuLun face masks are a Japanese beauty essential, providing intense hydration and nourishment for all skin types. The HYDRA EX MASK is perfect for deep moisturizing and is a must-have for skincare enthusiasts. Best for dry and sensitive skin.

Price Range: ¥1,000 – ¥2,500

Where to buy: Drugstores, convenience stores, LOFT, Tokyu Hands.

LuLuLun HYDRA EX MASK

From luxurious skincare to practical beauty essentials, Japan offers a wide range of must-buy cosmetics. Whether you’re looking for a high-quality makeup brush, an effective sunscreen, or a nourishing lip balm, these products are worth adding to your shopping list. Japanese cosmetics are designed with precision, making them highly effective for different skin concerns, whether it’s hydration, anti-aging, or sun protection.

The best part about shopping for cosmetics in Japan is the availability—you can find them in department stores, specialty beauty retailers, and even convenience stores. Many Japanese drugstores also offer tax-free shopping for tourists, so don’t forget your passport when making purchases!

Whether you’re an experienced beauty enthusiast or just beginning to explore skincare and makeup, these ten products will provide you with a piece of Japan’s beauty culture to take home. Happy beauty shopping!

