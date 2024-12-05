Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

If you’re looking for the best vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Kyoto, you’ve come to the right place! Kyoto may be known for its seemingly endless temples and shrines, but it also boasts a rich food culture. With its abundance of fresh, seasonal produce and skilled chefs, the city offers diverse dining options. This love of good food also extends to meat-free and plant-based diets! Still, eating vegetarian or vegan may require a little more effort and planning.

That’s where we come in! Book a one-of-a-kind food tour, or keep reading for our picks of the 10 best vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Kyoto.

1. Mumokuteki Cafe

lazy fri13th, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Craving a plant-powered feast in a quirky, stylish setting? Look no further than Mumokuteki Cafe! This hip, downtown joint is a dream for vegans and vegetarians, serving a mouthwatering array of Japanese-inspired dishes. From hearty tofu burgers to comforting ramen bowls, there’s plenty to satisfy and an English menu to make things easy. Don’t miss their fresh salad bar or the tempting dessert menu featuring decadent cakes and parfaits. While the cafe’s airy atmosphere is inviting, it can get busy, especially during peak hours. So, plan your visit wisely or book a reservation to ensure a smooth dining experience.

Website: Mumokuteki Cafe

2. TowZen

Ever dreamed of slurping down a steaming bowl of ramen, guilt-free? Towzen, nestled in the serene suburbs of Kyoto, offers a vegan ramen experience that’s simply divine. Towzen’s commitment to Shojin Ryori, a traditional Buddhist vegetarian cuisine, ensures that every bite is delicious and deeply nourishing. Towzen serves up two heavenly vegan ramen options: the classic Musashi made with a creamy, velvety soy milk broth and the fiery tantanmen. If you’re serious about your ramen, Towzen is well worth the 30 or so minute bus ride out of the city core.

3. Gomacro Salon

Pete Birkinshaw, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Gomacro Salon is more than just a restaurant; it’s a community hub that celebrates the magic of sesame. This cozy eatery, a brainchild of local sesame oil manufacturer Yamada Oil, serves up a delightful array of vegetable dishes that showcase the company’s tastiest products. Every dish is a testament to the power of simple, wholesome ingredients, from their seasonal sesame tantanmen to their vegetarian curry, slow-cooked to perfection in extra virgin sesame oil. The Macrobiotic Vegetable Set is a crowd-pleaser with vibrant side dishes, fluffy rice, and comforting miso soup. Whether you come for a bite or stay for a workshop, you’ll be in for a healthy and delicious experience.

Website: Gomarco Salon

4. AIN SOPH. Journey Kyoto

rokp, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Venture off the Shinkyogoku Shopping Arcade and find Ain Soph Journey, the first Kansai outpost of the beloved Tokyo vegan chain. Indulge in veganized versions of classic Western comfort foods such as heavenly pancakes, juicy ripple burgers, and seasonal specials. Ain Soph Journey masterfully reimagines these beloved dishes, using innovative plant-based ingredients like coconut cheese, soy, and seitan. While the burgers are a crowd-pleaser, the menu extends far beyond. Savor the comforting flavors of their green spinach curry or the hearty mushroom-and-tomato hayashi rice. But perhaps most importantly, don’t miss out on their stellar desserts! The pancakes and chocolate gateau are so good you won’t believe they’re vegan.

Website: AIN SOPH. Journey Kyoto

5. Hobodo Cafe

Hobodo is more than just a cafe; it’s a cozy vegetarian nook where Japanese food meets global inspiration. The charming little spot offers a daily-changing menu with hearty meal sets featuring comforting miso soup, vibrant salads, and delectable tofu dishes. Hobodo also serves delightful Japanese sweets and aromatic coffee. Add the warm and welcoming atmosphere filled with books and friendly faces; you can see why it’s the ideal place to unwind. For a vegan lunch, opt for the generous set meal. A symphony of flavors awaits, with a flavorful main dish accompanied by a colorful array of sides, including crunchy salads, seasonal veggies, and pickled delights. Don’t forget to save room for dessert because the rice balls (ohagi) are a must-try!

Instagram: @HobodoCafe

6. Padma

Tucked away on the second floor above a Lawson 100 store, you’ll find a little slice of zen: a Kyoto-style organic restaurant near Jingu Marutamachi Station. This quirky and charming spot feels like stepping into a British grandma’s attic, filled with mismatched furniture and antique treasures. Indulge in seasonal delights like the “peaceful” lunch set or a hearty Buddha bowl brimming with rice, veggies, and tempeh. The friendly atmosphere and comforting food will leave you feeling refreshed and at peace long before your meal is over. It’s like getting a big warm hug with each plate!

7. Yoshuji

Yoshuji is a delightful surprise at the entrance to Kurama-dera temple in Kurama. This charming restaurant, a world away from the busy city, offers a taste of all-vegan Zen simplicity. Their menu features traditional Shojin-ryori, a vegetarian cuisine deeply rooted in Buddhist philosophy. Each bite is a journey through time and taste, from the creamy Goma-tofu to the intricate vegetarian dishes. The restaurant itself is a sight to behold. Its serene ambiance and friendly staff make it easy to see why Yoshuji is a beloved local spot. On a sunny day, the open windows offer stunning views of the Kurama Valley, creating the perfect backdrop for a leisurely meal.

Website: Yoshuji

8. Veg Out

Pete Birkinshaw, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Veg Out is a serene sanctuary where wholesome, plant-based goodness meets a laid-back vibe. This cozy spot offers a delightful array of additive-free dishes, from hearty curries to sweet, organic treats. Savor a colorful Buddha bowl while gazing out the large window, overlooking the tranquil Kamo River. The warm, wooden decor and soothing atmosphere create the perfect escape from the bustling city. Make sure to try their mouthwatering baked goods, but heads up: they often sell out fast, so plan your visit accordingly!

Website: Veg Out

9. Kerala

Tired of ramen and sushi? Kerala is your passport to a culinary adventure right here in Kyoto! Don’t let its modest exterior fool you because this tiny, bustling eatery packs a flavor punch that’ll have you dreaming of Indian spices. Kerala’s dedicated vegetarian and vegan menu offers a ton of options, from creamy curries to hearty dals. And the reviews don’t lie; you must try the tomato soup! This unassuming dish is mind-blowing. It’s silky, rich, and bursting with flavor. The recipe is a guarded secret from the owner-chef himself, and trust us, it’s worth every spoonful. Kerala is the ideal spot for group dining, as it caters to both meat-eaters and vegetarians. So gather your friends and family, and let the feast begin!

Website: Kerala

10. Shigetsu

Moira Clunie, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

How about dining inside a Buddhist temple for the final vegan pièce de résistance? Wear your finest socks and check out Tenryu-ji Temple’s Shigetsu restaurant, a serene oasis nestled amidst World Heritage gardens. You’ll indulge in shojin ryori, a vegetarian feast celebrating seasonal ingredients there. Every dish is a photogenic and delicious masterpiece, from silky tofu to mouthwatering eggplant miso. You’ll get to enjoy your meal on traditional tatami mats (hence the need for nice socks!), surrounded by breathtaking mountain views; how dreamy is that? It’s a truly unforgettable experience that will nourish both your body and soul.

Website: Shigetsu

Japan Wonder Travel Food Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the surrounding areas.





Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.