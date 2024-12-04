Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Ready to step back in time? Nakazakicho, Osaka’s time capsule, is like Amerikamura’s grown-up hub. This charming neighborhood, untouched by the bombings of World War II, offers a glimpse into Japan’s pre-war era. But don’t be fooled by its traditional façade – Nakazakicho is also a haven for hipsters and trendsetters. Tourists usually miss this often-overlooked area, which is all the more reason to add it to your must-see spots. Wander through its narrow, winding streets, admiring the well-preserved wooden houses that now house chic boutiques, cozy cafes, and art galleries; Nakazakicho has something for everyone.

Finding this seemingly hidden pocket of Osaka takes a little extra exploring, but it isn’t hard! Nakazakicho is a short walk from Nakazakicho Station on the Tanimachi Line or a six-minute walk from Umeda Station on the Midosuji Line, Hankyu Line, Hanshin Line, and JR Lines.

Keep reading, and let us guide you on what to do in Nakazakicho, Osaka’s trendy neighborhood!

Food & Drinks

lilacandhoney, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Nakazakicho is home to tons of quaint and quirky cafes, let’s explore some of our fav’s.

Bagel & Bagel

iMorpheus, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Start your culinary adventure at Bagel & Bagel, the spot for bagel lovers. As you step inside, you won’t be able to miss the heavenly scent of freshly baked goodness wafting through the air. Grab a seat at the counter and watch the world go by as shoppers hustle and bustle through the streets. Indulge in a delicious bagel baked with the finest wheat and water. From classic plain to unique flavors like matcha, maple walnut, and seasonal specials, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Website: Bagel & Bagel

Taiyo No To Cafe

You can’t miss it: a vibrant purple building at the end of a narrow alley. That’s the Taiyo No To Cafe, a weekend favorite and one of many charming cafes scattered throughout the neighborhood. Step inside the cafe, and you’ll find a stylish, retro-chic space that feels like your grandma’s house but cooler. Enjoy free Wi-Fi, a smoke-free environment, and a menu with delicious drinks, cakes, and savory dishes.

Website: Taiyo No To Cafe

Salon de AManTo

Eric Foto, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Hidden behind a curtain of lush greenery, Salon de AManTo is a charming cafe and community hub in the heart of Nakazakicho. This 131-year-old building, rescued from demolition by the visionary artist Jun Amanto, has been lovingly transformed into one of the city’s most beloved spaces. With its reused materials and warm, inviting atmosphere, it’s a place where time seems to slow down.

Open to all, the cafe transforms into a vibrant community hub in the evenings, hosting language classes and workshops. Whether you’re seeking a quiet moment with a cup of coffee or a lively evening with friends, Salon de AManTo is the perfect place. With its eclectic drink menu, ranging from classic coffee to creative cocktails, Salon de AManTo is the ideal place to unwind and connect.

Website: Salon de AManTo

Monaka Coffee

Dive into the world of coffee at Monaka Coffee, a cozy little spot nestled in Nakazakicho’s café street. This charming roastery and drip café may be small, but it packs a big punch with its warm, inviting atmosphere. Savor their signature “flower blend” coffee, a local favorite, and pair it with mouthwatering cheesecake, a crowd-pleaser just as delicious as it looks. With its simple, perfect cups of coffee and sweet treats, Monaka Coffee stands out among the many cafés in the area. The friendly owner will always guide you through the menu, ensuring you find the perfect brew to suit your taste.

Website: Monaka Coffee

Shops

Once you’ve fueled up with coffee and a bite to eat, get ready to do some serious shopping! There is no shortage of vintage stores to explore, but here are a few picks you may not expect to find but should check out while you’re in Nakazakicho.

Want to explore Nakazakicho with an expert guide who will lead you through like a local? Book a private custom tour!

Proty

Don’t let the vintage vibes fool you; Nakazakicho’s got a sporty side, too! Proty, a haven for board and bike enthusiasts, is a must-visit. Its glass-walled entrance, lined with sleek bicycles, is an enticing preview of what’s inside. Step inside and explore a world of snowboards, skateboards, and stylish apparel. With a knowledgeable staff and a team of sponsored pros, Proty is your one-stop shop for all your action-sport needs.

Website: Proty

La Granda Familio

Eric Foto, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

La Granda Familio, a cozy little shop next to Salon de AManTo, is more than just a granola store. Inspired by their passion for health and family, they use only the finest organic ingredients, free from any nasties like MSG, artificial sweeteners, or refined sugar. Each morning, the shop’s talented owner hand-mixes and roasts a variety of mouthwatering granola blends right in the kitchen behind the counter. With so many tempting options, you might find yourself torn between crunchy clusters and fruity flavors. And if you’re craving a refreshing treat, their fresh smoothies, topped with a generous sprinkle of homemade granola, are the perfect pick-me-up.

Website: La Granda Familio

TAD

Misty Fujii

Step into TAD, a vintage lover’s paradise, where a dazzling disco ball sets the stage for a retro adventure. Shopping here is like being in a time machine, transporting you back to the groovy 70s and 80s. Expect to find rare vintage clothing, from stylish denim to flowy skirts. The store’s knowledgeable staff, with a background in textiles, can guide you through the collection and offer styling tips. And don’t miss the handmade accessories – one-of-a-kind pieces that add a touch of bohemian chic to any outfit.

Instagram: @tadosaka

Green Pepe

Vintage and retro enthusiasts, prepare to meet your dream shop! Green Pepe is a treasure trove of 70s and 80s Japanese fashion and home goods. The clothing and accessories vibrant colors and unique designs will capture your heart (and maybe even your wallet!). Green Pepe also offers a curated selection of Japanese folk crafts for a truly unique and authentic souvenir. Whether you’re searching for a vintage kimono, a quirky pair of sunglasses, or a one-of-a-kind piece of pottery, you’re sure to find something special.

Website: Green Pepe

Other things to do

YU-JEN SHIH, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Why not try something else when you’ve shopped, eaten, and drank?

Noon + Cafe (Nightclub and Cafe)

Misty Fujii

Underneath the elevated train tracks, you’ll find the legendary Noon + Cafe. This iconic nightclub and cafe has been rocking the Osaka scene for over three decades! By day, it’s a cozy spot to sip coffee and soak up the vintage vibe. But as night falls, Noon becomes a pulsating hub of music and culture. Did you know that dancing was banned after midnight in Japan until 2015? Noon played a pivotal role in changing that. The owner’s defiance of this antiquated law made headlines and paved the way for a more vibrant nightlife. This legendary venue continues to draw crowds today with its eclectic mix of Vintage, House, Nu-jazz, and Crossover music.

Website: Noon + Cafe

Nakazakicho Hall

Nakazakicho Hall is more than just a space; it’s a vibrant community center! This open-air venue hosts a colorful array of events throughout the year, from bustling flea markets to creative workshops. Popular events include the annual vegan festival or the world craft beer tasting, where you can indulge your senses and support local businesses. Managed and operated by the local community, Nakazakicho Hall is a testament to the power of neighborly spirit. Located within the Seibi Welfare Center grounds, this multipurpose hall can accommodate up to 140 people and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, making it perfect for everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale events.

Website: Nakazakicho Hall

Grocery Stores Run Out of Old Houses

Eric Foto, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Nakazakicho is a shopper’s paradise, filled with charming boutiques and traditional stores housed in historic machiya houses. As you wander through the narrow alleyways and discover vintage clothing shops and artisanal coffee roasters, take advantage of the local grocery stores, where you can pick up unique snacks and fresh produce. Every corner of this neighborhood offers a delightful surprise, making it a joy to explore!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Osaka

If you are planning on visiting Osaka and need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place! We would be more than happy to help make your trip the best it possibly could be. We can advise you on where to go, or even better, hook you up with a local English speaking guide that can show you all of the best spots. Let us help you make fun, safe, and unforgettable memories in Osaka!

▶Osaka Highlights Private Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Osaka, we will take you to Osaka’s highlights that include Osaka Castle, Kuromon Market, the popular Dotonbori area, etc. Learn about the rich history of the area, local lifestyle, and of course delicious Osaka food!

▶Kyoto Food and Drink Tour @Nishiki Street & Gion

If you’re planning on visiting Kyoto along with Osaka and are looking to learn more about the culture and local cuisine, this is definitely the perfect tour for you! Take part in this fun food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous Gion district.

Kimono Experience

▶Kimono Rental

Explore the exciting city of Osaka with a kimono, Japanese traditional clothing. You can choose the one you like the most from several patterns and colors at the rental shop. In Osaka, it’s located at the center of the city, accessible from the main tourist attractions which makes it easy to try it on and explore the city for a day!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.