Osaka’s Akihabara: All About Den-Den town

Osaka is a treasure trove of tourist attractions, but did you know that there is actually a sacred place for anime and manga fans here? It’s called Den-Den Town, a center for Japan’s otaku culture. For fans of anime, manga, and video games, this place is a dream come true. You can explore while surrounded by colorful anime goods or play in the latest video game arcades. Plus, with its retro arcades and vintage toy stores, spending a day here is like an adventure! In this article, we will tell you all about the charms of Den-Den town and introduce 10 things to check out if you are planning to visit Osaka!

1. Cosplay Parade

The Nipponbashi Street Festa is a cosplay festival that started in 2005 and its appeal has grown every year. Initially it attracted 130,000 visitors and about 300 cosplayers, but by 2019 it has become a major event in Osaka with a whopping 250,000 visitors and over 10,000 cosplayers from all over Japan. On the day of the event, Sakaisuji Street becomes crowded with colorful cosplayers and participants. People dressed as various characters in interesting costumes walk the streets, and the venue is lined with food and merchandise stalls. The Festa is very popular with international tourists and provides a great opportunity to experience Japanese culture in depth and interact with new friends.

Official Website: Cosplay Parade

2. Gachapon

Den-Den Town has many gachapon machines for anime and manga enthusiasts. A diverse lineup is available, with a range of characters available for both children and adults. Each time you spin the machine, you will be excited to see what kind of character you will receive. Please try a gachapon machine based on your favorite characters and enjoy the unexpected discovery.

3. Maid Cafe

Similar to Akihabara, many maid cafes operate in Den-Den Town. From popular long-established cafes to restaurants offering authentic cuisine, various styles of maid cafes are gathered in Nipponbashi. Why not experience Japanese café culture from a new perspective by enjoying the lovely service of the maids? Your time with them will definitely be an unforgettable experience.

4. Retro Video Games

Game culture is deeply rooted in Den-Den Town, as is anime and manga culture. There are many retro game stores, some of which have rare vintage items available. We recommend that you go inside the retro game stores and search for games as if you were on a treasure hunt. The joy of finding a nostalgic game or a rare collectible at a store feels like a fun game for those who are interested in these items.

5. Second-hand Kimono

Den-Den Town is known as a mecca for anime and manga fans, but it is also home to many stores selling used kimonos at discount prices. While regular new kimonos can be expensive and hard to find, in Den-Den Town you can get a kimono that suits your taste at an affordable price. It is a valuable place for those interested in traditional Japanese kimono culture.

6. Vintage CDs and Records

When you visit Den-Den Town, you may also want to look at vintage CDs and records. The CD and record stores in Den-Den Town offer a wide range of old vintage and newest CDs and records. You may be able to find rare items, nostalgic songs, or works by your favorite artists. On the other hand, if you have vintage CDs or records yourself that you intend to sell, you can bring them to one of these stores. You might be able to get a good price for them. It is a great area to find new music, fan collectibles, or sell your old collections.

7. Hobby Enthusiasts

Stores selling hobby goods of various series are also gathered in Den-Den Town. Anime figures, trading cards, plastic model kits, and other goods from very popular series are all available to tickle your otaku fancy. The fun of finding items related to your favorite characters and works is especially enhanced in Den-Den Town. We hope you will find your favorite hobby goods and add to your collection!

8. Electronics

Den-Den Town has many stores selling electronics and appliances, and the name “Den-Den” was originally derived from the lively atmosphere of the appliance stores. Home appliance stores are staffed by professional, appliance-savvy salespeople, and if there is an appliance you want to buy, you can feel free to ask them about it. Consultation at the stores can be very helpful in gathering information and comparing products before making a purchase.

9. Cosmetics

In Den-Den Town, one should not miss the cosmetics shops, which are appreciated by maid cafe staff and cosplayers. Some of the larger electronics retailers have set up cosmetics corners and offer a variety of cosmetics products, including cosmetics and sunscreen creams. With Den-Den Town, you can conveniently purchase all your electronics and cosmetics in one place.

10. Similarities and Differences to Akihabara

Daniel Mennerich, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Deed, via Flickr

Both Akihabara and Nihonbashi’s Den-Den Town developed from their origins in Electric Town, incorporating anime and manga culture. They have many similarities and share the attraction of being the center of otaku culture. However, Nippombashi’s Den-Den Town has some features not found in Akihabara. For example, there are many second-hand stores selling kimonos and other apparel. Both have their own advantages, and you can choose which one to visit depending on your tastes and interests. Both are places where you can enjoy Japanese subculture fully.

In this article, we have introduced you to Osaka’s Den-Den Town in detail, but is there a place you would like to visit? This town is truly a treasure trove of Japanese otaku culture. If you are a fan of anime, manga, or video games, this is a place you will want to visit at least once. You can try your hand at old-fashioned games in a retro arcade, find your favorite anime goods, enjoy local delicacies, or explore hidden gems. There are many more things to do in Den-Den Town, and we hope that you will find your own way to enjoy the city and fully appreciate the charm of Japan’s otaku culture!

