10 Best Souvenirs from Tokyo

Japan is a country full of dynamic culture; the legends and traditions of the past coalesce inspirationally with futuristic and ergonomic design. Meander long enough in any direction in the iconic metropolis of Tokyo and you’ll struggle to deny its astonishing balance between old and new. This aesthetic is nationwide without doubt, and without a doubt is reflected in the plethora of thoughtful souvenirs. From delectable treats to unique cultural artifacts, Tokyo offers an array of must-have keepsakes. In this guide, we’ll unveil the most memorable souvenirs you can find in the heart of Japan‘s capital. So, let’s embark on a shopping adventure and discover the treasures that Tokyo has to offer.

1. Tokyo Banana

Kickstart your souvenir shopping spree with Tokyo’s iconic treat and Japan’s highest rated souvenir for the last 2 years, the Tokyo Banana. These fluffy, banana-shaped sponge cakes filled with delectable custard are not only delicious but also adorably packaged. They come in various flavors and limited-edition designs, making them perfect gifts for friends and family. Head to souvenir shops in popular areas like Asakusa and Shibuya to grab a box or two. These sweet delights embody the spirit of Tokyo’s culinary creativity, and cuteness of course.

2. Pop Culture Goods

If you’re a pop culture enthusiast, Tokyo is your playground. Akihabara, Nakano Broadway, and Ikebukuro‘s Otome Road are veritable treasure troves for Anime, Manga, and video game fans. Pick up action figures, Manga volumes, or exclusive collectibles featuring your favorite characters. Dive into the vibrant subculture scene, and you’ll find everything from nostalgic classics to the latest sensations. Akihabara is also great for other things too, and it’s in close proximity to other areas with deeply specialized stores like Jimbocho (books), Ochanomizu (music instruments), and Kanda (snow sports).

3. Omamori from Famous Temples/Shrines

Take a moment to immerse yourself in Tokyo’s spiritual side by acquiring Omamori, amulets or charms, from renowned Temples and Shrines. Senso-ji Temple in Asakusa and Meiji Shrine in Shibuya are excellent places to start. Omamori are believed to bring good luck, protection, and blessings. Choose one that resonates with your wishes, and you’ll carry a piece of Tokyo’s spiritual heritage with you.

4. Tokyo Limited Kit Kats

Indulge your sweet tooth with a twist by grabbing an oddly famous and quite prolific treat: Kit Kats. These aren’t your ordinary chocolate bars; Tokyo offers a variety of exclusive flavors like Matcha, Sake, and sweet potato. These delectable treats are a delightful blend of traditional Japanese ingredients and modern confectionery. Share these unique Kit Kats with friends back home or savor them as a reminder of your Japanese adventure. Fun fact: one reason KitKat is so popular is that it is often given as a gift to students before exams, as “Kitto Katsu” (the way it is pronounced with Japanese characters) is a homonym for “You will surely win” in Japanese.

5. Tokyo Disney Merchandise

If you’re visiting Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea, you’re in for a magical shopping experience. Explore a realm of enchantment and bring home Disney-themed merchandise, from character plushies to apparel. These items not only capture the essence of Disney magic but also boast a touch of Japanese craftsmanship. As you may imagine, there are plenty of products that you’ll only be able to get at the Tokyo location, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to remember your adventure there and take a piece of this enchanting world with you, or give one to your jealous friends abroad!

6. Electronics/Gadgets

Tokyo is a tech-lover’s paradise, and you’ll find the latest gadgets and electronics here. Head to Akihabara’s Electric Town for a dazzling array of smartphones, cameras, headphones, and more. Japanese technology is renowned for its quality and innovation, making these souvenirs both practical and stylish. Upgrade your tech game and take home a piece of Tokyo’s cutting-edge culture. Not to mention, if you live overseas, there’s a great chance you’ll be able to find some of your favorite products at a better price, or even products that are difficult or even impossible to get outside of Japan!

7. Japanese Knives/Kitchenware

For culinary enthusiasts, Tokyo offers some of the finest kitchenware in the world. Japanese knives are renowned for their precision and craftsmanship. Visit Kappabashi Street, also known as Kitchen Town, in Asakusa to find an array of high-quality knives, cookware, and tableware. These items will not only enhance your cooking skills but also serve as lasting reminders of Tokyo’s culinary excellence. Kappabashi is also well known for the stores that sell imitation food; the plastic versions you’ll probably see placed outside of restaurants to give you an idea of what you’ll be eating! Definitely souvenir-worthy.

8. Tokyo Limited Clothing

Elevate your wardrobe with Tokyo’s unique fashion sense. Explore the trendy streets of Harajuku, Shimokitazawa, and Koenji for an eclectic mix of fashion boutiques. From streetwear to traditional Japanese attire like Kimono and Yukata, Tokyo offers a diverse range of clothing options. Embrace the city’s fashion-forward spirit and return home with stylish and distinctive outfits. If you’re looking for some luxury brands, be sure to check out Ginza and Omotesando!

9. Chopsticks

Chopsticks are more than just utensils; they are a symbol of Japanese dining culture. Kappabashi Street in Asakusa is not only famous for kitchenware, but also for its exquisite selection of chopsticks. Discover beautifully crafted chopstick sets made from various materials, each with its unique design. These elegant utensils are a practical and culturally significant souvenir. Another great place to get chopsticks and even make your own is Kawagoe, an easy day trip from Tokyo. The area is packed with traditional vibes, and often called “Little Edo”, so be sure to put it on your list if you enjoy traditional vibes.

10. Sumo Goods

Immerse yourself in Tokyo’s rich sporting tradition by exploring Ryogoku, the heart of Sumo wrestling. Here, you can find Sumo-related souvenirs, including miniature Sumo dolls, Sumo wrestler-themed apparel, and Sumo-themed snacks. These items pay homage to Japan’s national sport and offer a unique glimpse into the country’s cultural heritage. But let’s be real, souvenirs simply cannot compete with the incredible experience of witnessing the sport- and you’re in luck because we know just how to do that! In fact, the word on the street is one of our distinguished team members is on track to become a distinguished commentator for this impressively demanding sport. Be sure to stay tuned!

