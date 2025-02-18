Discover the Ten Best Restaurants in the Sanjo Area of Kyoto!

Writer’s profile Karina James is a native of Antigua and Barbuda. She resides in Tokyo and works as a cat butler, pre-school teacher and writer/editor. She’s open to trying any hobby at least once as long as it does not involve ice or snow. Lover of all things snack-related, she adores her friends’ gifts of chocolates and TOUGH gummies. Her dream is to move to Iceland after Japan and swim in the hot springs in her free time.

Sanjo, a vibrant area in Kyoto, is a food lover’s paradise! Nestled along the Kamo River and buzzing with cultural charm, Sanjo offers a diverse range of dining options. From tender tonkatsu (pork cutlet) to elegant kaiseki (traditional multi course dining) cuisine, the neighborhood has something to satisfy every palate! Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a Kyoto regular, these ten restaurants are the very best of Sanjo food and Kyoto restaurants. Here’s where to eat in Sanjo to experience culinary excellence!

1. Kyoto Tonkatsu Katsuda Sanjo Kawaramachi

If you are new to Japan, you have to try katsu (cutlets)! For perfectly fried tonkatsu (pork cutlets), Kyoto Tonkatsu Katsuda Sanjo Kawaramachi is the spot. A three-minute walk from Keihan Sanjo Station, this eatery specializes in pork, beef, chicken and seafood cutlets. Their secret lies in the aging process of the meat and precise copper fryer temperature control, resulting in tender and juicy dishes. The intimate counter seating lets you savor your tonkatsu straight from the fryer!

Opening Hours: 11:30 am – 3 pm (Lunch) and 5-10 pm (Dinner)

Kyoto Tonkatsu Katsuda

2. Pound Sanjo-Kiyamachi

For premium yakiniku (grilled meat) in an exclusive setting, Pound Sanjo-Kiyamachi offers a sophisticated dining experience like no other! With only 16 counter seats, this hidden gem provides a luxurious, intimate vibe. Try their Wagyu tongue or skirt steak, both of which are expertly prepared to highlight the natural flavors of the meat. A short distance from Kyoto Shiyakusho-mae Station, this is an ideal spot for a special dinner or a refined yakiniku experience!

Opening Hours: 5 pm to 12 am

3. Kyoto Wagyu Yakiniku Horumon Mansei

For a true feast, head to Yakiniku Horumon Mansei. Located along the Kamo River and just six minutes from Hankyu Kawaramachi Station, this yakiniku restaurant is popular for its fresh Wagyu beef and 20 kinds of specialty horumon (offal, giblets or organ meat). You can choose from a la carte dishes or three courses. With a stunning riverside view and a reputation for hosting celebrities, it’s a must-visit for those wanting to indulge in top-tier meat dishes!

Opening Hours: 5 pm – 12 am

4. Chao Chao – Sanjo Kiyamachi Ten

If you had to choose between ramen and gyoza (steamed or fried dumplings), which would you eat? If you’re a gyoza fan like me, Chao Chao Sanjo Kiyamachi Ten will blow you away! With over 20 types of gyoza on the menu, including classic, unique, and even dessert options, this izakaya (Japanese pub) specializes in variety. Their specialty gyoza is the chicken gyoza, followed by shrimp gyoza and plum shiso (perilla leaf) gyoza! Pair your dumplings with a cold beer or shochu (distilled liquor) for the full experience. The cozy, open-kitchen setting and affordable prices make this a favorite for casual dining.

Opening Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu: 5 pm – 12 am; Fri: 5 pm – 1 am; Sat: 2 pm – 2 am; Sun & Public Holiday: 2 pm – 12 am

5. Aburiya Sanjo Store

For meat lovers, Aburiya Sanjo Store offers an all-you-can-eat table-order yakiniku experience. With expertly selected meats and a diverse side menu, this restaurant lets you indulge at your own pace. Choose from beef, pork, chicken, lamb and offal platters. Perfect for family dinners or group gatherings, Aburiya blends quality food with a relaxed atmosphere. Check their website for operating hours and reservation details.

Aburiya Sanjo

6. Kobe Beef Kisshokichi Kyoto Main Branch

If you’ve never tried Kobe beef, there’s no better place than Kobe Beef Kisshokichi Kyoto Main Branch. Easily accessible by train and subway, this restaurant is known for its teppanyaki-style (grilling on an iron plate) preparation and allows you to watch skilled chefs cook your meal to perfection. Enjoy premium cuts of Kobe beef in a sophisticated setting, making it an unforgettable dining experience.

Opening Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Kobe Beef Kisshokichi

7. Yappari Steak House – Kyoto Sanjo

Casual and affordable, Yappari Steak House is known for its thick-cut steaks served rare on a hot lava stone. This eatery lets you customize your steak with a variety of sauces and seasonings, and enjoy unlimited rice, soup, and salad with your meal. Try the side menu items, like the garlic butter rice and delicious beef tendon stew. With a focus on delivering high-quality meat at reasonable prices, this spot near Sanjo Station is fantastic for a hearty, satisfying dinner.

Opening Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Yappari Steak House

8. The Cellar Kyoto

For a romantic evening, The Cellar Kyoto offers private dining rooms and an exquisite course menu. A short walk from Kyoto Shiyakusho-mae Station, this restaurant uses seasonal ingredients to create dishes that pair beautifully with their sommelier-selected Japanese and Western wines. The elegant ambiance, including views of the wine cellar, makes it ideal for a special occasion. Reservations are needed and can be booked by phone, email or online.

Opening Hours: 5:30-11:30 pm

The Cellar Kyoto

9. Unnamed Ramen Restaurant

This is a personal first for me—a restaurant with no name! A minimalist ramen shop that serves bowls packed with flavor, it’s known for its thick noodles and hearty toppings. This unnamed restaurant has gained a cult following despite its no-reservations policy. Remember to bring cash, as they might not accept cards, and prepare to queue during peak hours.

Opening Hours: 11:30 am – 3 pm, 6-9 pm

Unnamed Ramen Restaurant

10. Haku

Offering a unique take on sukiyaki (Japanese hot pot) and kaiseki dining, Haku combines traditional Japanese flavors with contemporary presentation. The dinner course includes Kobe beef, Ome beef or Wagyu sukiyaki prepared in front of customers then served with the chef’s special sauce. Each private room boasts its own stunning view, whether of the Kamo River or a beautiful garden designed by Kazuyuki Ishihara. This restaurant is perfect for special occasions, blending fine dining with Kyoto’s seasonal beauty. You can even book a helicopter tour plan! Tour Kyoto city by helicopter from Fushimi then partake in an elegant kaiseki meal at Haku.

Opening Hours: 12-3 pm (Lunch), 5-11 pm (Dinner)

Website: Haku

Sanjo’s culinary scene is as rich and diverse as Kyoto itself. Whether you’re indulging in premium Kobe beef, savoring freshly fried tonkatsu, or enjoying authentic gyoza, the best restaurants in Sanjo promise unforgettable flavors. From casual diners to high-end establishments, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant part of Kyoto. Make sure to explore these gems on your next visit!

