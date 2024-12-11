10 Best Vegetarian and Pescetarian Restaurants in Osaka

Known as “The Kitchen of Japan,” Osaka is a paradise for food lovers. While the city is famous for its street food and savory delights such as kushikatsu (deep-fried skewered food), taiyaki (fish-shaped pancake) and takoyaki (grilled veggies and octopus in batter), it also caters to those seeking vegetarian and pescetarian options. Whether you’re looking for plant-based dishes or fresh seafood, these restaurants highlight the best of seasonal vegetables and ocean-fresh catches. Here are the ten best vegetarian and pescetarian restaurants in Osaka you shouldn’t miss.

Vegetarian

Osaka is home to an array of vegetarian restaurants that celebrate fresh, plant-based ingredients in unique and flavorful ways. Explore the eateries on this list and beyond, since there is so much more on offer in Osaka that you can discover just by taking a stroll through the restaurant districts during the day or at night.

1. Veggie Ramen Yuniwa

Have you ever had ramen? This delicious and hearty dish is a staple of Japanese food culture. Traditionally, ramen stock was made with pork bones and so was unavailable to those who do not eat meat. In the past decade, however, vegetarian ramen restaurants have started popping up in major cities, including Osaka. One such restaurant is Veggie Ramen Yuniwa, a cozy ramen shop that offers rich, flavorful bowls of vegetarian ramen without compromising on taste. They use unique blends of vegetables to create their delicious broths. Topped with fresh vegetables, their ramen appeals to vegans and vegetarians alike. With a friendly atmosphere and innovative menu, it’s one of the most beloved vegetarian spots in Osaka.

Veggie Ramen Yuniwa

2. Green Earth

A pioneer among vegan restaurants in Osaka, Green Earth offers a delightful selection of pizza, pasta, and rice dishes made entirely from plant-based ingredients. Their use of organic and seasonal vegetables ensures freshness in every bite. If you have allergies, dietary restrictions or are trying to lead a healtheir lifestyle, Green Earth is the best choice as they use no chemical seasonings or fish, meat, dairy or eggs in any of their dishes. The cozy café setting makes it a perfect place to enjoy your appetizing meal. Don’t miss their desserts, like the pumpkin cake and Amazake ice cream.

Green Earth

3. Salon Mon Cher

Salon Mon Cher, known primarily for its exquisite desserts, offers an elegant vegetarian-friendly dining experience. The menu is thoughtfully designed, catering to those seeking lighter meals while still indulging in luxurious sweets. Their iconic “Dojima Roll” is a must-try for vegetarians looking to enjoy one of Osaka’s celebrated confections.

Salon Mon Cher

4. Taiwan Veggies Kitchen RAKUZEN

Inspired by Taiwanese cuisine, this restaurant serves a variety of plant-based dishes bursting with bold flavors. From veggie dumplings to fried noodles, the menu is both comforting and innovative. Their commitment to vegetarianism extends to using no animal-based seasonings or additives, making it a top choice for vegan restaurants in Osaka.

Taiwan Veggies Kitchen RAKUZEN

5. OPTIMUS cafe

With a focus on gluten-free and plant-based meals, OPTIMUS cafe is a modern take on vegan dining. They specialize in smoothies, avocado toast, and vibrant salads that highlight fresh, organic ingredients. The chic and Instagram-worthy interiors make it a popular spot for casual dining. With the motto “You Are What You Eat,” OPTIMUS cafe promotes the connection of humans to nature and endeavour to spread the idea of climate consciousness to their customers and beyond. Stop by to enjoy the amazing food and talk with the staff about what we can do to help our planet, one plate at a time.

OPTIMUS cafe

6. Casa de Comidas la Paprica Vegan

This Spanish-inspired vegan restaurant brings a touch of the Mediterranean to Osaka. With dishes like egg-free omelet, tomato brown rice risotto, and tomato and chlorella Genovese pizza, it’s a unique addition to the city’s vegetarian dining scene. Their use of vegan-friendly and organic ingredients that are free of dairy, meat, pesticides, additives and artificial flavors means that you can eat to your heart’s content.

Casa de Comidas la Paprica Vegan

7. Kushikatsu Restaurants

Osaka’s kushikatsu restaurants are perfect for vegetarians looking to enjoy local cuisine. Many establishments offer a variety of vegetable skewers made from vegetables such as asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, pumpkin, and eggplant. The skewers are fried to perfection in a light batter and served with a tangy dipping sauce. For those exploring vegetarian spots in Osaka, enjoying veggie kushikatsu is a delicious way to experience the city’s iconic street food culture in a fun and social dining setting.

Pescetarian

For seafood lovers, Osaka offers a range of pescetarian restaurants that focus on the freshest catches and traditional Japanese techniques. Sushi (vinegared rice with a topping, typically sliced meat, fish or vegetables) and sashimi (thinly sliced fish or seafood eaten raw) are the first recommendation for pescetararians in Japan!

8. Sakana no Meshiya Tenhashi

A quintessential seafood restaurant, Sakana no Meshiya Tenhashi specializes in grilled fish and sashimi platters. Their emphasis on seasonal and locally sourced seafood makes every meal an authentic experience. With its casual izakaya-style ambiance, it’s a great spot for both locals and tourists seeking pescetarian delights in Osaka.

Sakana no Meshiya Tenhashi

9. Tanimachi Warakashi

This upscale pescetarian restaurant is celebrated for its refined kaiseki (traditional multi-course) meals featuring fresh fish and vegetables. Each dish is a work of art, meticulously prepared to highlight natural flavors. A few dishes on offer are assorted sashimi, sixteen-grain rice balls, and salt-grilled silver salmon belly. The intimate setting and impeccable service make it perfect for a special dining experience in Osaka.

Tanimachi Warakashi

10. Funa Sada Fukushima An

Located in the bustling Fukushima district, this seafood-focused eatery offers a wide range of options, from sushi to grilled fish. The restaurant prides itself on using fresh, high-quality ingredients and creating dishes that cater to pescetarian diners. Pair your meal with sake for a truly authentic Japanese dining experience.

Funa Sada Fukushima An

From hearty bowls of ramen at Vegetarian Ramen Yuniwa to artfully prepared kaiseki at Tanimachi Warakashi, Osaka offers an impressive variety of dining options for health-conscious diners. These vegan, vegetarian and pescetarian restaurants in Osaka showcase the city’s dedication to fresh ingredients and culinary innovation. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant flavors of seasonal vegetables or savoring the freshest seafood, Osaka has something to delight every palate.

