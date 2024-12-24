The Mecca of Snowsports Shopping: Kanda-Ogawa and its Best Stores!

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

It’s winter in Japan, which means snow sports season is underway! And for true winter sports enthusiasts, knowing where to shop for the best gear is key. But where to begin? Well, let’s head to the number one sporting goods shopping district in Tokyo, Kanda-Ogawa. Only 10 minutes away from Akihabara, Japan’s electric city, lies the sporting goods mecca, all a stone’s throw from Kanda station.

Keep reading as we explore the mecca of snow sports shopping in Kanda Ogawa and its best stores!

1. Sports Bomber

Sports Bomber is the one-stop shop for all things snowboarding. Whether you’re a seasoned shredder or a newbie, their knowledgeable staff is always available to help find the perfect gear. With a mind-boggling selection of boards, boots, jackets and more, you’re sure to find everything you need to conquer the mountain. And if your gear needs a little TLC, their expert repair and maintenance service will have it back in top shape in no time. So, whether you’re looking for the latest trends or a personalized fitting, Sports Bomber is a great choice for its offerings and services.

Website: Sports Bomber

2. Murasaki

Dick Thomas Johnson, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Murasaki Sports’ Kanda-Ogawa branch is a five-story paradise for board sports enthusiasts. While this Tokyo-wide chain has locations scattered across the city, its Kanda store is especially popular with surfers and snowboarders. Water sports enthusiasts love that there is an entire floor dedicated to the ocean, stocked with boards, wetsuits, and everything else to ride the waves. Murasaki Sports is also a snowboarder’s dream. With a wide range of gear, from boards to boots, you’ll find everything you need to shred the slopes. Even if you don’t speak Japanese, the helpful staff is always ready to assist, making it an excellent choice for international visitors.

Website: Murasaki (Kanda Ogawa)

3. Fuso

Fuso Ski & Snowboard is a winter wonderland for gearheads! With seemingly endless floor space, you’ll find yourself lost in a sea of skis, snowboards, and stylish winter apparel. But what truly sets them apart is their team of experts. Need advice on the perfect board or boot? Their pro-skier staff will guide you through the maze of options. And if you’re struggling with boot fit, their skilled boot fitters will work their magic, ensuring a comfortable and performance-boosting experience. As a duty-free store with English-speaking staff, Fuso makes it easy to gear up and confidently hit the slopes.

Website: Fuso

4. Victoria

運転太郎, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Victoria’s towering flagship store is a winter sports giant. With eight floors packed to the brim with the latest gear, it’s a one-stop shop for skiers and snowboarders of all levels. And don’t be fooled by its size – their prices are surprisingly reasonable! Even better, they’re dedicated to winter sports year-round so that you can gear up anytime. Whether a pro or a first-time snow adventurer, you’ll find everything you need, including their stylish Swivel brand and a dedicated floor for the little ones.

Website: Victoria

5. London Sports

Feeling thrifty? London Sports is a treasure trove of discounted gear for budget-conscious athletes. While their store might seem disorganized, it’s well worth the adventure. Think of it as a sports lover’s labyrinth, filled with hidden gems just waiting for you to find them. From cheap socks and scarves to discounted footwear, you’ll be amazed at the deals you’ll score here. And for the winter warriors, their dedicated skiing gear store is just around the corner. Don’t miss their end-of-season sales for even more jaw-dropping deals!

6. Ski Shop Vail

Ski Shop Vail is a family-owned store with over half a century of experience. You can’t miss the sleek, glass-fronted building, inviting you to explore the latest gear. As you step inside, you’re greeted by a curated selection of skis and boots, including top-tier brands and unique finds. The second floor is a treasure trove of stylish ski wear and accessories, perfect for any snow enthusiast. And with knowledgeable, English-speaking staff ready to assist, you can choose the perfect gear for your next adventure.

Website: Ski Shop Vail

7. One Make

One Make is a fresh face on Kanda-Ogawa’s bustling Yasukuni-dori street. This spacious store for snowboarders is packed with the latest and greatest gear, beautifully displayed to inspire even the most seasoned riders. What really stands out at One Make, though is the huge selection of women’s gear and equipment for all levels. Beyond its impressive selection of boards and apparel, One Make offers a convenient in-house tuning factory. Whether you’re breaking in a new board or giving your trusty ride a tune-up, their expert (and English speaking!) staff will ensure your gear performs at its peak.

Website: One Make

8. F.Janck

Rudolf Ammann, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

F.Janck is a four-story behemoth and one-stop shop for everything snowboarding, from cutting-edge gear to the latest threads. With over 70 brands and the largest selection in Japan, you’re bound to find your perfect fit for boards and boots. Speaking of boots, their custom boot and insole fitting is top-notch, making F.Janck a favorite among seasoned riders and newbies alike. Whether you’re a backcountry explorer or hitting the fanciest ski resorts, F.Janck has got you covered.

Website: F.Janck

9. Liberty

Tucked away in a quiet Kanda-ogawa backstreet, Liberty isn’t an average sports shop. Its bold, lightning-bolt facade is a beacon for snow enthusiasts, promising a well curated collection of snowboarding gear. The store is brimming with unique Japanese brands that might be tough to find anywhere else making it a must visit, especially for international visitors. Chances are if you can’t find the brand you’re looking for elsewhere, you’ll be able to get it at Liberty!

Website: Liberty

10. S-Four

S-Four goes beyond winter sports and is THE store for rollerblade enthusiasts. While they do stock winter gear, their true passion lies in the sleek, speedy world of inline skating. With two decades of skating experience between them, the founders are more than just shopkeepers – they’re mentors, guiding customers through the labyrinth of skate gear. From top-tier skates to tiny ball bearings, they’ve got it all. And don’t worry about post-purchase woes; their dedicated after-sales service ensures you’re always rolling smoothly.

Website: S-Four

