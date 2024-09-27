Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

The social media influencers have landed! With Japan reaching record-breaking levels of tourism, it’s starting to feel like nowhere is left uncovered. But fear not; there are still plenty of hidden corners where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of Japan minus the barrage of selfie sticks. Most of the country is still untouched regarding international tourism, but for those who want to stay close to popular destinations while discovering something new, don’t fret!

We’re going to take you to some lesser-known spots near popular areas of Japan so you can reach uncharted territory without straying too far from the beaten path.

1. Tokyo

Omiya Hachiman Shrine

Beneath the flashy facade, a whole other Tokyo awaits discovery. While tourists flock to areas like Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Asakusa, many other areas are beyond these major spots.

First stop, Suginami! This laid-back city boasts artsy neighborhoods like Koenji, cultural hubs like the Suginami Animation Museum, the striking Omiya Hachiman Shrine with its tall vermilion gate, and plenty of parks. Next, hop on a train to Tokyo’s most traditional district, Nippori, a haven for foodies and vintage enthusiasts. This part of Tokyo was spared during WW2, leaving many of the original buildings intact. Stop at the charming Yanaka Ginza shopping street lined with traditional shops selling everything from snacks to quirky trinkets.

If you want to find a green oasis in the world’s biggest city, don’t sleep on Todoroki Valley. You can take a serene stroll along a babbling brook surrounded by towering trees instead of skyscrapers. You may even spot some hidden temples! And if you really love nature, Okutama is a mountainous wonderland that’s a short train ride away from Tokyo. Hike through pristine forests, take a refreshing dip in a crystal-clear stream, or challenge yourself to white-water rafting.

Finally, we’ll take you back to the familiarity of central Tokyo with a laid-back and under-explored area. Head to Monzen Nakacho for lively traditional izakayas, shopping streets, shrines, and hip coffee shops. This predominantly residential neighborhood bustles with locals rather than crowds of travelers.

2. Kyoto

Overlooking Kyoto City from Okochi Sanso

Kyoto has been on the receiving end of many of Japan’s over-tourism woes. From closed-off streets to prevent geisha from being harassed to long lines for famous shrines and temples, it’s not easy being a tourist these days! However, Kyoto is a massive prefecture with abundant nature and culture everywhere, not just in areas like Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Gion, or Kiomizudera Temple.

Speaking of Arashiyama, forget the overhyped bamboo grove. Deep in Kyoto’s eastern hills are Ohara and Okochi Sanso, charming villages that offer a serene escape. Arashiyama’s Okochi Sanso has a cluster of traditional villas, including a relaxing tea house. These beautifully preserved houses provide a glimpse into Japanese aesthetics and a chance to connect with nature yet stay overlooked due to being at the end of the bamboo forest’s path. Ohara boasts picture-perfect rice paddies that change colors throughout the year, creating a breathtaking landscape.

Or lace up your hiking boots and head to the verdant paradise of Kurama! Nestled in the mountains north of Kyoto, this mystical place offers trails that weave through the forest and up to Kuramadera Temple, a mountaintop sanctuary with stunning views. Refuel your body and soul at a traditional Japanese inn here and soak in the natural hot springs of Kurama Onsen. This is where you can take a deep breath and pat yourself on the back for getting the most out of your trip to Kyoto without the crowds.

3. Osaka

Japan’s funniest city is often overlooked for places like Tokyo and Kyoto. Still, it falls in the “golden triangle” of most visited cities, a term used to describe Japan’s three most popular tourist destinations. While the tourist spots of Namba and Dotonbori, Umeda, and Osaka Castle are worth visiting, you may want to visit somewhere not already all over social media.

It surprises me that more people don’t flock to Tsuruhashi, Osaka’s Koreatown. This is where I love to explore bustling alleys overflowing with Korean BBQ, kimchi stews, and shops stocked with the latest beauty trends. If you want to see iconic Osaka, don’t miss Spa World, the world’s largest bathhouse! Soak in steaming hot springs, explore themed areas, or slide down a waterslide.

Cafe in an old house in Nakazakicho – Shinya ICHINOHE, CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED via Flickr

Nakazakicho blurs the lines between old and new. As the only area of Osaka spared in WW2, it’s the best place in the city to see old, traditional houses with a hipster makeover. It’s a bohemian neighborhood with vintage clothing stores, quirky cafes, and hidden art galleries. Don’t be surprised to find a shop overflowing with retro kimonos or a tiny cafe tucked away in an old house!

Need a break from the hustle? Head to Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine. This ancient treasure, shrouded in lush greenery, is one of Osaka’s oldest shrines. It boasts a calming atmosphere and a beautiful walk through the forested grounds. Looking for something REALLY unique? Then get ready for the Aizendo Buddha Morning Service! Held at the Aizen-ji Temple, this ceremony is a fiery sight. Witness the monks chant and perform rituals while flames dance before a giant statue of the Aizen Buddha. It’s an electrifying way to start your day and a guaranteed story to impress even the most seasoned traveler.

4. Kawaguchiko

Lake Saiko

The Fuji Five Lakes is a popular trip away from Tokyo for travelers who love the outdoors. It is also home to the one and only Mount Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site and Japan’s highest mountain. With headline news about covering up views of the iconic mountain from tourist-heavy spots, I think it’s high time to find some new places to snap the next viral Instagram pic.

Kawaguchiko may be famous for its Mount Fuji reflections, but have you met serene Lake Saiko? This lake shimmers just north of Kawaguchiko, offering a quieter escape. Rent a kayak and become one with nature, or cast a line and try catching a fish. Or take relaxation a step further and embrace luxury under the canvas at a Kawaguchiko glamping site, a unique accommodation option that combines the comfort of a hotel with the adventure of camping. Picture plush bedding, fairy lights twinkling overhead, and a private deck where you can sip hot cocoa while gazing at a star-studded sky with Mount Fuji as a majestic backdrop.

It also goes without saying that there are lots of water sports in an area known for its lakes! The lakes, namely Kawaguchiko, Saiko, Yamanakako, Shojiko, and Motosuko, offer a fantastic selection of water sports for every skill level. Take your pick from kayaking and canoeing to paddle boarding, wakeboarding, waterskiing, and even more for guaranteed good times with a view. If you’re more into art than sports, don’t miss the Music Forest Museum, a sprawling park where you can enjoy the views of Mount Fuji while exploring a European-styled town full of historical and rare automatic instruments. History meets art and nature without the crowds!

5. Hiroshima

Last and most certainly not least is Hiroshima. It’s most known for its atomic bomb site and Miyajima’s floating tori gate. Despite the crowds, the Peace Museum and Peace Park are essential sites to visit, but there’s so much more to do in this resilient prefecture.

For example, Miyajima is far from the only island off of coastal Hiroshima. Okunoshima, also known as Rabbit Island, is a short ferry ride away and teeming with the cutest residents you’ll ever meet – thousands of bunnies! Explore walking trails, relax on pristine beaches, and soak up the sunshine with these furry pals. And make a stop at Onomichi, a quaint town between the mountains. It’s a haven for cyclists, with scenic routes that hug the coastline and wind through temples. After burning calories by bike, it’s easy to refuel because Onomichi has mouthwatering Onomichi ramen with a rich and flavorful broth unlike any other, meant to be chased down with a fluffy steamed bun for the ultimate comfort food combo. Don’t forget to explore the temple-laden slopes and hidden alleyways to see what else you can taste!

Rabbit Island

Finally, step back in time on the enchanting streets of Tomonoura. This harbor town boasts beautifully preserved wooden buildings that make you feel like you’ve stumbled onto a movie set. Explore a former merchant’s residence that’s now a museum, or lose yourself in the maze of streets lined with traditional shops and cafes. And, of course, no visit to Tomonoura is complete without a boat tour. Hiroshima may have its famous landmarks, but these hidden gems offer a glimpse into the region’s rich history, breathtaking beauty, and off-the-beaten-path adventures!

Which of these lesser-known spots are you excited to explore? Hopefully, we’ll start seeing more variety in social media posts as we all become influencers (or secret keepers!) and find our own paths in this incredible country.

