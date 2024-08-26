10 Best Apps to Have in Japan

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Japan is a country rich in wonderful sights, delicious food, and rich cultural experiences, but you can make the most out of these attractions if you bring a handful of useful smartphone apps with you. For first-time visitors to Japan, language barriers and navigating in a new environment may be a challenge, but these apps may help address those issues and more. Also included are apps that can help with information on tourist attractions, reservations, transportation, and planning dining experiences. Here is a selection of 10 apps that can help foreign visitors have the best possible experience in Japan.

1. LINE

LINE is an application used by around 1/7th of Japanese people every month. LINE offers not only text messaging, but also audio and video calling. Users can enjoy real-time communication with friends and family. In addition, LINE offers message stamps which allow users to convey their emotions through illustrations rather than words. A variety of stamps are available, perfect for small greetings and emotional expressions. Also, the app can be customized in many ways with background images to make the experience uniquely your own.

Official Website: LINE

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

2. Japan Travel by Navitime

Japan Travel by Navitime, designed for foreign visitors, will help support your journey in Japan. The app supports multiple languages and provides assistance in every aspect of your trip, from pedestrian route searches to tourist articles. It offers not only public transportation routes and fare information to your destination but also tips and advice for your travels in Japan. Furthermore, it displays recommended spots around your current location on the map, allowing you to explore the charms of Japan without getting lost.

Official Website: Japan Travel by Navitime

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

3. Google Maps

Google Maps is a powerful mapping service that takes your travels to the next level. It allows you to easily search for local information and becomes a reliable companion in every step of your journey. This app utilizes real-time traffic information to provide you with the optimal route to your destination, taking congestion into consideration and ensuring smooth travel, making your journey more comfortable. Moreover, when you tap on businesses or landmarks on the map, you can see reviews and ratings written by other users. This ensures you won’t miss out on delightful restaurants or recommended tourist spots. Google Maps also offers various display modes, allowing you to customize your map view with options like showing real-time traffic or a satellite view of your area.

Official Website: Google Maps

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

4. Gurunavi

Gurunavi is one of the top gourmet information sites in Japan and a convenient app for people who love to eat out at restaurants. The app is an excellent tool for easily searching for restaurants based on a variety of criteria including region, nearest train station, type of food, and budget. You can find the ideal restaurant for your dining preferences, as well as an intuitive reservation feature that allows you to reserve or cancel your seat. And because the service is online, you can use it from the comfort of your hotel or out and about on your phone. At the moment, it seems like the phone app does not have an option to change the language, but the website does, making it ideal for travelers.

Official Website: Gurunavi

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

5. Japan Wi-Fi auto-connect

One of the services you will likely want to use as quickly as possible in a strange country is Wi-Fi. Especially in large cities in Japan, many free Wi-Fi spots are offered, and this application is recommended to make the most of them. Once registered, this application automatically connects you to Wi-Fi spots, so there is no need for complicated settings or procedures. From the moment you arrive in Japan, you can enjoy a fast and secure Wi-Fi connection. And with it, you can download maps, share social networking sites, check email, and more while on the go.

Official Website: Japan Wi-Fi auto-connect

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

6. Google Translate

Google Translate is a well-known translation application. In the past, this app simply translated text, but its usefulness has expanded exponentially within the last few years. Nowadays, all you have to do is hold up your camera and it will instantly translate the text on the screen into your language without having to type. In addition, it is also possible to translate from voice, allowing you to communicate with local people if you ever find yourself stuck with a language barrier.

Official Website: Google Translate

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

7. Tripadvisor

Tripadviser is a handy tool for travel enthusiasts. The site helps you compare hotels and travel plans to explore your options while abroad. To help you design the ideal travel experience you seek, Tripadviser offers a wide range of features. The site allows you to search for flights on multiple airlines at once and find the lowest fares. Finding hotels that fit your budget is also easy, as it helps you find accommodations that match your requirements. Additionally, Tripadviser has a review feature that allows you to view ratings and comments from other travelers. You can choose hotels and restaurants with more confidence based on other traveler’s past experiences.

Official Website: Tripadvisor

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

8. Ecbo Cloak

Ecbo cloak is a sharing service that connects people who want to leave their luggage with stores that provide space to accept luggage. The app has partnered with many stores in Japan, including cafes, guesthouses, and karaoke parlors, where you can safely store your large luggage. The procedure for using this convenient service is simple. Simply use the app to make a reservation in advance at the store where you would like to leave your luggage, and drop off your luggage at that store on the day of your trip. With Ecbo cloak, you can enjoy sightseeing in Japan freely without worrying about heavy suitcases and large shopping bags. Ecbo cloak allows you to enjoy the charms of your trip without stressing about always keeping an eye on your belongings.

Official Website: Ecbo Cloak

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

9. Yurekuru

Japan is famous for its many volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. In a country where major earthquakes can strike without warning, it is essential to be prepared for earthquakes. We recommend the “Yurekuru” application. If you download this app, it will notify you of the predicted strength and arrival time of earthquakes to your smartphone. It will raise your alertness against sudden earthquakes and help you act quickly. In addition, Yurekuru displays messages about actions to take depending on the scale of the earthquake. It will promptly tell you whether you should evacuate to a safe place or stay still for the coming earthquake, and the necessary countermeasures.

Official Website: Yurekuru

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

10. VoiceTra

VoiceTra is a multilingual voice translation application for smartphones developed under the jurisdiction of Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The app is free to download and use and supports 31 languages, offering a new way to handle language barriers. Voice playback is also very smooth, allowing for easily understood communication. VoiceTra is a wonderful app that is free to use and will enrich your interactions with the locals.

Official Website: VoiceTra

Application Download: (iOS) App Store & (Android) Google Play

In this article, we introduced 10 apps you should have in Japan, but did you find any you would like to download? Traveling in a new country can present many challenges, but don’t worry. These apps help you transcend language barriers and support your trip to Japan. To make the best of your stay in Japan, please consider the apps introduced in this article and enjoy a trip full of excitement!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.