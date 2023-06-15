10 Best Shopping Malls in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Crystal Kleminsky is currently an intern from the United States. She will graduate from the University of Memphis in August of 2023 and plans to attend graduate school for a Masters of Science in Marketing soon after. In her free time, Crystal enjoys playing video games, practicing yoga, hiking, and spending time with friends and family. As Crystal is an international business major, she hopes to travel frequently and work abroad in the future.

Tokyo, the most densely populated city across the globe, has so much to offer from flavorful cuisine to fascinating cultural experiences. While you’re navigating the city, don’t forget to check out all of the shopping centers. Because there are so many to choose from, we have narrowed down the list to the ten best shopping malls within Tokyo to help you make the most of your trip!

1. Tokyo Solamachi

With the TOKYO SKYTREE towering above, Tokyo Solamachi Mall is one of the most popular malls in the city. Here you can visit a unique aquarium, enjoy an immersive planetarium, savor several different types of cuisine, make your way to the top of the SKYTREE, and of course shop to your heart’s content! With several stores carrying character merchandise, you are bound to find your perfect souvenir. From fashion and body care to exhibits and culture, Tokyo Solamachi has it all. Be sure to make time for this shopping mall while exploring the city!

2. atré Akihabara 1

Located in the district of Tokyo renowned for its anime and game culture is atré Akihabara 1. This shopping center has over fifteen different dining options, several fashion stores, a nail salon, and various character/pop culture options. It even has a fortune teller! When you finish shopping, walk down the street, and you’ll find many arcades along the way for an exciting end to your shopping trip. Visit atré Akihabara 1’s website to discover their best sellers for the month, and then get ready to shop in Akihabara!

3. DiverCity Tokyo Plaza

As the name suggests, DiverCity Tokyo Plaza has a range of internationally well-known stores to suit the needs of any guest. Stores such as Adidas, Michael Kors, Vans, and Zara, as well as many other dining and entertainment options can be found in this shopping mall located on the man-made island, Odaiba. Make a stop right outside the mall to view one of the largest Gundam statues, standing at nearly 65 feet tall, and then head to Odaiba Seaside Park for the Statue of Liberty and the Rainbow Bridge Observation Deck. Don’t miss out on these incredible sights!

4. Tokyu Plaza Ginza and Omotesando Harajuku

Photo taken at Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku.

Two Tokyu Plaza shopping malls can be found in the heart of Ginza, Tokyo’s upscale shopping district, and Harajuku, the center of fashion. The Ginza shopping mall is home to Balenciaga, Pandora, and other luxury brands, while Omotesando Harajuku provides a plethora of the latest trends. Many of the shops offer tax-free services, so don’t forget your passport! Once you’ve wandered each floor, go up to the top of the building to take in the city views while relaxing in the rooftop garden in Ginza. Or, travel to the sixth floor in Harajuku to take a break at the park, Omohara no Mori. Surrounded by fine dining and entertainment, Tokyu Plaza Ginza is great for those who wish to indulge in the luxuries of life, and Harajuku is perfect for those whose interests lie in street fashion.

5. Caretta Shiodome

Caretta Shiodome, whose name refers to a long and leisurely life, is known for its illuminations during the months of November through February. It is also a fantastic shopping mall to visit year-round for its fine selection of shops, goods, and entertainment. With a total of forty-seven floors, there are options to suit the needs and preferences of any guest. Containing Japan’s first advertising museum and a Musical Theater, you can spend a whole day exploring the offerings of this massive mall.

6. Yaechika (Yaesu Underground Shopping Mall)

Directly connected to the first level of Tokyo Station is the Yaechika underground shopping mall. As one of the major shopping malls of Tokyo, it has around 180 shops and 60 restaurants/cafes for your choosing. From skincare and cosmetics to fitness and wellness, this mall has it all conveniently on the way to your next destination. Before you catch the train, stop by this extensive shopping mall for the season’s newest fashion styles, souvenirs to take back home, and a delicious meal to energize your day.

7. Shibuya Parco

With eleven floors each with its own theme, Shibuya Parco is one of the most interesting shopping malls in the city. Hosting floors such as Chaos Kitchen, Fashion Apartment, Cyberspace Shibuya, and Mode & Art make is what makes this shopping mall so unique. Not only this but there are also many pop-up shops within the building, giving up-and-coming and experienced brands alike the chance to share their stories and goods. Visit Shibuya Parco to experience shopping in a new and exciting fashion.

8. Olinas Mall

If you’re planning on going to Tokyo Skytree, add Olinas Mall to your plan for the day, as it is in the same vicinity. This shopping mall is great for a younger crowd. With an arcade on the first floor and a movie theater, there is much to do there besides shopping. Test your luck at Gachagacha no Mori, a store filled with so many capsule toys you’ll feel as though you’re in a forest. At Olinas Mall, you can have a wonderful time with the whole family!

9. KEIO MALL

At Shinjuku Station, you’ll find KEIO MALL. While this mall may not have the most shops, it still has a good selection and is very accessible, making it a very convenient mall that you can easily squeeze into your day. Head into Daiso, a 100 yen store, to find a wide variety of items at affordable prices. You can even get a haircut while you’re waiting for the next train. Between train rides, make a quick pit stop at this mall for access to its useful shops and restaurants.

10. Lalaport Toyosu

Shop ‘til you drop while taking in the ocean views at Lalaport Toyosu which is located in the Tokyo Bay area. As a grand shopping center containing about 180 shops, a wide variety of well-known brands are based in the mall such as UNIQLO, Zara, Banana Republic, and many more. Stop by the Tokyo Tourist Information Center on the first floor to discover all the transportation and sightseeing possibilities around the city so you can add to your Japan bucket list. Since this shopping mall is right at the edge of the ocean, why not enjoy the calming sea breeze and stunning scenery before you leave?

Now that we have presented the 10 best shopping malls in Tokyo, you’ll have no shortage of options for your next trip to Tokyo. Whether you’re looking for luxury shopping or fun and games, each mall discussed here has its charms that will share the amazingly vibrant environment of Tokyo with you. If you’d like a more immersive experience, discover the city with one of our knowledgeable and fun tour guides!

