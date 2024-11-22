10 Best Shopping Locations In Shibuya

Lucas’ profile Lucas is a student from San Diego, California. He is working and living in Tokyo for an internship program, aiming to learn more about Japan’s work culture and to have a better understanding of the Japanese way of life. After the internship, he will ultimately travel back home to complete his Bachelor’s Degree, but hopes to travel more in he future to have more experiences abroad.

Shibuya is an icon of Tokyo tourism with its famous scramble crossing and highrise buildings. This area is home to a wide variety of events and attractions no matter what kind of niche or interest you are looking for. Shopping is one of the largest draws for visiting Shibuya, with everything from high fashion, to technology, to bargain hunting to be done here. Today we have compiled a list of some of the best locations to check out if you find yourself in Shibuya, so make sure not to miss some of these spots!

1. Cyber Space Shibuya

Inside the Shibuya PARCO Building on the 6th floor is a haven for all things otaku. Featuring the legendary Nintendo Store Tokyo and Pokemon Center, along with a Capcom store, various anime merchandise stores, and a cafe themed around esports, there’s a lot of shopping to do here. These stores offer a lot of exclusive merchandise that you cannot find elsewhere for your favorite gaming and anime franchises. Because it’s up quite high, you can easily miss this spot if you aren’t looking for it, so make sure to take the trek up a few flights of stairs and don’t miss this spot.

2. MEGA Don Quijote

Picture by Suus

Opened in 2017, this is one of the largest Don Quijote stores across all of Japan. If you aren’t already familiar with its cute penguin mascot, Don Quijote is a supermarket chain that carries a wide variety of goods from snacks and food to souvenirs and travel gear. It’s easy to get lost in this multi-story Don Quijote, so make sure you go with a goal of looking for some specific items, which makes the hunt through this giant store all the more fun. An extra plus for travelers is that Don Quijote features tax-free shopping if you bring your passport or visa with you to checkout.

3. Shibuya 109

109 is a multi-story shopping mall that houses stores that feature female fashion trends. While the men and boys might not find as much to love here, fashion hunters will find a dream come true here. The large number of small shops allows you to find something that will match your personal tastes and style no matter what you’re looking for. The large complex also features some dining if you find yourself hungry from all your shopping. Check this one out if your wardrobe needs a boost!

4. Tower Records

While physical media may be dying out in most western countries, it’s quite the opposite here in Japan. CDs, DVDs, and Vinyl are still quite readily available and nowhere else is a better example of this than Tower Records. Here you can find new and used physical media of all sorts of genres. There is also a healthy section of English and western music that you can find here which can invoke some serious nostalgic feelings for those visiting. See if you can find your favorites when you visit Tower Records!

5. Bic Camera Shibuya East

Swaying away from fashion for a moment, Shibuya also hosts one of the largest Bic Camera stores in Tokyo. Bic Camera is a chain of technology stores carrying everything including phones, cameras, video games, and even appliances. There are helpful staff members in every department of the store ready to help you if you’re looking for something specific. Upgrade your tech and check out Bic Camera during your visit to Shibuya.

6. Shibuya Hikarie

Shibuya Hikarie is a high rise mall featuring fashion on the lower floors, restaurants on the middle floors, and even a theater on the high floors. There is a massive range of shopping to be done in the 16 floors of this 34 floor building that is dedicated to retail. Most of the stores here are based around fashion but there is also a section for lifestyle goods to keep the variety interesting. You could spend a lot of time looking through all these floors so make sure you carve out some time to visit Shibuya Hikarie.

7. Shibuya Daiso

GE DIGITAL CAMERA

If you need a break from all the fashion and luxury items, take a break in Daiso. This chain of stores is a famous 100 yen store where you can find a wide variety of inexpensive goods. Because the prices are so cheap, you can go on a bit of a shopping spree without breaking the bank. Plus, this particular location is one of the larger ones in Tokyo, so you’ll have plenty of variety to search through.

8. Shibuya Hands

Shibuya Hands is the ultimate DIY shop. Selling everything you thought you ever needed and more, the Shibuya multistory store is a one-stop shop for homewares and other items. With its curated collection of domestic and overseas products, the store sells everything including bathroom accessories, luggage, stationery, camping gear, and countless other items. Due to the Shibuya store’s popularity, the elevators are often crowded. Allow yourself plenty of time for browsing and inspire yourself to start a new project or hobby!

9. 6% Doki Doki

Rico Lee (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) on flickr

Ready to experience Japanese kawaii culture? The bright pink store will definitely stand out as you explore clothes, accessories, and items based around cute girl fashion. This unique branch of fashion is quite the statement as it stands out compared to the typical business casual look that most of Tokyo falls into, so you’ll find a style that is truly unique. There are also many meet-ups around Tokyo for kawaii culture and fashion, so make sure you pick up some items at 6% Doki Doki before attending.

10. Shibuya Mark City

The final large shopping mall of this list is Shibuya Mark City, which houses mostly lifestyle goods and dining. A mix of sweet and savory dining options are available along with services like nail salons and barbers. There is even a small hotel within this building for those who want to stay in Shibuya. Check out these unique spots and top off your shopping around Shibuya with some rest and relaxation at Shibuya Mark City.

As you can see, there is a ton of shopping to be done in Shibuya, but did any of the locations stand out to you? Make sure you add some of these locations to your travel list and let us know if we missed any of your favorite spots around Shibuya!

