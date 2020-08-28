Let’s Explore Tokyo with Keio Line

Tokyo has one of the most complicated railway networks around the world. Keio Line is a private rail line operated by Keio corporation which has been served as an important transport for a number of people to commute and travel since its opening in 1913. It runs between Shinjuku and Keio Hachioji station, and connects other suburb areas nearby. The 37.9 km rail line covers 32 stations with different tourist attractions such as Mt. Takao, a popular hiking spot visited by many tourists every year. In this article, we will introduce the highlights that you can find along Keio Line!

1. Sasazuka Area (Sasazuka Station)

Starting from Shinjuku station, Sasazuka station is the first stop on the Keio Line. It is a peaceful area which has old, but still lively shopping streets with a number of small shops and restaurants. There are hidden gourmet spots serving special dishes which receive great reviews from customers who visit them repeatedly. Try some Kansai-style cuisines and impressive shaved ice at Minato-ya. Located about a five-minute walk from Sasazuka station, it is known as a popular spot where you can try Takoyaki and refreshing shaved ice with different flavors. Opan is a small bakery which newly opened in 2016, and it has already become one of the most popular bakeries around the area. Have a relaxing coffee time at Dear All, a cozy cafe specialized in serving a range of coffee and sweets!

2. Tokyo Art Museum (Sengawa Station)

Tokyo Art Museum is a modern museum opened in 2004. It is located only a 4 minute-walk from Sengawa station with the inspiring building designed by Tadao Ando, a world-famous Japanese architect. It houses valuable exhibits including impressing art works by not only domestic artists but also from all over the world. It was originally established aiming to offer an artistic and cultural experience to the neighbors through art appreciation. The exhibits are replaced regularly, which allows you to discover something new every time you visit there!

There are many cafes and restaurants around Sengawa Station, so after the museum,exploring the area would be fun!

Opening Hours

11am-6:30pm (Open from Thursday – Sunday)

Admissions ¥500 (Adults) ¥400 (high school/ university students) ¥300 (elementary/ junior high school students)

3. Jindai Botanical Garden (Chofu/ Tsutsujigaoka Station)

If you want to go somewhere offering a refreshing experience close to nature, get off at Chofu or Tsutsujigaoka station and visit Jindai Botanical Garden! The huge garden opened in 1961, and has been loved by a number of people as a refreshing spot with a large collection of seasonal plants and lovely flowers. You can enjoy admiring over 4,800 types of plants including local plum trees, cherry blossoms, colorful roses, and even tropical plants in a greenhouse. In spring, visitors are welcomed by the fascinating view created by about 600 cherry blossom trees, making it a perfect spot to enjoy cherry blossom viewing. Rose festival is another popular event which is annually held in spring and fall. Enjoy a relaxing walk through the beautiful flowers which help you forget that you are in the middle of a huge city!

And when you visit Jindai Botanical Garden, don’t forget to visit Jindai-ji temple.

You can find restaurants and shops on the street surrounded by nature, time passes slowly and quietly around this area. Soba noodle is famous in Jindai-ji area and there are about 20 soba restaurants around the temple. Try out fresh soba with a beautiful scenery!

Opening Hours

9:30am-5pm

※Closed on Monday

Admissions ¥500 (Adults) ¥250 (65+) ¥200 (junior high school students)

※Free admission for elementary school students and under

4. Seiseki-sakuragaoka Area (Seiseki-sakuragaoka Station)

Seiseki-sakuragaoka Area is a peaceful, hill area with a welcoming atmosphere. It is known as a high-class residential area because of the convenient location which is accessible from main areas in Tokyo. There is actually nothing special around the area, but it is known as the set of a famous Ghibli movie Whisper of the Heart. There are small hills around the area that remind you of famous scenes in the movie. Konpira-gu is a small shrine which actually appears in the movie. Iroha-zaka is a long, relatively steep slope which offers a stunning view of the sunset!

10 Ghibli Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan - Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and More! There are some places Studio Ghibli got some inspirations for the movie. Here we introduce 10 locations you can actually visit in Japan and also a couple of places all the Ghibli fans should go.

5. Sanrio Puroland (Keio Tama Center Station)

Sanrio Puroland is an unique theme park located near Keio Center station. Famous Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty welcome you and take you to the fantastic indoor park which is just like a dream world! It is especially popular among family with children and Sanrio lovers with exciting rides, entertaining shows, and original gifts and products. There are also restaurants offering adorable food with a design of Sanrio characters on it. You can also take some pictures with the cute characters!

Sanrio Puroland Sanrio Puroland Meet Hello Kitty and her friends!

Opening Hours

9:30am-5pm

Admissions ¥3,900 (Adults) ¥2,200 (60+) ¥2,800 (aged 3 up to high school students)

※weekends

6. Keio Yomiuriland (Keio Yomiuriland Station)

Keio Yomiuriland is a popular amusement park opened in 1964. With a variety of exciting rides such as thrilling roller coasters and a big ferries wheel, it attracts a number of visitors all year round regardless of age. In summer, you can enjoy swimming in huge pools which have three different types of water slides, making it an exciting spot even for adults! Winter is a perfect season to walk around the park brightly lit up with beautiful illuminations. Night pools can be another option for those who want to enjoy a peaceful time in a relaxing atmosphere!

Opening Hours

11am-6:30pm (Open from Thursday – Sunday)

Admissions ¥1,800 (Adults) ¥1,500 (high school/ junior high school students) ¥1,000 (elementary school students/ 65+)

※need to pay for the rides separately

7. Tama Zoological Park (Tamadoubutsukoen Station)

Tama Zoological Park is a huge zoo located in Tama Hills. Since its opening in 1958, it has been served as one of the most popular zoos in Tokyo. They exhibit the animals and insects based on their natural habitats such as Asia and Africa. It allows visitors to watch and compare the similar animals in the same geographical areas together. They have fierce animals such as lions and tigers, and also herbivores which are relatively friendly and easy to watch closely. Don’t forget to wear comfortable walking shoes as some areas are with ups and downs.

Opening Hours

9:30am-5pm

※Closed on Wednesday

Admissions ¥600 (Adults) ¥300 (65+) ¥200 (junior high school students)

8. Takahata Fudoson Kongoji (Takahatafudo Station)

If you are interested in Japanese history or culture, visit Takahata Fudoson Kongoji. It is an old temple which belongs to the Shingon sect of Buddhism with a history of over 1,000 years. It is also claimed as one of the three greatest Fudo temples in the Kanto region along with Narita-san Shinshoji Temple in Chiba prefecture. It has several historical structures, and the 45-meter’s five-story pagoda is one of them which creates a beautiful scenery with nature and seasonal flowers around. The Niomon Gate standing at the entrance is designated as Important Cultural Property as well. It is a perfect spot to enjoy e relaxing stroll while enjoying the peaceful atmosphere!

9. Mitsui Outlet Park, Tama Minami Osawa (Minami Osawa Station)

Mitsui Outlet Park is one of the most popular outlet malls in Japan. It has a number of locations around the country, and one of them is located near Minami Osawa station on Keio Line. It is a huge shopping mall with a large collection of famous brands and restaurants. You can get high-end brands for an affordable price all year round! Fun events are held regularly which is also perfect to let your children join and have a great time. Compared with other Mitsui Outlet Mall, it is less crowded and you can easily get there by train from the central of Tokyo, so it is good to add to the destination when you want to enjoy shopping!

Opening Hours

10am-8pm

10. Mt. Takao (Takaosanguchi St.)

Mt. Takao is a world-famous hiking spot close to Takaosanguchi station. It is known as one of the most popular hiking spots in Japan because of the convenient location accessible from the center of Tokyo. There are 9 hiking courses from which you can choose the suitable one depending on your hiking experience and skills. Some of them are suitable even for children without any special hiking gear. You can also take a challenging course if you want an exciting hiking experience while enjoying beautiful nature and spiritual spots around. Don’t forget to check out the local restaurants around the station which help you get ready for the hiking with satisfying dishes!





Take Keio Line and enjoy exploring the tourist attractions around! It will help you discover what you can never imagine by passing through the area on train!

