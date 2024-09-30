Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

When you’re thinking about food in Tokyo, Mexican probably doesn’t come to the top of your mind. But when the burrito craving hits harder than Godzilla, you can feel rest assured that you’re in good hands! Tokyo is a melting pot of global cuisine, although finding authentic Mexican food can be a challenge thanks to sourcing such faraway ingredients and cooking styles. But as few and far as good Mexican restaurants are in Japan, they do exist.

That’s why we’ve created a list of the 10 best Mexican Restaurants in Tokyo. Here, you can find tacos, enchiladas, tamales, and more, all prepared with the same love and authenticity as in Mexico.

1. Fonda de la Madrugada

Craving a taste of Mexico, but your passport’s feeling a little rusty? Then head down to Fonda de la Madrugada, a basement hacienda serving up Tokyo’s most authentic Mexican experience. Descend the stairs, leaving the Tokyo bustle behind and you’ll be surrounded by colorful tiles, vibrant furniture straight from Mexico, and the unmistakable sound of mariachi music filling the air. Grab a frosty Dos Equis and clink glasses with friends as sizzling plates of chicken in mole sauce arrive, prepared with love by Latino chefs. Ditch the jet lag and say hola to a temporary Mexican escape right in the heart of Tokyo!

Website: Fonda de la Madrugada

2. Mucho Moderno Mexicano

Mucho Moderno Mexicano is a vibrant space straight out of a tropical resort, complete with a sleek bar area and comfy sofa seating. Here, classic Mexican eats get a modern makeover, sharing the spotlight with delicious tapas from Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Think sizzling fajitas alongside empanadas and fresh ceviche, all meant to be shared. And to truly complete the resort vibe, remember to grab a frosty margarita (or two!). Located on the second floor of a business building near Tokyo Station, Mucho Moderno Mexicano is buzzing with energy. This is where large groups come to enjoy lively conversation, laughter, and cold Coronas – it’s a guaranteed good time with friendly service and portions that will leave you happily satisfied.

Website: Mucho Moderno Mexicano

3. Frijoles (multiple locations)

It wouldn’t be a Mexican food list without adding the chain Frijoles, Tokyo’s answer to Chipotle. With a sleek, fast-food vibe that wouldn’t be out of place on a California beach (think West Hollywood!), Frijoles lets you build your dream meal Chipotle-style. They offer fast-casual, build-your-own burritos, tacos, rice bowls, and salads, all with Mexican sides and even veggie options. Once inside, the layout isn’t much different from Chipotle, where you make your way down the counter, and the staff adds your toppings. That said, the similarities stop there because rumor has it that Frijoles burrito sauce is way spicier! Overall, Frijoles may not win any originality points, but sometimes something a little on the familiar side is just what you need. With branches in Azabu-juban, Roppongi, Shibuya, and other locations, it’s easy to get a familiar, albeit even tastier Mexican fix than you remember.

Website: Frijoles

4. Taco Fanatico

Taco Fanático has a few locations around Tokyo and is a hotspot for Mexican food. This vibrant joint, with a prime location along the Meguro River, isn’t just another taco stand. Belly up to the counter and watch the magic in their wide-open kitchen. Fresh tortillas sizzle on the flat-top grill as chefs assemble masterpiece tacos right before your eyes. Look to the far right of the kitchen and check out that mesmerizing, slowly rotating tower of marinated pork goodness. That’s their legendary “al pastor,” and according to the chefs, the only proper one in Japan! Pair it with a meal-worthy appetizer and wash it all down with a frosty cerveza, a refreshing cocktail, or, for the true aficionados, a shot of tequila or mezcal.

Website: Taco Fanatico

5. Los Tacos Azules

Tacos for breakfast? Los Tacos Azules is a funky taqueria where the party starts at 9 am; yes, that’s AM, with breakfast tacos! This stylish spot is all about fresh, seasonal ingredients with a Mexican twist. Imagine sinking your teeth into an ayu (sweetfish) taco topped with zesty shiso salsa and creamy guacamole, all buried in a vibrant blue corn tortilla. Originally from Mexico, the owner takes pride in his handmade tortillas, using specially imported corn that’s ground fresh daily. You can watch the magic on the flat plancha grill right before you. Night owl taco enthusiasts fear not – Los Tacos Azules also has a sister restaurant, Tacos Bar in Ebisu, where you can snag those same delicious tacos for dinner.

Website: Los Tacos Azules

6. Tacosway

If you’re missing California’s sunshine (and cheese!) in the heart of Tokyo, look no further than Tacosway, an LA import bringing the West Coast’s love affair with Mexican food to Japan. Tacosway is like stepping into a hip LA burrito joint, complete with a cool vibe perfect for a casual and tasty adventure. Forget dainty street tacos because these bad boys are a flavor explosion in a double-decker quesadilla! They have all the classic fillings you crave, like juicy meats and fresh toppings, but they are smothered in melty cheese and stacked high. Whether you dine in or grab one to go, the portions are as big as Texas (well, almost!), so come hungry and ready to conquer some delicious California-style Mexican!

Website: Tacosway

7. Junkadelic

Junkadelic is a legendary cantina that’s been rocking the Tokyo food scene for years. Step inside and prepare for a sensory overload with Day of the Dead skulls on the walls, mismatched furniture, and vibrant murals. Junkadelic serves a unique fusion of Tex-Mex and Japanese flavors, with mountains of cheesy nachos, burritos bigger than your head, and colorful frozen margaritas. Don’t worry; carnivores and herbivores can rejoice – the menu offers meaty delights alongside delicious vegetarian and vegan options. It’s the perfect spot to grab a group of friends and devour some seriously tasty (Tex) Mexican at one of Tokyo’s favorite spots.

Website: Junkadelic

8. Hacienda del Cielo

Indulge in Mexican with a million-dollar view at Shibuya’s Hacienda del Cielo. This place lives up to its name (“Hacienda in the Sky”) with a sprawling patio overlooking the Tokyo cityscape. Eight-meter ceilings and vibrant Mexican decor make you feel like you’ve jetted off to a luxurious resort south of the border. But the real magic happens on your plate. Hacienda del Cielo isn’t messing around; they dish up authentic Mexican fare, from sizzling al pastor to fresh guacamole, alongside all the classic taco favorites. The prices might be slightly higher than the average taco joint, but the food quality, stunning views (you might even see Mount Fuji!), and lively atmosphere make it worth every yen.

Website: Hacienda del Cielo

9. La Cabina

Facebook with permission

Mexico is known for street food, and La Cabina knows it! Head to Shibuya’s backstreets, where you’ll find La Cabina, a legendary food truck serving street food with generations of flavor. The colorful truck is parked outside a cool craft brewery with an outdoor patio for kicking back and soaking up the Tokyo vibes. The Mexican chef whips up magic from his family recipes – from soul-warming sopa de tortilla to the freshest seasonal ceviche and legendary tacos. Their tacos are so legendary they’ve even been featured on Netflix’s “The Taco Chronicles!” If you’re feeling less street food and want to head indoors, they have a second location in Nihonbashi with the same delicious and authentic flavors, minus the wheels.

Website: La Cabina

10. TexMex Factory

Facebook with permission

TexMex Factory is about to become your new happy place. Why? Two words: Endless tacos. You heard that right. TexMex Factory’s all-you-can-eat lunch fiesta lets you conquer a mountain of their legendary tortillas, piled high with everything from BBQ salsa chicken to mojito fish and garlic shrimp. You can even wash it all down with bottomless margaritas! It’s not just endless eats; TexMex Factory is a feast for the senses. Pink walls, quirky skulls, and fresh guacamole prepared tableside set the scene, making the restaurant an Instagrammer’s paradise and a popular choice for mid-day tacos. And did we mention the pink tacos? Oh yeah, they’re famous for those!

Website: TEXMEX Factory

