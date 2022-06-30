With the warm summer evenings upon us once again, many people in Tokyo enjoy organizing fun barbecue parties with friends or family. In many apartment buildings in Japan, however, barbecues are not allowed for safety reasons, but fret not: there are many dedicated outdoor BBQ places in Japan’s capital! A big advantage of using these designated BBQ spots is that no one needs to clean up their homes afterward, and there is plenty of space to host even a large gathering if you are so inclined. Some of these BBQ spots are better than others when it comes to atmosphere and amenities, so let us help you choose with a list of the 7 best BBQ spots in Tokyo!

Showa Memorial Park Barbecue Garden

Enjoy the expansive park grounds and colorful flowers before or after your barbecue

Located in Tachikawa, one of Tokyo’s suburbs, and easy to reach by train, the Showa Memorial Park Barbecue Garden is the best BBQ location for residents of Tokyo’s western outskirts. The park itself offers hours of fun with beautiful seasonal flowers, a bonsai museum, a boating lake, and rental bicycles available to get around this big, green oasis. When the weather is nice the BBQ spots go quickly, so you should make a reservation from their website in advance to secure yours, including food and equipment. The food sets range from 1500-5000 JPY per person, and if you’re not bringing equipment or tableware yourself you can rent a full set including plates, cutlery, and a table for 8000 JPY. The BBQ spots are covered, so the fun won’t be ruined even in case of a sudden downpour. Please note that the park has an entrance fee of 450 JPY per person (kids under 16 are free) which has to be paid on top of the BBQ reservation.

Address: 1-3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo 190-0014

Opening hours: 10 AM – 4 PM (lunch only)

Website (Japanese)

Wild Magic The Rainbow Farm

Take in the views of Tokyo’s stunning skyline from your private barbecue tent

Nowadays, the bayfront neighborhood of Toyosu is mainly known as the home of the new fish and wholesale market, and the area has also seen a large influx of young families in recent years. Because of this population growth, many facilities have popped up around the isle, including a hip and happening BBQ spot called Wild Magic The Rainbow Farm. This is certainly one of Tokyo’s upscale BBQ places, featuring beautiful tents with plenty of space in between, premium foods, and free-flowing drinks, not to mention a gorgeous cityscape in the background. It is the place to go when you have something to celebrate, are looking to have a special date night in Tokyo, or simply want a truly delightful BBQ experience. You can opt for standard plans that include food and barbecue equipment, and you can add an all-you-can-drink plan if you like. Prices range from 5500-11000 JPY per person and there are many side dishes that you can order separately. They also have halal-friendly plans.

Address: 6 Chome-1-23 Toyosu, Koto City, Tokyo 135-0061

Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Website (Japanese)

Kasai Rinkai Park Soramido BBQ

City lights sparkle and glitter in the warm summer evenings

Opened in 2019, Soramido BBQ in Kasai Rinkai Park on the Tokyo Bay oceanfront offers a great opportunity to savor some tasty food while enjoying the fresh summer sea breeze. Seated on a comfortable wooden terrace with a tent, you will have a Weber grill at your disposal which makes it easy to grill the high-quality food to perfection, even for beginners. You can choose between 3 plans ranging between 4950-9000 JPY per person, all of which include all-you-can-drink soft drinks. If you’d like to include alcoholic beverages as well, you can upgrade your drink plan for an additional 1500 JPY per person. There is a kid-friendly menu as well.

Address: 6 Chome-2-1 Rinkaicho, Chuo Edogawa City, Tokyo 134-0086

Opening hours: 11 AM – 5 PM (lunch only) (reopens June 1st, 2022)

Website (Japanese)

Wild Beach

We can never get enough of Shinjuku’s amazing skyline! Can you?

What’s better than a rooftop barbecue in the middle of summer? A Tokyo branch of city resort Wild Beach just reopened in Tokyo’s favorite nightlife district Shinjuku after extensive renovations, and they offer everything you need for an amazing evening with friends or as a date night destination. The seats at Wild Beach are supremely comfortable, and depending on where you sit you can enjoy one of the elaborately decorated surroundings’ five different themes, making you feel like you’re in a tropical resort even though you never left the city. They offer 5 different food plans, all of which can be upgraded with an all-you-can-drink plan. Food plans range from 4500-15000 JPY per person. We recommend making your reservation at least one month in advance if you are planning to go on a weekend as BBQ reservations tend to fill up fast.

Address: 3 Chome−38−1, R floor, Shinjuku, Tokyo 160-0022

Opening hours: 11 AM – 10.30 PM

Website (Japanese)

City Farm BBQ Terrace

Tasty vegetable skewers are ready to be enjoyed!

In a place where you’d least expect it, on the rooftop of a large shopping mall in Odaiba, you’ll find an urban farm. The vegetables from this city farm are sold in the attached barbecue spot where you can choose from several areas to enjoy a cozy time with your friends or family. The price will depend on whether you choose the regular or premium area, and if you’re a large group you can also rent a private space. There are various plans for food, drinks, and rental equipment, with the cheapest plan priced at 2000 JPY per person. City Farm BBQ Terrace mainly attracts families and young groups of friends, which makes sense due to its convenient location close to all kinds of entertainment in the large shopping malls and interesting museums of Odaiba.

Address: 1 Chome−1−10 Diver City Tokyo Plaza Rooftop, Koto City, Tokyo 135-0064

Opening hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (closed in January and February)

Website (Japanese)

Mori No Beer Garden

As the name implies, a cold beer is always within easy reach at Mori no Beer Garden

A Tokyo summer institution since 1984, the Mori No Beer Garden located in the outer garden of Meiji Jingu Shrine is a summer tradition for many Tokyoites. There is room for up to 1000 people in this large outdoor beer garden, and the atmosphere is fun and lively. If you have a large appetite, we have good news: priced at 4200 JPY for men and 3900 JPY for women, the all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink plans are great value for money, and if you don’t feel like eating a lot you can opt to order a la carte instead. So take your chance and enjoy this quintessential Tokyo summer experience!

Address: Meiji Jingu Gaien Niko Niko Park, 14-13 Kasumigaokamachi, Shinjuku, Tokyo 160-0013

Opening hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (4:30 PM – 10 PM on weekdays) (open from April 27th to September)

Website (English)

BBQ Italiano Carvino

Mouth-watering cuts of meat paired with great wine – need we say more?

Located in the complex surrounding Tokyo Dome, one of Tokyo’s largest baseball stadiums which is home to a whole range of fun attractions, you’ll find BBQ Italiano Carvino. Wine and grilled meats are always a good combination, and here you can dig into some high-quality cuts, delicious Mediterranean vegetables and mouth-watering side dishes while enjoying 2 hours of free-flowing wine, beer and other drinks. You can choose a set menu for 4500, 5500, or 6500 JPY per person, and for an additional 1500 JPY per person the drinks are included, too. This spot is outdoors, but since it’s covered with a roof you can also enjoy your barbecue here on a rainy day. This great Italian BBQ restaurant is especially recommended if you are going with a larger group!

Address: 1 Chome−3−61 Tokyo Dome City, Meets Port 3F, Bunkyo City, Tokyo 112-0004

Opening hours: 10 AM – 9 PM

Website (Japanese)

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Being the biggest city in the world, Tokyo has everything you are looking for in terms of entertainment. Whether you are completely new to the city or have lived here for years, there is always something new to discover and things to learn that you didn’t know about. We offer interesting private tours as well as group tours for everyone, from international travelers to long-term residents. So even if you’ve been in Tokyo for a long time, how about spending a day getting to know new aspects of your city or doing a fun activity with a local guide?

In Tokyo, we offer engaging and informative tours such as a daytime fish market tour in Tsukiji, an agricultural experience tour, a dinnertime food tour in the atmospheric Asakusa neighborhood, and izakaya-hopping tour in bustling Shinjuku, an off-the-beaten-path Ikebukuro tour, and much more. Check out our homepage for more cool tour ideas in Tokyo and other cities in Japan!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Other articles you might be interested in

Writer’s profile Stefanie Akkerman moved from the Netherlands to Japan in 2013 with her Japanese husband and son. She jumped into the niche of Dutch tour guiding in Tokyo and Kamakura in 2015 and occasionally writes articles about all the great sights and activities Japan has to offer. She loves (Japanese) food, and to work that all off she goes diving, snorkeling, cycling, or hiking.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.