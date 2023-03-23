10 Best Cooking Classes in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Brandon Spencer is currently an intern from the United States. He recently graduated from Berry College, majoring in sports communications, and is currently seeking many different work opportunities in various countries around the world. He loves exercising, video games, anime, and pro wrestling. He’s also a big fan of soccer, so you can catch him watching a game or taking part in one!

One of the main attractions that Japan has to offer its visitors is actually their local cuisine, as authentic Japanese food is second to none. With so many tourists willing to come to Japan just for the food alone, it would only make sense to get the chance to actually learn the process of making some of your favorite delicacies. Well, lucky for you there are an abundance of different classes offering to teach you how to make various dishes, ranging from sushi all the way to Japanese desserts. If you want to experience cooking culture here in Japan, we’ve gathered 10 of the best cooking classes you can find in Tokyo!

1. Sushi Making Experience

Whenever anyone is asked about their favorite Japanese dish, most people’s answers tend to be sushi and for good reason. But, what if we told you that you can have the chance to learn how to make sushi under the guided hands of a professional sushi chef? Well, lucky for you we have a tour that offers just that and then some! In this sushi making experience, you’ll get the chance to make all kinds of sushi from scratch, while also having the opportunity to see a master at work. After you’ve finished preparing your meal and are ready to dine, you’ll also be provided miso soup and tempura that you can enjoy with the sushi. And at the end of the tour you’ll be awarded a certificate, stating that you are a certified sushi chef by the chef himself! If you want an authentic way of learning how to make sushi, then be sure to join our sushi making experience!

2. Let’s Try Fun, Delicious and Super Easy Homemade Udon!

Working with the wonderful host Masako-san, you will be guided hand in hand with the udon kneading process as you get the chance to make udon noodles from scratch in a traditional Japanese home. Along with the udon noodles, you’ll get the chance to make some mouth watering shrimp tempura, as well as the ever-infamous tamagoyaki (Japanese omelette) and there are even vegetarian options at this cooking class, making it all-inclusive. Masako-san is even skilled in Japanese calligraphy, so at the end of the class she will write your name in kanji for you to take home as a memento. The class itself lasts around 2 and a ½ hours and can fit a maximum of 8 guests per booking, meaning it can be great for families or a big group of friends!

3. Miso Chicken Ramen From Scratch Class (Veggie/Vegan/Gluten-free option)

Ramen is a staple in Japanese culture and it’s fair to say that it has become a phenomenon all around the world. Now, imagine getting the opportunity to learn how to make delicious, healthy ramen from scratch. This dream can become a reality, as the host for this class, Nakaho-san, offers you a chance to learn how to make ramen without using any kind of MSG. She even has a variety of different, easy to make ramen methods, offering vegetarian and vegan options. The price range for this class varies depending on if you want to book a private class or don’t mind being paired with your fellow foodies. This class will last about 4 hours and can have a maximum of 6 guests, but it only lasts from March to May so make sure to book as soon as you can!!

4. Homemade Ramen and Gyoza Dumplings Cooking Class

It’s hard to find a better food combination than ramen and gyoza, as they are usually quick and easy to make at most restaurants. However, it would be much more convenient for you to make it from the comfort of your own home, right? Well, you’ll get exactly what you’re looking for with this class, as the host Hideki-san has over 10 years of experience working at a ramen shop and he will teach you the process of making ramen and gyoza. After you have finished cooking the dish, you’ll get the chance to sit down and enjoy your well-crafted meal with Hideki-san and his wife. The class itself lasts for 3 hours and has a max capacity of 2 guests per class, plus Hideki-san will pick you up from the nearest station and guide you to his apartment to start the lesson!

5. Home-style Vegetable or Meat Gyoza From Scratch and Strawberry Daifuku

While the last cooking class also showcased a way to make homemade gyoza, this class also offers you the opportunity to learn how to make Japanese confectionaries! In this cooking class, the host Junko-san will show you how to make gyoza (choice of meat or vegetarian), Japanese rolled omelette, and strawberry daifuku. Strawberry daifuku consists of mochi that is stuffed with a fresh strawberry, as well as red bean paste. If you’ve ever tried to make these on your own, you would know how tricky working with mochi can be, so getting to learn from the expert herself should be enough incentive for you to take the class! The class lasts 3 hours, has a maximum capacity of 4 guests and includes pick up by Junko-san at the nearest station.

6. Learn Japanese Desserts (Wagashi) From a Chef – With Tea Ceremony Experience

Sticking with the desserts, but with a bit of a twist. This Wagashi cooking class also offers you the opportunity to drink tea using bowls and cups that have been passed down generations and used in various tea ceremonies! The host, Mai-san, offers pickup at the nearest station to her place. You will get the chance to learn how to make the dough used for the desserts from scratch and how to decorate them into beautiful flowers. After you’ve masterfully crafted your wagashi, you’ll be able to enjoy them with some refreshing green tea. At the end of the class, you’ll also be provided with the recipes for the desserts that you have made so you can continue your wagashi training back at home! The class itself will last around 2 and a ½ hours and has a maximum capacity of 5 guests per class.

7. Unique SUSHI, MOCHI, KIMONO, 3in1@Ginza/Tsukiji, Tokyo

This one of a kind cooking class offers you the chance to learn how to make sushi, mochi and you’ll even get the chance to dawn a kimono along the way! The host of this class, Mami-san, gives you the choice of whether you want to make traditional sushi or partake in sushi roll making art, plus you get to use a sushi conveyor belt as you begin dining. After you’ve finished preparing the meal, then it’s time to take some photos with your dish while wearing a traditional kimono. Once you’ve finished eating, it’s time to start making dessert as you’ll get the chance to make mochi from scratch, meaning you get to pound the mochi! This class will last about 2 and a ½ hours and can fit up to 5 guests per lesson.

8. Kawaii Bento Lunch Box-Making Lesson at Local Home

Haven’t you ever wanted to learn how to make those cute bentos that you’ve always seen in anime and manga? Well, here’s your chance to learn how with the experienced host Rina-san! Rina-san is a mother and is constantly making bentos for her children in this fashion, so she has years of experience in creating kawaii characters that you’re sure to enjoy. The bento itself contains onigiri, tamagoyaki, and some vegetable dishes as well. Before the class is over, you’ll also get the chance to tour the supermarket so you’ll know which ingredients to buy when you recreate this bento on your own! This class typically lasts about 2 hours, pickup is included, and you can have up to 4 guests at a time!

9. RAMEN All SCRATCH Online Cooking Private Class From Tokyo!!

Online classes have been steadily growing since the start of the pandemic and they provide a great option for those who aren’t able to travel, yet still want to experience various cultures from around the world. The host of this class, Nahoko-san, has been running her own online classes and offers to teach you how to cook some of your favorite Japanese dishes in the most healthy way possible. As the title says, in this class you’ll get the chance to make ramen from scratch straight from your own home, with Nahoko-san explaining the difference between ramen noodles and other types of noodles, as well as how to make your ramen chewy! Nahoko-san also has experience teaching Japanese online and offers those who participate in the class a chance to learn some Japanese while cooking! The class itself lasts around 4 hours and you can have up to 8 people join.

10. Homemade Gyoza and Soba Salad Cooking Class (Meat or Vegetarian)

Lastly, we introduce to you a cooking class in which you can make homemade gyoza and soba noodle salad. Takako-san, the host of this class, has had experience cooking since she was young, as her father was the owner of a sushi shop, and she herself has taught Japanese cooking to her friends over the years. Having resided in London for over 20 years, you wouldn’t have to worry about any form of language barrier with Takako-san when taking this class. Along with the main dishes, you’ll also get the chance to make miso soup and vegetables doused in sesame paste. Takako-san also offers pickup at the nearest station and all of the meals have vegetarian and vegan options included. This class will last around 3 hours and has a capacity limit of 4 guests at a time.

When taking part in these cooking classes here in Japan, not only are you garnering experience in making some of your favorite dishes, but you are also fostering new found friendships with each individual host. The hosts at airKitchen do their best to provide a welcoming atmosphere as you enter their home, and strive to make you feel as if you’re part of the family. So, if you are planning on experiencing some authentic Japanese meals, we highly recommend checking out some of these fantastic classes!

