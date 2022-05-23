15 International Supermarkets and Stores in Tokyo

Whether you live in Tokyo long-term, short-term, or are only a visitor, sometimes you might need a fix of food from your home country or another country outside of Japan. The good news is that there are a plethora of international supermarkets in Tokyo to choose from, with some of them aimed at a more Western assortment and others more focused on (south-east) Asian food. No matter what you are looking for, chances are that it is available in Tokyo somewhere! Let us introduce 15 great international supermarkets and stores in Tokyo to satisfy your cravings.

1. National Azabu

Located in expat hotspot Hiroo, the National Azabu concentrates on all those delicacies that expats from all over the world tend to love; high-quality fruits and vegetables, chocolate and candies from the US and Europe, inside-out American style sushi, amazing fresh hummus, and a good selection of international alcoholic beverages can all be found here.

National Azabu

9 am – 8 pm (every day)

2. Bio c’ Bon

With locations all over Tokyo’s central wards, there is usually a Bio c’ Bon not too far away from where you are. As the name already suggests, it’s the originally French chain specialized in organic products. The chain has quickly become popular in Tokyo because of its fresh but still affordable assortment. Of course, vegetarians and vegans will also find plenty of ingredients to cook with as well as ready-made meals.

Bio c’ Bon

Opening hours vary slightly per store, but all are open daily at least between 10 am – 6 pm

3. KALDI Coffee Farm

KALDI Coffee Farm stores can be found all over the city and they specialize in coffee, which they let you sample at the entrance of the store. Foreigners and Japanese alike like to come here for well-priced imported products, a nice selection of cheeses, awesome international sweets, and many Italian ingredients for home cooks. Also give their house wine (Redwood Vineyards) a try, it is very well-priced and both the red and white are delicious, which can be hard to find at times.

KALDI Coffee Farm

Opening hours vary slightly per store, but all are open daily at least between 10 am – 6 pm

4. Picard

Don’t feel like cooking but still want to eat well in the comfort of your own home? Picard offers you a great solution; high-quality, delicious frozen food. There is plenty of choice in different appetizers, mains, and desserts. This is convenience food, but then upscale! The chain has several stores in central Tokyo areas like Daikanyama and Azabujuban.

Picard

Opening hours vary slightly per store, but all are open daily at least between 11 am – 8 pm

5. Seijo Ishii

With outlets in many large cities in Japan, Seijo Ishii is a well-known international supermarket with offerings from all over the world. Especially known for its huge selection of cheeses, it is a popular store for those who love to cook (southern) European dishes. But you can also find other foreign delicacies like Belgian beers, European wines, muesli, and other products that are generally hard to find in Japan.

Seijo Ishii

Opening hours vary per store

6. Eataly

Not merely a regular supermarket, Eataly is an Italian mega-market concept that has stores all over the world of which 4 are located in Tokyo. You can find all the usual fancy supermarket fare like fresh produce, a large wine selection, and a bakery, and in addition there is a high-end food court including a fresh pasta counter, a microbrewery, and a communal dining area. If you want to eat delicious Italian fare, Eataly is the way to go.

Eataly

Opening hours vary slightly per store, but all are open daily at least between 11 am – 9 pm

7. Nissin World Delicatessen

Situated in Azabujuban, Nissin World Delicatessen is a large supermarket with a whole floor that is dedicated to wine and liquors. If you’re looking for something obscure, this is one of your best bets. Furthermore, their selection of groceries and produce is huge and varied with many countries represented. Also for seasonal products like pumpkins and christmas trees, Nissin World Delicatessen is the place to go.

Nissin World Delicatessen

9 am – 9 pm (every day)

8. Kinokuniya International

Are you looking for a luxurious supermarket experience? Kinokuniya International is pricey even by Tokyo standards, but the quality of the products is unparalleled and shopping here is like a fun little event. You can buy some of the best fresh produce here, and their assortment boasts plenty of international favorites besides top notch local products.

Kinokuniya International

9.30 am – 9 pm (every day)

9. Dean and DeLuca

You may already be familiar with American chain Dean and DeLuca, and in Tokyo you won’t have to miss their upmarket specialty foods, conveniently prepared dishes, and tasty coffee. They have outlets all over central Tokyo, and if you’re flying to or from Haneda Airport, they have a cafe there as well.

Dean and DeLuca

Opening hours vary slightly per store, but all are open daily at least between 9 am – 5 pm

10. Seoul Ichiba

Korean pop culture has been enjoying world-wide popularity lately, but Korean food has co-existed alongside local cuisine in Japan for a long time. There are many 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation Korean immigrants in Japan, and many of them enjoy cooking food from their home land every now and then. Seoul Ichiba in Shin-Okubo (also known as Korea Town) is one of the most comprehensive Korean supermarkets in Tokyo and a must-go if you’re planning to cook original Korean food.

Seoul Ichiba

9 am – 11 pm (every day)

11. Toko Indonesia Okubo

Not far from Korea Town, there is a small population of Indonesian immigrants as well. Indonesian cuisine uses quite different ingredients from Japanese cuisine with bold flavors and strong spices. If you want to cook some tasty nasi goreng, gado gado, or satay, or if you’re looking for tasty ready-made snacks from the islands, Toko Indonesia Okubo has everything you need.

Toko Indonesia Okubo

11 am – 7 pm (closed on Mondays)

12. Thailand Shop

It is a bit hard to find a good, authentic Thai restaurant in Japan as the very flavorful cuisine is often adjusted to the Japanese palate, so if you see a lot of Thai people in a Thai restaurant, you know that it is going to be good. Thailand Shop in Kinshicho has plenty of Thai regulars who come to dine in and do groceries at the attached grocery store. As the shop is operated by the first importer of Thai food to Japan, you can be sure of the best selection of products.

Thailand Shop

1 pm – 9 pm (closed on Mondays)

13. Asia Super Store

Also located in multicultural food hot spot Okubo, the Asia Super Store is prized for its great assortment of ingredients that can be used for various Asian cuisines. Whether you are going to cook Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Indian, Malaysian, or other regional dishes, this international supermarket is bound to have it.

Asia Super Store

9.30 am to 10.30 pm (every day)

14. Yugi Shoten (Youyi Asian Market)

Looking for Chinese and Taiwanese ingredients? Look no further than Yugi Shoten in Ikebukuro, which is quite reminiscent of typical indoor shopping streets in China. Regular patrons keep coming back for great deals on the fresh produce and large variety of seasonings, confectionaries and much more. There are also small restaurants nearby that serve fresh dim sum and other popular Chinese dishes.

Yugi Shoten

7.30 am – midnight (every day)

15. Nasco Halal Food

Another gem that can be found in Okubo is Nasco Halal Food, which is not only a great supermarket for halal foods, but also carries many ingredients for Indian food. One of the best parts of this supermarket is the on-site food court with many kinds of halal and Indian food available for very affordable prices.

Nasco Halal Food

10 am to 11 pm (Saturday to Thursday) and 10 am to 12.30 pm then 1.30 pm to 11 pm on Fridays

