10 Best Burgers in Tokyo

Tokyo is truly one of the best cities in the world when it comes to food. There are not only many Michelin-starred restaurants in this food paradise, but you can also get authentic food at izakaya, eat at delicious sushi restaurants of all price-levels, and if you want a fix of great bread for breakfast or lunch there are many bakeries that are said to rival those in Europe. But where should you go if you’re in Japan’s capital and you want a scrumptious burger? Well you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with 10 of the best burgers in Tokyo!

1. Jack 37 Burger

In the Nihonbashi area, you can find Jack 37 Burger, a small burger joint that is beloved by all the locals. The reason that everyone loves this place is that they cook their burgers just the way they should be cooked; with juicy meat, fresh veggies, along with crispy thinly sliced fries. And if you like avocado on your burger, you will love how much you get, all of it of a perfect ripeness of course. As it is a fairly small restaurant, we suggest you get your food to go and enjoy eating it in the nearby Jisshi Park.

Hours: 11:30am – 9pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Website: Jack 37 Burger

2. Brozers

Other than their delivery outlet, Brozers has one restaurant in Shintomicho and one in Ningyocho. The decor of both shops has a typical American diner style setting with a lively atmosphere. With all burgers hand made, you can be sure that your food is going to be fresh and delicious. There is a vast menu with various burgers and toppings, so your favorite variety is bound to be available. It is good to note that because Brozers is very popular, there is sometimes a line during popular dining hours, so it is a good idea to try and go a bit earlier or later if you want to avoid the wait.

Hours: 11am – 9:30pm (every day)

Website: Brozers

3. The Counter Roppongi

The best thing about The Counter Roppongi in the stylish Roppongi Midtown is that the burgers are completely customizable. Whether you want a lot of sauce, a vegan burger, or a funky combination of toppings, it is all possible and up to you. You can order with a handy app that is available in Japanese and English, and the service is usually quick. Of course, the burgers are delicious and so are the side dishes. Another reason that makes The Counter Roppongi a good choice is the unlimited free refills on soft drinks.

Hours: 11am – 10pm (every day)

Website: The Counter Roppongi

4. Brooklyn Parlor Shinjuku

If you want to enjoy eating hamburgers in a stylish and cozy atmosphere that will remind you of an upscale restaurant in a large city in the US, Brooklyn Parlor Shinjuku is just the place! The seating is nice and comfortable, and there is a lively vibe with good background music and animated conversations all around. The menu is that of a typical American burger joint which doesn’t just include burgers but also sandwiches and amazing desserts.

Photo by brooklynparlor

Hours: 11.30am – 10pm (every day)

Website: Brooklyn Parlor Shinjuku

5. Burger Kitchen Chatty Chatty

Burger Kitchen Chatty Chatty in Shinjuku serves beautiful towering burgers with lots of different kinds of toppings. The fries and onion rings are must-have side dishes. If you come hungry, you will definitely leave happy! Prices are lower than you’d expect from food of such high quality and quantity. Patrons also love the relaxed, warehouse-style space with more of an American atmosphere, but if you don’t want to wait in line they also do take out.

Photo by chattyburger

Hours: 11am – 9pm (every day)

Website: Burger Kitchen Chatty Chatty

6. Henry’s Burger Daikanyama

Daikanyama is a very nice area to stroll around in the afternoon, and when you get hungry, Henry’s Burger Daikanyama is a perfect place to stop by to appease your appetite. It is a tiny restaurant and the servings are not all that big, but the taste and quality definitely make up for the lack in size. The wagyu beef is juicy and full of flavor, and the bun is soft and freshly toasted, so if you’re going for quality over quantity, this is the place to go!

Photo by henrysburgerdaikanyama

Hours: 11am – 8pm (every day)

Website: Henry’s Burger Daikanyama

7. J.S. Burgers Cafe

J.S. Burgers Cafe is a gourmet burger restaurant with an amazing menu with lots of great burgers to choose from. They use whole wheat buns and thick, high quality coarse ground beef patties. They also have a vast menu of delicious desserts and beers to choose from. They also have a number of other locations scattered throughout Tokyo as well as in Hokkaido, Osaka, Aichi, Kanagawa and Fukuoka. Their mouthwatering burgers are sure to have you coming back again and again!

Photo by js_burgerscafe

Hours: 11am – 9pm (Mon-Fri), 10am – 10pm (Sat), 10am – 9pm (Sun/Holidays)

Website: J.S. Burgers Cafe

8. No.18 Hamburger

The north-eastern hub of Ikebukuro is a treasure trove for anime, cosplay, and game fiends, and now there is yet another reason to go here. No.18 Hamburger is extremely clean and the chefs are very professional. This atmosphere mixed with high-quality ingredients results in some of the best burgers in town! In fact, the burgers here are so famous that visitors from all over the country flock to this restaurant to enjoy their legendary burgers. The only ‘downside’ is that it is a bit of a walk from the station, but you can trust us when we say that it will be worth your while.

Photo by number_jyuhachi

Hours: 11am – 3pm, 6pm – 7:30pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Website: No. 18 Hamburger

9. Cruz Burgers & Craft Beers

Famous from the hit anime movie ‘Your Name’, Yotsuya may already be on your list of places to go to in Japan. When you are in the area and in the mood for burgers and/or beer, Cruz Burgers & Craft Beers will surely satisfy your needs. They serve a good variety of quality burgers and sides (especially the loaded french fries) and have several delicious craft beers on tap. The waffle fries deserve a special mention for being a perfect mix of crunchy on the outside with soft mashed potato on the inside, and the sausages are also the real deal.

Photo by cruzburgers

Hours: 11am – 9pm (closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, close at 8.30 pm on Sundays)

Website: Cruz Burgers & Craft Beers

10. Island Burgers

Island Burgers has three locations in Tokyo; one in Yotsuya, one in the student area Takadanobaba, and one in Ichigaya. They serve quality burgers with good, crispy fries and crunchy pickles for a decent price in a nice Caribbean ambiance. If you are a bit adventurous, go for the scrumptious wasabi burgers as they will be hard to find anywhere else!

Hours: 11am – 9:30pm (every day, both locations)

Website: Island Burgers

No matter what kind of food you are craving, Tokyo is bound to have it. From traditional Japanese food to modern foreign or fusion food, you will be able to find it here. Sometimes it is difficult to know where to start because of the sheer amount of options available, especially if you are a visitor. In this case, doing a private food tour might be a great addition to your Tokyo trip! On our izakaya hopping tour the guide will take you through the alleyways of Shinjuku to dig into some locals’ favorites and have a few drinks, and our food tour in Sunamachi brings you to a local hidden gem full of delicacies where you won’t see too many tourists. Seafood lovers will be in heaven on another food tour where you will have the chance to visit both the old Tsukiji market and the new Toyosu market. No matter which tour you choose, you will be right alongside a local foodie who will enthusiastically share the best of Tokyo’s food heaven with you! We hope you enjoyed our list of the best burgers in Tokyo and that you found a place or two that you might want to try!

