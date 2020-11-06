The best bars in Tokyo

From casual, inexpensive “Izakaya” to luxurious, high-end bar lounge, there are so many bars in Tokyo that you may be wondering where to find the best one. In this article, we suggest some of the most popular and unique bars in Tokyo. They offer not only delicious alcohol beverages but also great food and atmosphere, often with amazing views of the city.

Overview of Tokyo’s night life

There is never a lack of things to do in Tokyo daytime as well as nighttime. The best places to experience nightlife in Tokyo are Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Roppongi. Sight-seeing, getting the night views, dining or chilling out in a bar or restaurants, there is always something for everyone in this city.

Kabukicho in Shinjuku is the Japan’s largest red light district, where you can find hundreds of hostess clubs, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment facilities such as movie theaters and amusement arcades called “game centers”. The area is quite vibrant all through the night as the large bill boards and neon signs brightly light the streets. Although sometimes people line the streets and try to pull you into their stores, the area is generally safe. Just make sure that if you are going into any clubs, they do not rip you off. Golden Gai is an old-fashioned district in Kabukicho with many small bars.

Shibuya is another night life destination in Tokyo that is particularly popular with young people. The famous scramble crossing in front of Shibuya Station is full of people all through the night on weekend. Shibuya has a great selection of restaurants, bars, nightclubs and entertainment, and is also a great spot for some late night shopping since many shops open until late.

Roppongi is the most popular night life district in Tokyo with foreigners. You can find a large selection of foreign-friendly nightclubs, bars and restaurants in the area. Roppongi is one of Tokyo’s most upscale area with many high class bars and restaurants. Although it is generally safe, you must be careful not to be scammed by being charged crazy prices for drinks.

The best bars in Tokyo

Bar Orchard Ginza

Ginza is the premium entertainment districts in Tokyo featuring fine dining restaurants, chic bars and upscale host and hostess clubs. Bar Orchard Ginza, located near Ginza station is known for cocktails made with fresh fruits. The bar appears in the list of “The Best Bars in Japan” and “The Best Bars in Asia”. The counter of the bar is filled with fresh fruits of the season, and the bartender will make a cocktail for you based on the fruit of your choice.

Address:

Sanraku Bldg 7F, 6-5-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Hacien da del Cielo

Located near Daikanyama station, one stop from Shibuya on the Toyoko Line, this is the Mexican eatery and the bar. The spacious rooftop terrace offers beautiful view of Tokyo when the weather is good. They offer a wide variety of drinks from original cocktails, Mexican beers, to exclusive wine selection.

Address:

10-1 Sarugakucho 9F Mansado Daikanyama, Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya Cé La Vi

This luxury dining, bar and club lounge complex, which opened in December 2019, occupies the 17th and 18th floors of the Tokyo Plaza, a few steps from Shibuya’s Hachiko Exit. Cé La Vi offers an amazing view of the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing and surroundings. On the 17th floor you will find the Asian fusion restaurant Bao by Cé La Vi, and Cé La Vi Club Lounge. The 18th floor is the Cé La Vi Restaurant & Sky Bar which serves a luxurious food menu. Restaurant guests also have access to the Sky Bar, which offers sweeping views of Tokyo with cigars and a glass of whiskey. Both floors features outdoor seating with cozy lounges.

Address:

1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 17th & 18th Floor

Ginza 300 Bar NEXT

Only a 4 minute walk from Ginza Station and 5 minute walk from Yurakucho Station, you will find this stylish standing bar where you can savor superb drinks starting from 300 yen. The system here is quite simple; you buy tickets for 300 yen each and exchange them for drinks and food. 1 thicket is 1 drink or dish. If you buy 10 tickets at once, you get another one free! Besides the price, one of the reasons Ginza 300 Bar Next has gained so much popularity is that they use only organic herbs they grow themselves. One of the recommended drinks are mojitos, which are certified by the Cuban embassy in Japan.

Address:

1-2-14 Murasaki Bldg B1F, Yurakucho, Chiyoda, Tokyo

Planetarium Bar

Situated in the high-end residential area of Shirokanedai, you can find this unique concept bar. As its name suggests, Planetarium Bar project over 5 million stars using Megastar Zero Platinum planetarium projector. The stars are projected not only to the doom ceiling but also everywhere in the bar so that you feel as if you are walking or sitting in space. The planetarium projection is always on while they are open, and you can request to project a constellation of a specific time and date. The bar offers wide variety of alcohol drinks, as well as original 12 zodiac sings’ cocktails.

Address:

Tsutsui Shiroganedai Building 5F 4-9-23 Shiroganedai, Minato, Tokyo

The Peak Bar

On the 41st floor of the Park Hyatt Tokyo in Shinjuku, you will find this elegant bar which offers delicious cocktails, light meals, and stunning views of Shinjuku’s skyscrapers. The best time to visit there is at sunset when the bar hosts its daily “Twilight Time” from 5 to 8pm. During “Twilight Time”, you can enjoy a selection of unlimited drinks and canapés, and live performance of DJs from Wednesday through Saturday from 6pm.

Address:

Park Hyatt Tokyo, 3-7-1-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo

Springvalley Brewery

Springvalley Brewery, owned by one of the largest brewery companies Kirin, serves beers of the craft variety, which are brewed on-site. The recommended menu is the beer flight that lets you sample the entire lineup of their craft beer in 120ml taster portions. This restaurant-bar offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and each of the menu item comes with a suggested beer pairings. When the weather is good, especially in summer months, you can enjoy refreshments in their large outdoor seating area.

Address:

13-1 Daikanyama, Shibuya, Tokyo

