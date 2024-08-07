Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

If Shimokitazawa is Tokyo’s hipster playground, consider Koenji to be its slightly more sophisticated bigger brother. This neighborhood is where old-world charm meets cutting-edge cool, and it’s only a short train ride from Shinjuku station! With its vintage shops, lively izakayas, thriving underground music scene, and the epic Awa Odori festival every August, Koenji marches to the beat of its own drum. This is also a paradise for eating, so while exploring, why not check out the 10 best restaurants in Koenji? Let’s introduce you to our favorites!

1. Tensuke Tempura

Tensuke Tempura, Koenji’s beloved Michelin Bib Gourmand ranked tempura restaurant, offers a unique and exciting dining experience. The star of the show is the Egg Tempura, their signature dish featuring a perfectly crispy fried egg with a runny yolk, served over rice. The chef’s performance, expertly wielding chopsticks to create the egg tempura and even tossing the eggshells in the air with a kabuki flourish, is a sight to behold. The wait, often due to Tensuke’s popularity, is worth it for this one-of-a-kind and entertaining tempura experience, but as a heads up, it tends to be upwards of 30-60 minutes, so plan accordingly!

Website: Tensuke Tempura

2. Rojo Amigo Kitchen

It’s no secret that good Mexican food can be hard to find in Japan, but we found another Tokyo spot that shines in Koenji! Rojo Amigo Kitchen is a friendly spot with a menu that goes beyond your typical tacos and burritos. While they have over a dozen burrito variations to satisfy your Tex-Mex cravings, Rojo Amigo Kitchen also shines with regional specialties like Cochinita Pibil, a slow-roasted pork dish from the Yucatan, and Albondigas de Cordero (lamb meatball stew). Wash it all down with a Mexican craft beer, a budget-friendly glass of wine, or get adventurous with their extensive tequila and mezcal selection. The atmosphere is fun and inviting, with the dining room decorated in true Mexican style, creating a relaxed and comfortable spot to enjoy a taste of south of the border.

Website: Rojo Amigo Kitchen

3. Tokimeki Koenji

Healthy food at an izakaya is usually an oxymoron, but Tokimeki Koenji set out to do just that. This unique restaurant offers a modern twist on the classic Japanese pub. Their specialty is “Primitive-yaki,” a traditional grilling method that coaxes out the flavor of fresh fish and vegetables. The menu, overseen by a Michelin-trained chef and a molecular nutrition counselor, boasts innovative dishes that are not only delicious but also gluten-free, casein-free, and low-carb. Unwind in their stylish space, choose from counter seating, comfy dining tables, or private rooms, and indulge in a feel-good izakaya experience with their all-you-can-drink option.

Website: Tokimeki Koenji

4. SATO-briand

SATO-briand is a popular restaurant with a playful name that hints at its specialty. Owned by the passionate Mr. Sato, this spot offers a delicious twist on the classic yakiniku experience. Here, the focus is on chateaubriand, an incredibly tender cut of meat. While the price can sometimes reflect its rarity (only 600 grams come from one cow!), Mr. Sato strives to make this indulgence accessible. Even health-conscious yakiniku lovers find joy at SATO-briand, with leaner cuts that tantalize the taste buds without weighing you down. For an unforgettable finale, don’t miss their signature buri-meshi, a decadent dish featuring soy butter chateaubriand and rice, crowned with luxurious uni and caviar.

Website: SATO-briand

5. Shunsuke

Shunsuke offers an intimate and delightful sushi experience with counter seats and the satisfaction of the perfect rice from Fukushima. The young chef is heir to the sushi master who first opened Shunsuke. Savor the melt-in-your-mouth quality of Tsukiji’s Yamayuki tuna paired with specially crafted vinegared rice, boasting a depth of flavor through their unique blend of vinegar. While respecting tradition, Shunsuke isn’t afraid to push boundaries, constantly evolving its menu to create an epic dining experience.

Website: Shunsuke

6. The Lotus Indian Nepali

The Lotus Indian Nepali Restaurant is the place to dig into classic curries like butter chicken, tikka masala, sag chicken and more, all bursting with flavor. Pair them with fluffy naan bread, or upgrade to decadent garlic or cheese naan. That said, don’t sleep on trying their signature Lotus Special Naan, a delightful combination of cheese, nuts, coconut, and dried fruit. Spice levels can be customized to suit your preference, from mild and slightly sweet to fiery hot. With generous portions and most dishes under 1000 yen, The Lotus Indian Nepali is a delicious and affordable option. Vegetarians will also be happy to find a wide selection of meat-free curries on the menu.

Website: The Lotus Indian Nepali

7. Sushizanmai Koenji

Indulge in fresh, made-to-order sushi at Sushizanmai Koenji, a renowned restaurant just steps from Koenji station. “Zanmai” translates to “indulgence” in Japanese, perfectly capturing the experience of savoring their top-quality seafood. While Sushizanmai boasts over 40 locations, some serving sushi via conveyor belt, Koenji offers a traditional sushi bar setting. Here, you’ll find glistening ingredients on display and skilled chefs crafting sushi right before your eyes. Choose from an array of options, like melt-in-your-mouth fatty tuna to sweet shrimp. Sushizanmai also offers chirashi don, a beautiful and generous seafood bowl.

Website: Sushizanmai Koenji

8. El Pato

El Pato is a cozy American eatery along the vibrant Koshin Dori shopping street. Craving a taste of America? Look no further. This beloved spot serves up classic comfort food that’s sure to satisfy. From fall-off-the-bone BBQ ribs and juicy 100% beef burgers to homemade pizzas, pasta, and bread, El Pato offers a delightful array of American favorites. The owner and chef is a California School of Culinary Arts graduate, bringing his authentic cooking expertise to the table. With a relaxed atmosphere and friendly service, El Pato is a haven for homesick Americans and curious international visitors eager to experience genuine American cuisine. Even vegetarians can enjoy the delicious ALT (avocado, lettuce, tomato) sandwich on their homemade bread.

Website: El Pato

9. Ramen Hayashimaru

Tucked away in the charming Koenji neighborhood, Ramen Hayashimaru is a local gem that shouldn’t be missed. This unassuming ramen joint specializes in wontonmen, a heavenly combination of homemade noodles and delicate dumplings. The secret to their deliciousness lies in the homemade everything – from the chewy noodles to the rich, flavorful broth made with a blend of chicken, pork, and seafood. Whether you opt for the classic wontonmen, the dipping-style tsukemen, or the mixed wontonmen for a taste of both worlds, you’re in for a treat. With a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and a cozy atmosphere, Hayashimaru is a must-visit for ramen enthusiasts seeking a buzzworthy taste of Tokyo.

Website: Ramen Hayashimaru

10. Tabushi Ramen

Tabushi Ramen is a Koenji institution beloved for its cheap yet incredibly flavorful ramen. This tiny, 11-seat shop has garnered national attention since opening in 2003, winning awards and even inspiring its own instant ramen. While they’ve expanded, the original Koenji location remains the heart of their operation. Renowned for their spicy yet approachable tantanmen, Tabuchi shines with their signature “Tabushi” ramen. This bowl is a complex symphony of flavors, blending rich pork bone broth with a subtle fishiness from bonito, flying fish, and sardines. The al dente noodles are the perfect vehicle for this extraordinary soup, and adding a splash of vinegar and a sprinkle of chili pepper elevates the experience. Don’t miss their delicious gyoza to round out your meal!

Website: Tabushi Ramen

Getting hungry yet? Next time you’re in Koenji, you can try some delicious food. Enjoy!

Japan Wonder Travel Food Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the surrounding areas.





Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.