Best places to go for Obon, Japan’s Summer Holiday Season

Summer nights in Japan come alive with festivals and beautiful dance – but not just any dance, a dance that’s dedicated to the spirits of ancestors! Obon, a major Japanese holiday, is a special time to honor the spirits of ancestors and celebrate loved ones who have passed away. This year, Obon falls on August 13th to 16th, and across the country, families are preparing for a reunion unlike any other. Picture flickering paper lanterns lighting the way, ancestral altars adorned with offerings, and the joyful sounds of Bon Odori dances filling the air at Obon festivals across the country. And, of course, the smells of festival food fill the air as Obon festivals kick-off!

If you’re lucky enough to be in Japan during the Obon holiday, why not participate in some festivities? Keep reading to find out some of the best places to go to for Obon, Japan’s summer holiday season!

Places to go

1. Chichibu

If you’re looking for a unique place to spend Obon, head to the cool mountains of Chichibu, a 1.5-hour train ride away from Tokyo. Adored by city dwellers since the 1800s, Chichibu boasts a breathtaking landscape of forests, mountains, vibrant fields, and untouched beauty galore. And they throw an unforgettable Obon bash!

Unlike most of Japan, Chichibu celebrates Obon towards the end of August, stretching the summer festivities for three dance-filled nights. The dance moves are simple, inviting everyone from seasoned Obon dancers to curious first-timers to form a circle around the vibrant festival stand. This inclusivity is key to the Obon experience, making everyone feel welcomed and encouraged to participate. Lose yourself in the crowd’s energy and dance to the soulful melodies of “Chichibu Ondo,” a local folk song so beloved it’s considered one of the Kanto region’s greatest.

2. Shizuoka

As the Obon holiday sweeps Japan, many Tokyo residents pack their bags for a summer escape to Shizuoka. One destination that beckons is Shirahama Beach. True to its name, “white sand beach,” this Izu Peninsula gem has sparkling shores and crystal-clear waters, perfect for surfing, swimming, and water sports. Obon marks the unofficial end of jellyfish-free swimming, so for many Japanese, this is the last chance to hit the beach! And in Fukuroi City, the Obon festivities culminate in a breathtaking fireworks extravaganza known as the Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival. This two-hour explosion of light and color transforms the night sky, leaving thousands of visitors awestruck.

3. Izu Islands

Imagine an Obon getaway on a cluster of volcanic islands boasting crystal-clear waters, lush forests, and pristine beaches. If that sounds like a dream, head to the Izu Islands, also known as the Tokyo Islands! You can get there via an overnight ferry, a high-speed jet ferry, or even a quick flight from Tokyo. The largest island, Izu Oshima, is your easiest access point, but the true magic lies in exploring further.

Head to Niijima Island, also known as Tokyo’s Surf Island, for epic waves (international competitions have even been held here!). You can soak up the island’s lush greenery and unwind on a beach with white sand and sky-blue waves. There’s even a free natural hot spring right next to the ocean! For a family adventure, set sail for Kozushima Island. This island has everything from sandy beaches to clifftop promenades offering stunning views. It’s no wonder this is a perfect Obon holiday destination!

4. Tokyo

Screenshot

You might think I’m crazy for suggesting you spend the Obon holiday in the world’s largest city. But hear me out – this is one of the few chances to spend in Tokyo when it’s actually less crowded! Obon in Tokyo offers a rare glimpse into a quieter, more relaxed city. That’s right, with so many Tokyoites heading to their hometowns or off on holidays themselves, it’s like a mass exodus happens from Japan’s biggest cities, leaving a vast urban jungle to explore unhindered. What’s more, is that Tokyo still comes alive with festivals!

Immerse yourself in the heart of Obon in Asakusa, Ueno, or Shibuya. Watch the iconic Sensoji Temple illuminate Asakusa as visitors light incense, offer prayers, and witness the Bon Odori dances. Ueno Park transforms into a wonderland with captivating cultural performances, open-air markets, and a magical display of lanterns floating on Shinobazu Pond. Dazzling fireworks illuminate the night sky across the city, and for a touch of modern wonder, there are also breathtaking Obon illuminations. So, ditch the usual tourist crowds and embrace Tokyo during this special time.

5. A Friends’ Hometown

There’s a way to celebrate Obon beyond the typical tourist experience. Instead of jostling for photos at a crowded temple, you could be nestled in a cozy Japanese home, helping your friend’s family prepare offerings for their ancestors! And each region in Japan uniquely celebrates Obon. When you venture beyond the big cities, you can see things like local customs, try food specific to the area, or even do a regional twist on the Bon Odori dance. So, if you have the opportunity, skip the usual tourist itinerary and embrace the chance to celebrate Obon in its truest form alongside the ones you cherish the most!

Festivals for Bon-Odori:

1. Gujo Odori in Gifu

Gujo Odori in Gifu is one of Japan’s three great Bon Odori Festivals. It is a lively dance festival that goes on all summer long! The festival’s primary goal is to unite people regardless of social class or dancing skills. That’s why everyone is encouraged to participate in the dancing, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, don’t worry! A friendly local will happily take you under their yukata wing and show you the steps. The party kicks off in mid-July and keeps the beat going until early September. But the real highlight arrives during Obon! That’s when the energy explodes, and everyone unites in a joyous dance marathon that stretches through the night until dawn.

2. Gozan no Okuribi in Kyoto

Brace yourself for Kyoto’s hottest (quite literally) summer spectacle: the Gozan Okuribi, or Daimonji Fire Festival! This awe-inspiring event marks the grand finale of Obon. Witness five colossal bonfires blaze across Kyoto’s mountain slopes, with the legendary “dai” fire taking center stage. Towering flames reach a staggering 80 meters wide and 160 meters tall, forming the dramatic kanji character for “big.” This fiery symbol illuminates the entire city! Join the electrifying atmosphere as locals and visitors gather for live music, dancing, and mouthwatering street food.

3. Awa Odori in Koenji

If you’re in Tokyo during Obon, you can’t miss the energy of Awa Odori! This 400-year-old festival explodes onto Tokyo’s streets, bringing Tokushima’s electrifying dance tradition to the city’s heart. Over ten thousand dancers flood the streets of Koenji wearing colorful, traditional costumes. But Awa Odori isn’t just a performance; it’s a full-fledged party! Grab some delicious festival food from the endless street stalls and soak in the infectious joy of this unforgettable celebration.

4. Nishimonai Bon Odori in Ugo

Akita Prefecture is home to Nishimonai Bon Odori, another of the three great Bon Odori festivals. With over 700 years of tradition, you’ll see a spectacle of mysterious figures, their faces obscured by black hoods and woven half-moon hats called Amigasa. Dressed in captivating patchwork kimonos, they move in unison, their dance a bridge between the worlds of the living and the departed. Held from August 16th to 18th, the Nishimonai Bon Odori is an unforgettable experience, a chance to witness tradition come alive in a captivating display of movement, music, and mystery.

5. Awa Odori in Tokushima

Last but not least is the electrifying Tokushima Awa Odori, the undisputed king of Obon dance festivals! This legendary event draws dance groups from across Japan (and beyond), transforming Tokushima’s heart into a pulsating stage. This is when the streets are closed, so joyous dancers in bright costumes can weave through the crowds. Food stalls overflow with delicious treats, games add a playful touch, and the energy is contagious. There’s no dispute about why this rounds out Japan’s top three greatest Bon Odori festivals!

With Obon being such a magical and celebratory time in Japan, there are so many places and ways to spend the summer holiday season. Where will you be for Obon this year?

Happy traveling!

