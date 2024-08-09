10 Best Izakaya in the Shibuya Area

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Shibuya area is located in the center of Tokyo and is one of the places where Japanese izakaya culture can be fully enjoyed. Many tourists and locals gather in Shibuya, where numerous izakaya can be found. Izakaya are places to relax while enjoying drinks and delicious food in a uniquely Japanese atmosphere. It has long been a favorite among Japanese people and has recently become very popular among foreign tourists as well. There are many different types of izakaya in Shibuya; where you can enjoy fresh sashimi, grilled skewers, yakitori, oden, and many other dishes. Izakaya also offer a wide variety of alcoholic beverages such as sake, shochu, and beer. In this article, we will introduce 10 popular izakaya in the Shibuya area.

1. Sakuragaoka Tsubakido

Sakuragaoka Tsubakido is a Japanese-style izakaya restaurant with a hideaway atmosphere, conveniently located just a 3-minute walk from Shibuya Station. Here you can enjoy all-you-can-drink Japanese food courses at reasonable prices. Their signature dish, “Gouty Sashimi”, is especially sumptuous, filled with crab, salmon roe, sea urchin, cod roe, crab miso, and tobiko (tobiko is a type of fish with a sweetened miso paste). The volume and taste of the food is said to be so great that if you eat too much, you will get gout, but it is also very satisfying!

Official Website: Sakuragaoka Tsubakido (Only in Japanese)

2. Shibusan Uokin

A popular chain restaurant in the Shibuya area, Shibusan Uokin is known for its fresh seafood served in a bold style. The Shibuya branch in particular boasts the largest space of all the restaurants, allowing diners to enjoy their meals in a relaxing atmosphere. In addition to delicious seasonal seafood, Shibusan Uokin offers a wide range of sake, from classic sake to rare sake. One of the pleasures of the restaurant is to try different types of sake to pair with the dishes. Enjoy a sumptuous meal and drinks at Shibusan Uokin!

Official Website: Shibusan Uokin (Only in Japanese)

3. Gonpachi

Known as a soba restaurant with a panoramic view of Shibuya, “Gonpachi” is a well-established izakaya that has entertained many VIPs from abroad. In particular, “Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu” is world famous for being the model for the historic “Izakaya Meeting” between former President George W. Bush and former Prime Minister Koizumi as well as the scene in movie director Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill”. The quality of the soba noodles is also very high. Carefully selected domestic buckwheat seeds are used, and then buckwheat flour is carefully ground on a millstone every morning then the noodles handmade by craftsmen. As a result, Gonpachi’s soba noodles have a reputation for being exquisite. Gonpachi is a great place to enjoy delicious soba noodles in an elegant setting away from the hustle and bustle of Shibuya.

Official Website: Gonpachi

4. Mirai Zaka

Shibuya Miraizaka is an izakaya that boasts delicious fried food. While inheriting the quality of the izakaya of the Showa period, they provide a comfortable space where anyone can feel free to drop in. In particular, the specialty, “Seiryu Wakadori (young chicken) fried thigh with bone attached”, is a powerful looking and delicious dish. It is a deep-fried thigh of Japanese brand chicken raised in the clean water of nature, and marinated in their traditional sauce. The batter is crispy and the filling is juicy, and once you try it, you will be addicted to its deliciousness. At Shibuya Miraizaka, you can enjoy delicious food and the atmosphere of an old-fashioned izakaya.

Official Website: Mirai Zaka

5. Zauo

Shibuya Zauo is a type of izakaya that is a little different from other izakayas. Surprisingly, this establishment features a designated fishing spot where patrons can reel in their own fresh catch. Once caught, a skilled chef prepares the fish to your liking, allowing you to savor it immediately. This innovative concept continues to attract many people and you can enjoy catching your meal and offering it up to be prepared and cooked on the spot then served fresh. There are a variety of fish that can be caught, including sea bream, flatfish, and horse mackerel. After you catch your fish, they will make it into sashimi, nigiri sushi, and other dishes. The experience of eating fish you caught yourself is an enjoyment that cannot be experienced at any other izakaya. Enjoy the luxury of fishing for fresh fish and tasting food prepared on the spot at Shibuya Zauo.

Official Website: Zauo

6. Hanbey

Hanbey is a nationwide chain of izakaya restaurants, and here in Shibuya they have two branches, one in Shibuya Center-gai and the other in Dogenzaka. The concept is based on the atmosphere of the Showa period, and the retro mood of the restaurant is enjoyed by customers of all ages. Retaining the atmosphere of the good old days, Hanbei offers a traditional izakaya menu of yakitori, shish-kebabs, stewed dishes, and more. All of them are delicious and make you want to drink more beer or chu-hai. One of the attractions of these restaurants is the use of fresh ingredients and the meticulously prepared dishes, which can be enjoyed at reasonable prices. At Hanbey, you can forget the busyness of everyday life and spend a relaxing time in an at-home atmosphere where you can have a good time with friends and colleagues.

Official Website: Hanbey

7. Marukin

Marukin Shokudo is a yakiniku specialty restaurant in Shibuya that serves reasonably priced yet high quality meat cut by hand. This place offers high-quality, low-priced yakiniku, with the least expensive one starting at 590 yen. Marukin is differentiated because it focuses on buying a whole wagyu cow, allowing customers to enjoy high quality meat at an affordable price. The restaurant is a one-person-only restaurant, and orders are placed via a smartphone ordering system. The fresh and bright atmosphere of the restaurant is popular among single women. We highly recommend this restaurant for those seeking a luxurious dining experience in Shibuya.

Official Website: Marukin (Only in Japanese)

8. Imakoko

Located in Shinsen, Shibuya, Japanese restaurant “Imakoko” is an authentic Japanese izakaya operated by a skilled Japanese chef. The owner is a true professional of Japanese cuisine, having trained as a chef at long-established ryotei restaurants and hotels, and also worked as an official chef at the Japanese embassy in Bolivia, South America. The owner ,a native of Ishikawa Prefecture,is committed to spreading the goodness of Noto’s ingredients in Shibuya, offering a course of dishes using Noto’s ingredients. The fresh fish from Noto is beautifully presented to glamorize your Japanese dining experience. The chef’s attention to detail and skill shine through in each dish, allowing you to enjoy dishes that bring out the best of the ingredients.

Official Website: Imakoko

9. Hangout Hangover

Hangout Hangover is a NY-style diner where you can enjoy bold grilled dishes and international tapas with drinks. The stylish interior, reminiscent of a New York City café, is a place where customers can relax and enjoy themselves. They are especially proud of their grilled dishes which offer a variety of chicken, pork, beef, etc. We also have a wide variety of hamburgers. We also offer a wide variety of burgers, from cheeseburgers to classic burgers, you will find something to your liking. Hangout Hangover offers grilled dishes and tapas to enjoy with drinks.

Official Website: Hangout Hangover (Only in Japanese)

10. Nonbeiyokocho and Shibuyayokocho

Located in the heart of Shibuya, “Nonbeiyokocho” has a nostalgic Showa-era mood that seems as if time has stopped when you step inside. This alley in the center of Shibuya, a town of young people, allows visitors to fully enjoy the old-fashioned izakaya culture. On the other hand, “Shibuyayokocho” where gourmet foods from all over Japan gather, is popular as a place where you can casually enjoy local soul food such as local produce, local cuisine, local ramen, rice bowl, gyoza, yakitori, and fried chicken. 19 stores line the street, each serving their own local specialty. Furthermore, artists appear in Shibuyayokocho every day, so you can enjoy performances by magicians and guitar players.

Official Website: Nonbeiyokocho and Shibuyayokocho (Only in Japanese)

In this article, we have introduced about 10 izakaya in the Shibuya area, which one will you go to first? Of course, there are many more izakaya in Shibuya. Since Shibuya is located in the center of Tokyo and is one of the symbols of Japanese food and izakaya culture, as a result, the area attracts many tourists and locals. Each restaurant has its own unique charm and attracts customers. Japanese izakaya is not only a place to enjoy drinks and food, but also a place to interact with Japanese culture and people. Let’s spend a happy time in Japan by creating wonderful memories at izakaya in Shibuya!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Kimono Experience in Tokyo

Step into the charm of the kimono, a beloved icon of Japanese tradition, ideal for festivals and wandering quaint streets. Asakusa offers the perfect setting to don your kimono and create cherished memories with picturesque backdrops. Let Kimono Rental Wargo dress you up for a day of delightful exploration in timeless style!



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!