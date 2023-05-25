Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Hello there and welcome to the ultimate guide to Shibuya! Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, Shibuya is definitely not a place that you’ll regret adventuring through. Known for its bustling streets filled with food and shopping, vibrant nightlife with tons of bars and clubs, and seemingly endless entertainment options, Shibuya is an exciting and dynamic neighborhood that has something for pretty much anyone who finds themself comfortable in the heart of the city. So please read along and we will take you on a tour of the best things to see and do in Shibuya.

Where is Shibuya?

Shibuya is a metropolitan area located in the southwestern part of Tokyo, though it can definitely be considered one of the most “central” downtown areas of the whole prefecture. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city, and for good reason. Shibuya is easily accessible by train, and is just a short ride from other popular neighborhoods like Shinjuku and Harajuku. The area is known for its busy streets, high-end shopping, and all the things to do until sunrise. Check out our article below for all the best things to do in the heart of Shibuya.

Shibuya Station

One of the most popular and busiest train stations in Japan, Shibuya Station is a connector for a vast amount of areas and is only overshadowed by its neighbor, Shinjuku station, which is actually the busiest train station in the world. It connects the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line, Ginza Line, Fukutoshin Line, and the Yamanote Line, as well as many others, making it easy to get to other parts of the city. If you live near Shibuya station, you’ll be happy with how easy it is to get just about anywhere. Shibuya Station is also home to the famous Hachiko Statue, which we will talk more about later.

Shibuya Crossing

Perhaps the most iconic spot in all of Tokyo, Shibuya Crossing is the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world. It’s very often used in movies as the amount of people crossing per light is unimaginable. On holidays like New Years and Halloween, it becomes so crowded that an army of police officers have to herd the pedestrians! Located just outside Shibuya Station, the crossing sees thousands of people crossing every minute, creating an impressive display of organized chaos. If you want to experience the thrill of Shibuya’s energy and apparent popularity, make sure to stop by the crossing. There are plenty of great viewing points too so be sure to check them out here.

Things to do in Shibuya

So, what do we mean by “Endless Entertainment”? Okay, well it’s not endless, but we don’t have the time to write an encyclopedia, so here’s a few things to get you started.

1. Shibuya Sky

If you’re wanting a great view of the crossing or If you’re looking for breathtaking views of the city, Shibuya Sky is the place to go. Located on the top floors of the Shibuya Scramble Square building, Shibuya Sky offers a 360-degree view of Tokyo 230 meters up, and is also a helipad. The observation deck also has a glass floor section, providing a thrilling experience for those brave enough to look down. The building itself is incredibly full of things to do, so be sure to check out all of the options.

2. Clubs and Bars

Shibuya is known for its incredible nightlife, and there are plenty of clubs and bars to choose from. Womb, Vision, Camelot, BAIA, TK, and Atom are just a few of the popular clubs in the area. Clubs usually stay open until 5 am here, so you can really party all night if you want to! For a more laid-back vibe, head to one of Shibuya’s many bars. The neighborhood is home to everything from hip bars to traditional izakayas. There are honestly so many places to visit, we could write a whole article on them! Should we?

3. Shopping

Shibuya is a shopper’s paradise, with numerous high-end department stores and trendy boutiques. The area is also known for its youth fashion and streetwear, with many stores catering to the latest trends. Shibuya 109 is a must-visit for fashion lovers, while Shibuya Stream is a newer shopping center that offers a mix of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Harajuku, Omotesando, Shimokitazawa, and various other areas have their own niches and great fashion scenes, so be sure to check them out if you’re trying to get your shop on.

4. Miyashita Park

A new addition to the Shibuya area, Miyashita Park is a modern and spacious park that opened in 2020. The park features a skateboarding park, a climbing wall, and an open-air theater. It’s a great place to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. There are plenty of restaurants and shopping opportunities inside. The shopping opportunities are good here, however we feel that the eating opportunities somewhat garner more awe. The bottom floor is made to look like an izakaya street (there are some throughout Tokyo, join one of our tours!) and the upper floors range from modern, classy restaurants to a deluxe food court! You will definitely have a hard time choosing.

5. Hachiko Statue

The Hachiko Statue is a must-see for anyone visiting Shibuya, and Tokyo for that matter. It’s hard to miss because there is always a group of people around it taking turns taking pictures. The statue is located just outside Shibuya Station and commemorates the story of Hachiko, a loyal dog who waited for his owner at the station every day, even after his owner passed away. The statue is a popular meeting spot and a symbol of loyalty and dedication.

6. Cafes

Shibuya is home to many unique and trendy cafes, offering everything from artisanal coffee to animal-themed cafes. Cat cafes, owl cafes, and even hedgehog cafes are popular in Shibuya, and are a fun and memorable experience for animal lovers. For those who prefer a more traditional coffeehouse, Shibuya has plenty of options too, including the popular Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, which is a must-visit for Starbucks fans. Be sure to check out our list of great cafes in Shibuya, it has some great locations. A couple that didn’t make the list that are quite good are Kitsune Cafe and The Roastery by Nozy Coffee (not to be confused with the Starbucks Roastery).

