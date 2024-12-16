Ten Best Restaurants in Kamakura

Have you ever heard of Kamakura? It is a small coastal city in Kanagawa prefecture that has a rich history and culture. It also happens to be a haven for food enthusiasts! Located just an hour’s train ride away, it is a popular day trip destination from Tokyo, offering an exciting mix of traditional Japanese cuisine and modern culinary experiences. From hearty bowls of udon (wheat noodles) to freshly made tamagoyaki (rolled omelet) and sizzling yakiniku (grilled meat), the best food in Kamakura reflects its vibrant spirit! Here is a guide to the ten best Kamakura restaurants you need to visit.

1. Kamakama

Kamakura Kamameshi “Kamakama” specializes in creative takes on classic Japanese dishes, featuring locally sourced ingredients. Their menu includes thirty distinct kinds of kamameshi (rice cooked in a pot) dishes such as whitebait and clam kamameshi. The scorched rice on the bottom of the pots is my favorite part to eat! This restaurant is a great place for pescetarians to eat to their hearts’ content. It has a warm and casual ambiance that makes it a great spot to relax after exploring Kamakura’s temples.

2. BIRD HOTEL GARDEN HOUSE

Located at Yuigahama, one of the most popular beaches in Kamakura, this chic eatery is part of the trendy Bird Hotel that features a stunning garden where animals and humans can coexist in peaceful harmony. Their menu focuses on fresh, local ingredients, offering a mix of homemade Japanese and Western-style dishes. It is perfect for those who want a relaxed brunch or dinner during their trip to Kamakura. The serene vibe and beautifully presented meals make it a must-visit for foodies and aesthetes alike.

BIRD HOTEL GARDEN HOUSE

3. Ah Goo

Ah Goo is a hidden gem, offering authentic Japanese cuisine! Their small but curated menu consisted of handmade dishes emphasizes seasonal ingredients, with a highly reviewed kaiseki (multicourse) meal. The cozy interior is like stepping into someone’s home, and the attentive service with distinctive tableware and decor adds a special touch. It is an excellent choice for those looking for a unique culinary experience in Kamakura.

Ah Goo

4. Tamagoyaki Ozawa

As an omelet lover, tamagoyaki is so delightful! For the best tamagoyaki in Kamakura, head to Tamagoyaki Ozawa. This family-run spot is famous for its fluffy and slightly sweet tamagoyaki, made fresh to order. Served piping hot, it is a perfect snack or side dish for your meal. Arrive early to beat the crowd to try the tantalizing flavors that the restaurant has become known for.

5. Kamakura Tenshin

A paradise for steamed bun lovers, Kamakura Tenshin is known for its hearty and savory fillings. Opened in 1997, they offer hand-wrapped buns created by their talented staff. Take a casual stroll on Komachi street and quickly visit to sample the delicious options available. All the buns are freshly steamed and stuffed with ingredients such as meat and quail eggs. The Arabiki pork bun is a customer favorite.

Kamakura Tenshin

6. ESSELUNGA

This stylish Italian-inspired café is known for its use of natural and pesticide-free ingredients to create sumptious dishes that appeal to locals and tourists alike. Located close to Kamakura’s main attractions such as the Great Buddha, it is a great spot for a leisurely lunch or dinner party. Their menu changes with the seasons, offering unique twists on classic Italian recipes. Pair your meal with a glass of imported Chianti Classico wine for a satisfying dining experience!

ESSELUNGA

7. Beau Temps

A French bistro with a Japanese twist, Beau Temps delivers exquisite dishes in a quiet and charming atmosphere. The chef’s attention to detail is evident in their beautifully plated meals, from domestic beef rump steak frites to flavorful seafood dishes. Perfect for a romantic dinner or special occasion, this restaurant brings a touch of elegance to Kamakura restaurants.

Beau Temps

8. Yakiniku Rashomon

I love yakiniku and am constantly on the lookout for restaurants to discover! Yakiniku Rashomon is the go-to spot for premium yakiniku in Kamakura. You can grill high-quality cuts of meat at the table while enjoying the rich, smoky flavors of the amazing food. The menu also features a variety of side dishes, including rice noodles and soups, making it a well-rounded dining experience. It is a fantastic choice for meat lovers visiting Kamakura!

Yakiniku Rashomon

9. Miyoshi

This intimate udon restaurant offers hot kamaage udon or cold zaru udon as set meals with various side dishes. Even in winter, I love cold zaru udon! At Miyoshi, the dish is served with sesame soup to wam up the body before heading outside for more sightseeing. All noodles are handmade daily to provide the finest quality and flavors to patrons. The serene ambiance and exceptional service make it a top pick for a memorable udon experience.

Miyoshi

10. Street Food on Komachi Street

Komachi Street is a bustling hub for street food, offering everything from sweet potato croquettes to matcha ice cream. Be sure to try the freshly grilled tamagoyaki, crispy senbei (rice crackers), and skewered seafood like grilled scallops! The lively atmosphere and variety of flavors make this a must-visit spot for sampling the best food in Kamakura.

Kamakura’s culinary scene offers something for everyone, from elegant French cuisine at Beau Temps to sizzling yakiniku at Rashomon and indulgent street food on Komachi Street. Whether you are exploring traditional flavors or modern fusions, these Kamakura restaurants promise unforgettable dining experiences. Do not forget to make a stop here during your next trip!

