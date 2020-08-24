Some might think they need to go to all the way to Okinawa to enjoy beautiful beaches in Japan. However, there are actually a number of beaches easily accessible from Tokyo, and you can choose a perfect one depending on the location and what you can do there. It also helps you get to know the surrounding areas around Tokyo which have different charm and tourist attractions that you can’t find in the urbanized areas.

Here are the 10 best beaches near Tokyo!

1. Onjuku Beach (Isumi City, Chiba)

Onjuku Beach is a peaceful beach located in Isumi city on the east coast of the Boso peninsula in Chiba prefecture. The white sand beach and the beautiful sea attract a lot of visitors during summer season. It is also recognized as a perfect surfing destination because of the great waves! There are shops where you can rent surfboards or apply for a private surfing lesson by a professional instructor. The beauty of the beach is described in an old children song called Tsuki no Sabaku (Moon Desert), and many visitors take pictures with iconic sculptures of two Arabs riding on camels on the beach.

How to get there

Take the Keiyo Line to Chiba station. Transfer to the Sotobo Line and get off at Onjuku station. It is about a 13-minute walk to reach the beach. Limited express called “Wakashio” is another option which directly takes you to Onjuku in less than 90 minutes.

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Changing rooms, Parking space

2. Ubara Beach (Katsuura City, Chiba)

Another beach that you can find in Chiba prefecture is Ubara Beach located in Katsuura City. The lovely beach stretches about 430 meters between typical ria coastlines, and the geographical feature makes it a peaceful beach with calm waves perfect for sea bathing. The white torii gate is a symbolic structure which creates an impressive scenery with the sunset. Enjoy an exciting hiking at Ubara Risokyo (Ubara Utopia), a scenic spot with an adventurous trail passing through refreshing forests on a cape along the coast.

How to get there

Take the Keiyo Line to Katsuura station. Transfer to the Sotobo Line and get off at Ubara station. Limited express called “Wakashio” is another option which takes you to Katsuura station where you need to change to the Sotobo Line. It is about a 5-minute walk to get to the beach.

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Changing rooms, Parking space

3. Yuigahama (Kamakura City, Kanagawa)

Yuigahama is one of the most popular beaches in Kanagawa prefecture. It is located in the southern part of Kamakura City, and always gets packed with visitors during summer season. There are about 20 beach houses offering casual food and drinks, and the boardwalks along the pathway enable people on wheelchairs to get around easily. You can rent beach umbrellas for ¥1,300 , which protect you from the strong sunshine! The beach is also selected as one of the venues for Kamakura Fireworks Festival which is held in July every year.

How to get there

Take the JR Yokosuka Line and get off at Kamakura station. Switch to Enoden (Enoshima Electric Railway) to reach Yuigahama station.

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Changing rooms, Coin lockers, Parking space, Beach houses

*You can purchase any items including swimsuit, towels, and flip flops at the beach house

4. Isshiki Beach (Hayama City, Kanagawa)

Isshiki Beach is a scenic beach located in Hayama City, Kanagawa prefecture. It is on the west side of the Miura peninsula, and has been attracting more visitors in recent years as a peaceful spot accessible from urban areas. With the crystal-clear water, it was officially selected as one of the beast beaches in the world by CNN in 2013. On a sunny day, you may get a chance to see Mt. Fuji across the sea with a breathtaking sunset! Hayama Siosai Park is a public park near the beach. The site was originally used as a part of Imperial villa where Japanese emperor spent a holiday season. It has a traditional Japanese garden which fascinates visitors with its beauty.

How to get there

Take the JR Yokosuka Line and get off at Zushi station. Regular bus service is available from there to the beach. (Get on the bust at bus stop “3” bound for “Hayama”)

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Beach houses, Pharmacy nearby

5. Southern Beach (Chigasaki City, Kanagawa)

Southern Beach is a small, cozy beach located in Chigasaki City. The opening of the beach dates back 1898, and it was originally used as a private beach for celebrities who owned villa around the area. The beach opens on the first Saturday of July, and visitors can enjoy swimming and other marine sports until the end of August. There are also a number of attractive cafes and restaurants where you can have light meals in a relaxing atmosphere. You can see Eboshi Iwa which is an iconic rock located 1.4 kilometers offshore away from the beach and don’t forget to take pictures with Chigasaki Southern C, a symbolic monument which is believed to bring a good fortune for a romantic relationship!

How to get there

Take the JR Sagami Line and get off at Chigasaki station. It is about 20-minute walk to reach Southern beach. Bus service is also available which operates two times every hour. (Community Bus “Eboshi-go”)

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Beach houses

*Surfing and BBQ is prohibited in the swimming area

6. Akiya Beach (Yokosuka City, Kanagawa)

Akiya Beach is a scenic beach located on the Sagami bay in Yokosuka city. The beach has both sandy and rock areas, which creates an unique, impressive scenery. Tateishi rock is a giant rock which is 12-meter-tall and 30 meter around. When the weather permits, it offers a stunning view of Mt. Fuji that can be seen far across the sea with the symbolic rock and the relaxing sound of waves. It is also listed among the 50th most scenic spots in Kanagawa as well. At Tateishi Park, you can take a refreshing stroll along the pathway leading to a viewing spot!

How to get there

Take the JR Yokosuka Line and get off at Zushi station. Get on a bus bound for “Nagai” or “City hospital” and get off at Tateishi” bus stop.

Facilities: Restrooms, Parking space, Vending machines

7. Shirahama Beach (Shimoda City, Shizuoka)

Shizuoka prefecture is another possible destination which is a home to a number of beautiful beaches. Most of them can be found in the east area, and Shirahama Beach is recognized as one of the most popular beaches especially among young people and surfers. It boasts a white sandy beach stretching 700 meters along the beautiful sea. The beach is spacious and clean, which makes it a perfect spot to put up a small tent and relax inside. You can also rent a beach umbrella and rest under the shade. There are convenient stores, restaurants, and hotels offering a range of services!

How to get there

Take the JR special express called “Odoriko” which directly takes you to Izukyu Shimoda station. Take the bus leaving from bus stop 9 and it is about a 10 to 15-minute ride.

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Changing rooms, Coin lockers, Parking space

8. Tatadohama Beach (Shimoda City, Shizuoka)

Tatadohama Beach is another gorgeous beach which is also located in Shimoda city in Shizuoka station. The 450-meter-long beach is popular especially among those who enjoy marine spots such as surfing. Several events and competitions are regularly held which is participated by a number of surfers from around the country. You can also enjoy swimming safely as surfing area is completely separated!

How to get there

Take the JR special express called “Odoriko” which directly takes you to Izukyu Shimoda station. Take the bus leaving from bus stop 3 or 4 and get off at Tatadohama station.

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Changing rooms, Parking space

9. Oarai Beach (Oarai-cho Ibaraki)

Oarai Beach is perfect for the whole family to enjoy sea swimming in a beautiful sea! As it doesn’t get deep for a quite distance, you can get into the sea and swim around safely. Life guards also patrol the beach regularly, and the beach is also known as Universal Beach, which offers some services for people with disabilities and elderly people such as a wheelchair that can be used both on the beach and in the water.

How to get there

Take the JR Tokiwa Line to Mito station. Transfer to Oarai-Kashima Line and get off at Oarai station. It’s about 15 to 20-minute walk to get to the beach.

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Changing rooms, Coin lockers, Parking space

10. Odaiba beach (Tokyo)

Can you imagine there is a beach which offers you a resort experience in the heart of Tokyo? Odaiba Beach is an artificial beach stretching out 800-meter-long with white sand brought from the Izu islands. It is officially prohibited to swim in the sea, but you can enjoy other exciting activities such as SUP and kayaking. Take a relaxing stroll while enjoying symbolic landmarks around such as the replica of the Statue of Liberty in Odaiba Marine Park and the Rainbow Bridge!

Facilities: Restrooms, Shower rooms, Changing rooms, Coin lockers

Enjoy the beautiful beaches before the summer ends! Make sure to check their availability as some of them might be temporary closed because of the Covid-19. (Most of the facilities such as beach houses are closed this year)

Happy travelling!

