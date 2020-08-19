Enoshima Day Trip from Tokyo!

Enoshima is a small island located in the Sagami Bay, Kanagawa prefecture. It is a perfect day trip destination from Tokyo which offers a number of exciting attractions and scenic spots for tourists. It is also close to Kamakura, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Japan full of historical spots. In summer, it fascinates tourists with memorable festivals and outdoor activities such as marine spots in the beautiful sea. In this article, we will give you an overview of the island and useful tips to make your trip to Enoshima an unforgettable one!

How to get there

Odakyu Line (from Shinjuku station)

From Shinjuku station, taking Odakyu Romancecar, a limited express train by Odakyu Line is the easiest way to get to Enoshima. It takes about an hour to get to Katase-Enoshima station.

Time: 60 – 80 min

Fare: ¥630 (one way)

JR Line (from Tokyo or Shinagawa station)

From Tokyo or Shinagawa station, take the JR line to Fujisawa station. You need to transfer to Enoden, a symbolic private railway operating between Fujisawa and Enoshima station.

Time: 56 min

Fare: ¥1,190 (one way)

Another option is taking JR from Tokyo to Ofuna station, where Shonan Monorail is available which takes you to Shonan Enoshima Station in less than 15 minutes!

Time: 55 min

Fare: ¥1,110 (one way)

For other options and more details, check the website from here

What to eat

Surrounded by the beautiful sea, Enoshima offers special dishes such as fresh seafood. Whitebait, Shirasu in Japanese is a tiny, white fish caught around Japan, and Enoshima is widely known for its delicious shirasu. You can eat it as row, or you can have boiled ones with white rice in a bowl. Don’t forget to try traditional Japanese sweets such as Monaka and Dango. Monaka is made of crispy wafers with Anko, black bean jam filled in it. Dango is a Japanese dumpling balls with sweet syrup on it. Refreshing shaved ice is also a perfect option for summer!





When is the best time to go?

Many people visit Enoshima in summer as it is the perfect season to enjoy the beach! You can also join Tenno Festival, which is a famous summer festival annually held in the mid-July. Spring and early fall could be a possible option as you can avoid the crowds while enjoying other seasonal benefits such as flowers blooming in spring and a popular fireworks festival called Fujisawa Enoshima Fireworks Festival which is annually held in October!

The best places to visit in Enoshima

Iwaya Caves

Iwaya Caves is one of the popular tourist attractions in Enoshima. The caves were naturally created by erosion of waves over centuries. It consists of two caves, and each of them has respective characteristics. They give you a candle at the entrance which guides you through the dark cave. There are a number of exhibits and spiritual spots inside.

Opening hours

9am – 5pm (Feb. to Apr. and Oct.)

9am – 6pm (May to Sept.)

9am – 4pm (Nov. to Jan.)

※Open until 7pm in August

Admissions ¥500 (Adults) ¥200 (Children)

Enoshima Island Spa

If you want to receive relaxing services, visit Enoshima Island Spa. It is a spa facility which offers luxurious services including body massage and hot spring experience. The hot springs are 100% pure and natural without any additives. Some of them is open-air style, which give you a refreshing time with an amazing view! There are also restaurants where you can enjoy special dishes featured with local ingredients. Get unwind and relax through the welcoming services in the scenic island!

Opening hours

12pm – 8:30pm

※closed on Thursday

Admissions

¥3,175 (Adults) ¥1,540 (Children)

Love Bell

Love Bell is situated on Lover’s hill, it is getting more attention among both couples and singles as it is said to bring a good fortune for relationship. It is said that if you ring the bell with your partner, then your relationship will last forever! You can also find thousands of padlocks around the bell with names on it. They were brought by couples hoping for the eternal love. It also offers a breathtaking view of the Sagami bay.

Enoshima Shrine

Enoshima Shrine is an iconic historical spot in Enoshima. It is considered to be established in 552, and counted as one of the three great Benten shrines along with Tsukubusuma Shrine in Shiga prefecture and Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima prefecture. It refers to three shrines separately located in the island, and each of them is dedicated to three women gods. There are a number of spiritual spots and historical structures that you can visit on your way up to the highest spot in the island. Take more than 250 stone steps or the convenient escalators which take you to the top in 5 minutes! Exploring the surroundings gives you a peaceful experience in sacred atmosphere in nature.

Opening hours

8:30am – 4:30pm

Admissions

¥200 (Adults) ¥100 (13-18 years old) ¥50 (Under 13 years old)

Benten Nakamise Dori Street

Before visiting Enoshima Shrine, make sure to check the lively street full of stalls and vendors selling local specialties! Benten Nakamise Dori street is an approach to the Enoshima shrine, which also plays a role as a perfect spot to try local specialties. There are around 200 small shops offering satisfying dishes and small gifts as souvenirs along the gentle slope. Although it is packed with tourists all year round, it brings you an enjoyable experience with the nostalgic atmosphere and delicious street foods!

Sea Candle

Sea Candle is a 59.8-meter tall observatory located in Enoshima Samuel Cocking Garden. It is a symbolic structure in Enoshima which also plays a role as a lighthouse, and offers a stunning view of the Sagami bay. It has two types of observation decks: the lower indoor deck at 41.74-meter high whereas the open-air one is on the upper floor over 100-meter high. There are also a cafe, gift shop, and museum which helps visitors learn about the history of Enoshima. During Christmas season and at night, you can enjoy the iconic structure lit up beautifully.

Opening hours

9am – 8pm

Admissions

¥500 (Adults) ¥250 (elementary school students and under)

Enoshima Samuel Cocking Garden

After enjoying the panoramic view at Sea Candle, walk among seasonal flowers at a lovely garden called Enoshima Samuel Cocking Garden. It is a beautiful botanical garden with a large collection of seasonal plants and flowers including tropical plants. It was started by Samuel Cock, a British merchant as a private garden in 1880, and later opened to the public in 2003. As the garden is designed in a combination of Japanese and Western styles, it offers an unique scenery different from what you can have in traditional Japanese gardens or Western ones. In January, special illumination event Shonan no Hoseki is held which fascinates visitors with colorful tulips which bloom during winter season.

Opening hours

9am – 8pm

Admissions

¥200 (Adults) ¥100 (elementary school students and under)

Where to stay

Modern Ryokan kishi-ke ―They offer the new travel experience, not only eat and sleep at the ryokan but you can learn the local culture while your stay. Enjoy their beautiful breakfast and Zen atmosphere in the place, and the additional experience such as tea ceremony is available.

8 Hotel ― It is like a beach house, artists related to this area designed each room and you can enjoy the unique arts while your stay everywhere at the hotel! This hotel is mixed of art, music, food and fashion and aimed to be the center of Shonan Beach Culture.

Guest House Kamejikan ― Being close from the beach, you can spend relaxing time at this guest house which was renovated from about 100 years old traditional house. Enjoy the conversation with staffs and owners who had very interesting life experiences!

Enoshima offers you a relaxing experience in the beautiful nature and historical spots. Don’t miss the attractive island full of amazing tourist spots and must-try local specialties!

