Hiking Trails Izu Peninsula

Izu Peninsula is located in Shizuoka Prefecture and famous for its beaches, onsen and marine sports. The peninsula is a part of the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park and its mountains and highlands attracts trekkers and nature lovers. It is a popular weekend getaway since the area is well connected to Tokyo and Kanagawa by train. In addition, Mount Fuji is located only 50 km to the north and can be spotted from different spots of the peninsula.

Even though Izu Peninsula is not big, about 50 kilometers in length, with a width varying 15-35 kilometers, the peninsula offers many differing landscapes. The east side is most developed and is home to larger cities such as Atami, Ito and Shimoda. The south east part is known for is white sandy beaches and hot springs. Though, the southern part is much less developed compared to eastern and western coast. The western part is mostly known for its rugged coastline and scenic views from the cities of Irozaki and Dogashima.

Over the centuries, Izu has had its fair share of natural disasters including volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis, forming its rugged coastline and some of Japan’s famous onsen. There are also many shrines located on the peninsula as the locals would worship the Shinto gods that were supposed to rule over the natural forces and prevent the disasters from happening. Izu Peninsula offers abundant, amazing nature and great hiking trails with stunning scenic views for all levels of hikers. In this article, we present some of the best hiking trails in Izu Peninsula.

The beginning of the trails are marked with the red flag, the end with a yellow star. In addition, the interesting points along the trails are flagged too.

How to get to Izu Peninsula

The peninsula is well connected to Tokyo with public transportation. The fastest option is taking the Tokaido Shinkansen to Atami (40-50 min, ~¥3,500) or Mishima (45-60 min, ¥4,070) at the entrance of Izu Peninsula. From there take the local train going further down south. Alternatively, you can take the local or express train. The limited express trains Odoriko, connects Tokyo to Atami (80 min, ~¥3,500) and Ito (100 min, ~¥4,000) with Shimoda (160 min, ~¥6,000 yen) in the south of the Izu Peninsula. If time is on your side, the local train can take you to Atami in 2 hrs for only ¥1,320 of Mishima in 2,5 hrs for ¥1,580.

Izu Peninsula is served by two railway lines and a larger bus network, depending on your final destination board a train or bus from Atami or Mishima.

Izu Peninsula is also very suitable to explore by rental car. Renting a car in Japan, is quite easy (you will need an international drivers license), driving is safe, and the peninsula has well maintained roads with spectacular views of the surrounding scenery!

Jogasaki Coast

The Jogasaki Coast, on the north east side of Izu Peninsula, offers one of the most popular and developed hiking trails in the area due to the combination of the stunning scenic views and the easy access from Tokyo. The area is park of the Geopark Wonderland where you can learn more about the history of our planet. The trail follows almost 10 kilometers of the cliffs of the east coast, but you for the less active hiker it is also possible to hike just parts of the trail. Start your trip from the Jogasaki-Kaigan station or alternatively, you can start at the parking near the Lighthouse and Kadowakizaki Suspension Bridge, this part will also be more crowded. Form this part you can continue south until you reach Izu-Kogen station. Or you can opt for exiting the trail earlier and take a bus to either station.

Jogasaki Coast trail

Length: max. 10 km

Level: suitable for everyone

How to access Jogasaki Coast

From Jogasaki-Kaigan station you can walk to the coastline in 20-30 minutes or take a 10-min bus.

Kawazu Seven Trail

Even though the coastline of Izu is stunning, the inlands are just as good. When you continue little further south from the Jogasaki Coast you will find the Kawazu Nanadaru, seven waterfalls in the mountains near Kawazu town. The trail leads through the forest and offers an easy hike along 7 beautiful waterfalls of different sizes. Near the end of the trail you can see a bronze representing a couple and entitled ‘Odoriko and me’. This statue and some more represent the famous Japanese story of the Izu Dancer by nobel prize winner Kawabata Yasunari. At the base of the trail you can enjoy a refreshing onsen in Nanadaru Onsen.

Kawazu Seven Waterfalls

Length: ~ 2 hrs

Level: easy, but some steep steps on the way

Picture Tanaka

How to access Kawazu Seven trail

From either Shizenji station (50 min) or Kawazu station (35 min), take a local bus to Mizutari bus stop.

Sanpo Hodo

Sanpo is a general term for the three small bays of Iwachi, Ishibu, and Kumomi in the town of Matsuzaki located southwest of Izu Peninsula. Sanpo Hodo is a walking route which connects these three bays and surrounding area. The trail was used for everyday necessities and business by the locals before the driveway was constructed.

Sanpo Hodo is a relaxing trail of 4.8 kilometers long with gentle ups and downs which passes Iwabe Onsen, a stone Buddha statue which dates back to over 230 years, Ishibe Shrine, and several observatory decks which offer beautiful views of Mount Fuji, the Pacific Ocean and surrounding areas. Along the hiking trail, you will find varieties of herbs which can be used for medicinal purposes.

Sanpo Hodo

Length: 4.8 km

Level: easy

How to access Sanpo Hodo

From Shimoda Station on Izukyu Line, take a local bus bound for Matsuzaki, get off at Matsuzaki bus stop (about 1 hour).

Tarai Misaki Hodo

Tarai Misaki is a cape located between Minami Izu and Shimoda. Tarai Misaki Hodo is about a 3.7 kilometer hiking trail which starts from Yumigahama beach and leads to Tarai Misaki (Japanese for cave) and offers several courses for different levels of hikers. Along the trails, you can find tunnels of trees and some seasonal flowers such as hydrangea and camellia. At the Tarai Misaki, you can enjoy beautiful and panoramic scenery of Yumigahama, Izu Shichito Islands in the Pacific Ocean, and the rough rocky surface of the cliff beneath the cape.

Tarai Misaki Hodo

Length: 3.7 km

Level: Different options

How to access Tarai Misaki Hodo

From Shimoda Station on Izukyu Line, take a local bus bound for Ishirozaki Todai, get off at Kyuuka-mura bus stop (about 20 minutes).

Koura Hiyori Yama Yuhodou

This trekking trail stretches for about 2 kilometers starting from Ishirousaki to Koura. There are two main tails which you can choose, the one which goes inland and the other that leads you along the coastline of South Izu.

If you follow the trail which goes along the coastline, there are several resting points where you can enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and South Izu including a port of Mera. There are picnic tables and chairs in the resting points, so you can sit to rest, have lunch or snack. Along the trail, there are some sideways where you can descend to the ocean with a short walk.

How to access Koura Hiyori Yama Yuhodou

From Shimoda station on Izukyu Line, take a local bus bound for Ihama, get off at Ochii-guchi bus stop (about 50 min).

Suzaki Yuhodou

Suzaki Yuhodou is a hiking trail stretching about 2.8 kilometers from Suzaki Port to Tsumekisaki. There is a rocky course and a seashore course. The rocky course takes you to Koshindo which enshrines the Emma-O statue (the Japanese god of dead) and Kannon statues (Japanese goddesses). On the seashore course, you will walk along the trail with seashore on one side and rocky walls on the other side. The area used to serve as a stone quarry in Edo and Meiji Period and the stone blocks from this area were used to built part of Edo Castle which was completed in 1457.

How to access Suzaki Yuhodou

From Shimoda station on Izukyu Line, take a local bus bound for Suzaki Kaigan, get off at Suzaki Kaigan bus stop (about 12 min).

Suzaki Ebisu Jima

Ebisu Jima Island can be accessed on foot from Suzaki Port. This tiny island was formed by submarine volcanic eruptions that occurred millions of years ago. The eruption that gave birth to Ebiju Jima sent thousands of tons of ash and pumice shooting out of the sea floor. They eventually settled and hardened into submarine sediment strata that were later pushed by geologic activity above the surface of the ocean. These layers of sediment have been shaped by the waves and the wind, creating the beautiful striped rock that now dominates the western side of the island.

Much of the island’s south and east sides consist of the rough volcanic rocky formations, above and under the surface of the sea. Along the eastern shore, at low tide, pools form all over the rocky skirts of the island and you can find an abundance of sea life such as tiny fish, hermit crabs and snails.

As you snorkel around the island, a surprising variety of sea creatures including octopus, squid, shellfish, and dozens of colorful coral and seaweed can be found.

How to access Suzaki Ebisu Jima

From Shimoda Station on Izukyu Line, take a local bus bound for Suzaki Kaigan, get off at Suzaki Kaigan bus stop (about 12 min). Walk for 5 minutes.

Nishi Izu Trail

If you are looking for a less crowded and untouched nature, head to the west coast of Izu Peninsula. Although being a little out of the way for most travellers, the gorgeous landscape makes it definitely worth the trip. The Nishi Izu Trail is a network of trails along the west coast from Osezaki in the north, all the way down to Dogashima in Nishi-Izu. It consists of 10 different trails, that all are exceptionally beautiful. Some parts of the trails offer amazing views of Mount Fuji and Suruga Bay. The shortest course is about 2 km in length while the longest trail is just a but over 7 km, with some steep climbs.

Nishi Izu Trail

Length: Different options

Level: Different options

How to access Nishi Izu Trail

This west part of Izu peninsula is less developed, which also means less connected by public transportation. We recommend you visit the area by (rental) car. Alternatively you can take the train to Shuzenji station and continue by bus.

Don’t forget to check out our private tours!

If you need some help to organize your trip to Izu Peninsula, you should definitely check out our private tour including English guide. We’re are happy to help you make your trip, a great and unforgettable one. Let us know your interests and wishes and we will make the perfect itinerary for you!

We also offer several online tours to prepare your trip to Japan, see our website for more information!

JapanWonderTravel.com Enjoy Japan one step deeper with local guides! Rated 95% satisfaction! Food tours, private walking tours in Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukushima and everywhere in Japan.

What did you think about our list of hiking trails in Izu Peninsula? Although Izu Peninsula may not be a famous hiking destination, the area is a perfect place for people who like to go hiking with beautiful views and enjoying in the ocean in one day! The widely unexplored west coast of the Izu peninsula is home to some of Japan’s most fascinating natural phenomena and on a sunny day you might just spot Mount Fuji in the far distance!

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

Other articles you might like

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you