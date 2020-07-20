11 Things Not to Do in Japan

Each country has its own social rules and etiquette. Japan is no exception.

You don’t want to insult people unintentionally or to be rude when you visit Japan, so here we listed things never do in Japan. You might be surprised by the cultural differences but if you know these hidden rules before your trip, you can enjoy your stay in Japan to the fullest!

1. Don’t tip

Tipping is not customary in Japan. In general, you should not tip in Japan because many Japanese people believe that good service is standard and tipping is sometimes rude and insulting in some situations. In some hotels or tour companies where the staff are familiar with tipping culture or in a very high class ryokan (Japanese traditional inn), tipping may still be appreciated, however, do not be surprised when the staff politely refuse to take your tip. At most of the places, there is a rule an employee is not allowed to take any tip.

If you want to tip your tour guide, do not just hand a few bills. Be sure to put the money inside of an envelope.

2. Don’t be loud

When you are in Japan, you probably notice how quiet people are, especially on the trains, subways and buses. Avoid speaking loudly to each other or speaking on your phone when traveling on public transportation. Also set your cell phone to the silent mode or vibration mode. If you need to speak on the cell phone on the public transportation, keep your voice down and make your conversation short or get off the train on the nearest station.

3. Don’t jaywalk

Japanese people tend to follow the rules, and there are some rules when you are walking down the streets. Jaywalking is not very common in Japan. It is even illegal in Japan, and if a police sees you jaywalking, you can be warned or even fined.

Another rule on the streets in Japan is not to litter. It is true that there are very limited number of trash cans in public in Japan. Japanese people usually carry trash with them until they find a trash can somewhere or until they go back home.

In addition, smoking on the streets is not allowed in Japan. Although you may find some Japanese people smoking while walking on the streets, it is illegal. If you smoke, make sure you do it in the designated public smoking area. There are often smoking rooms in large commercial facilities.

4. Don’t cut in line

Japanese people are very organized, and you should expect to find single-file lines anywhere you have to wait for anything: restaurants, register at a shop or grocery store, public toilet, public transportation or taxi. If you have to wait for anything, please make sure you check where the back of the queue is and line up accordingly. Cutting line is considered as rude so never cut in line.

On platforms at train stations, there are lines on the floor indicating where to stand and wait for your train. When the train arrives, wait until passengers have left the train before boarding.

5. Don’t be late

Japan is a time-conscious society and punctuality is highly valued. Being late, especially in business scenes, is considered to be very rude. Even outside the business scenes such as appointments with doctors or hair dressers, it is common for people to arrive 5 to 10 minutes before their appointment time.

In casual situations, such as a meeting with friends, it is acceptable to be late if you let your friends know that you are going to be late but still many people come on time or 5 to 10 minutes early before the meeting time.

6. Don’t go only to Tokyo

Tokyo is the capital of Japan and there are many famous and popular tourist destinations. It is true that there are plenty of things to do and places to explore in Tokyo; however, we strongly recommend you to visit other areas as well to know more about Japanese modern and culinary cultures and see historically important constructions.

The most visited places in Japan besides Tokyo include Kyoto, Nara, Osaka, and Hiroshima. It’s desirable if you can stay at least a few days in these places to explore. But if you don’t have enough time, there are some top tourist attractions where you can make a day trip from Tokyo such as Kamakura, Hakone, Mount Fuji, and Nikko. There are several guided tours from Tokyo to these places which will allow you to make your visit more enjoyable and explore time efficiently.

7. Don’t wear shoes inside

It is a Japanese custom to take off the shoes at the entrance and replace them with indoor slippers at the entranceway. This no-shoe rules can be applied to traditional ryokan hotels, traditional Japanese restaurants, some places like temples and shrines, fitting rooms at stores, schools and hospitals and clinics.

8. Don’t get in onsen without showering

When you are at Onsen hot spring or Sento public bath, wash your body or pour hot water all over your body before entering a bathtub. The bathtub filled with hot water is reserved for having a relaxing soak and not for washing the body. Since many people share the bathtub, it is a manner to clean your body before soaking in the water.

Other rules applied to the onsen or pubic bath: bathing suits are not allowed (although some outdoor onsen require bathing suits), hair should be tied up to keep it out of the bath water, do not swim in the onsen, and dry off roughly with a towel before you go back into the changing room so that you do not leave the floor of the changing room wet. You can read more rules from here; How To Take An Onsen in Japan? Manners and Rules for Hot Spring

9. Don’t be surprised if Japanese people don’t speak English

When you are in Japan, don’t expect many Japanese people speak English very well although many names of the shops, restaurants, and products are written in English. Despite the standard twelve years of English language education, many Japanese people find themselves struggling to speak English because many of them did not learn to speak English at school and when they do, they are scared of making mistakes. In some places where there are many foreign tourists, English speaking staff will be available but in the most places, people speak very basic English, so speak slowly with the use of simple words.

10. Don’t expect to have WiFi everywhere

It’s easier to find WiFi in the big cities like Tokyo even though the availability is still limited. You can most likely find WiFi spot at the airport, some train stations, convenience stores and sometimes restaurants or cafes in Tokyo. But especially if you travel outside of Tokyo, it is very difficult to get any WiFi around. Even at some hotels, there’s no WiFi available at your room.

If you would like to have WiFi access 24/7, we recommend you to rent WiFi routers (also called personal hotspots, personal WiFi, pocket WiFi etc.), you can rent it at the airport easily. Alternatively, you can purchase SIM cards during your stay.

11. Don’t play with your chopsticks

There are some manners to learn when using chopsticks and even some Japanese people are not aware of them. If you remember at least these things below, you will be all set!

Don’t use your chopsticks to pass food to someone else’s chopsticks.

Don’t use your chopsticks to move dishes and bowls around.

Don’t point at people with your chopsticks.

Don’t stick your chopsticks vertically in your bowl of rice. This resembles a funeral ritual. When you need to put the chopstick down, place them on the chopstick rest or lie them across or lean them against one of your plates.

In addition, don’t be surprised or consider it rude when people make slurping noises while eating soba, udon or ramen noodles because it is a part of Japanese culture. You do not have to make a noise, but it is not a bad manner in Japan.

How did you think about our list of don’ts in Japan? There may be a lot of them in Japan, but this is also how you can enjoy different culture.

