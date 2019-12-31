1 Day Trip to Hiroshima from Kyoto / Osaka Suggested Itinerary

Have you heard of Hiroshima?

It is included Golden Route where many visitors visit in Japan, which are Tokyo, Mt.Fuji, Kyoto, Osaka and Hiroshima. It might sound familiar with you if you read guidebook about Japan.

So what can you see in Hiroshima?

There are 2 famous world heritage sites in Hiroshima.

・Itsukushima Shrine in Miyajima

-Famous for floating torii gate in the sea

・Atomic Bomb Dome

-Learn the tragedy of history in Peace Memorial Museum

Hiroshima is also not far away from Kyoto or Osaka. You can even squeeze it in your busy Japan trip schedule as a one day trip to Hiroshima from Kyoto or Osaka!

Here is our suggested one day trip itinerary for you. If you have one day to spare, let’s start planning to go to beautiful Hiroshima!

1. How to get to Hiroshima from Kyoto or Osaka?

Hiroshima is located 100-120 minutes away from Kyoto and 80-100 minutes away from Osaka by Shinkansen (bullet train).

If you have Japan Rail Pass, you could take a Shinkansen without any additional cost. However, please note there are Shinkansen you can’t take with Japan Rail Pass such as Nozomi or Mizuho. There are not so many Shinkansen other than these but if you take local trains, it will take 5-6 hours so we would recommend to take Shinkansen to save your time and make more time for exploring around Hiroshima!

If you don’t have Japan Rail Pass and you can take any Shinkansen, then we recommend you to take Nozomi or Mizuho Shinkansen though because it is easy to go to Hiroshima from Kyoto and Osaka without any transit.

2. Suggested Hiroshima Itinerary

7:20 Take Shinkansen from Kyoto station

7:35 Take Shinkansen from Shin-Osaka station

To enjoy Hiroshima fully in one day, we recommend you to arrive there around 9-10am so let’s take Shinkansen around 7-8am from Kyoto or Shin-Osaka station.

9:05 Arrive at Hiroshima station

First destination would be Miyajima!

Once you are arrived at Hiroshima station, take JR Sanyo-honsen line to Miyajimaguchi station. You can also go to Miyajima by Hiroshima Electric Railway which is cheaper than JR but it takes longer. We recommend you to take JR line if you can!

10:00 Arrive at Miyajimaguchi

Miyajima is an island so we can go there by the ferry.

After you got to Miyajimaguchi station, walk to the ferry port. There are 2 companies operating ferries to Miyajima which are JR and Matsudai Kisen. If you have Japan Rail Pass, let’s take JR ferry. If not, you can choose either one and the price is 180 yen(adult) for one way trip.

10:30 Start exploring Miyajima including Itsukushima Shrine





It takes 10 minutes by a ferry from Miyajimaguchi to Miyajima. You can easily spot the famous red torii gate which looks like floating in the sea when it is high tide. At low tide, you can walk to the bottom of red torii gate!

If you have enough time, we recommend you to see both high tide and low tide. If you can wait for 2-3 hours, the water will come up. Check the tide time in Miyajima before you visit from the link and see which time is the best to visit depending on your preference.

(If you want to visit there in the afternoon, you can go to the atomic bomb dome in the morning)

Deer also will welcome you in Miyajima. The park where you can see and feed deer in Nara prefecture is very famous in Japan, but you can see them here in Hiroshima too!





Let’s take a walk around island while you wait for shifting tides.

Oyster is one of the famous specialities in Miyajima. And don’t forget to try Momiji-Manju!

Momiji-Manju is a maple leaf shaped Manju which is Japanese sweets filling of red bean paste. There are more fillings like custard, Matcha, chocolate or cheese to choose and also there are fried ones too!

If you have more time and can stay in Miyajima, you can go hiking in Miyama.

13:45 Leave Miyajima

Next stop is Atomic Bomb Dome. Take a ferry to Miyajimaguchi station and then take Hiroshima Electric Railway to Atomic Bomb Dome from Hiroden-Miyajimaguchi station.

15:00 Arrive at Atomic Bomb Dome and Explore Peace Memorial Park

Visit Atomic Bomb Dome which is registered as World Heritage Site where the first ever atomic bomb was dropped in 1945.

Sometimes visitors say they are worried about being uncomfortable to be there because they might feel like being blamed. But this is not for blaming for someone in the past, this is for praying for the world peace and looking back human’s big mistake.

Witness the tragedy. It will be life changing experience and something important you will remember from the trip.

16:30 Leave Atomic bomb dome

Take train back to Hiroshima station and take Shinkansen to go back to Osaka or Kyoto. If you take Shinkansen around 5pm, you can get to Osaka or Kyoto around 7pm.

3. Recommended Guide Tour

If you prefer exploring and walking around Hiroshima with a friendly local guide, here is the list of the recommended tours for you.

Our knowledgeable guide will show you must see places and also local places while telling you the history and stories behind the town.

Hope you liked this article about suggested one day trip itinerary in Hiroshima! If you have any questions about planning, you can always reach out to us.

We will happily assist you to make your Japan trip special!

