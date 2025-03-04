What is Oshikatsu? How to do Oshikatsu in Japan

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Oshikatsu (推し活) is a culture that has attracted a lot of attention in Japan in recent years, and refers to the activity of “pushing,” in which you do your best to support a person, character, or work that you want to support in particular. Oshikatsu is not limited to anime, idols, and games, but also can be done for a wide range of genres, including movies, athletes, and even traditional culture. There are many ways to enjoy Oshikatsu in Japan.Such as going to events, collecting official merchandise, or making fan art. Japan’s “push culture” is sure to add a different kind of fun to tourist destinations and traditional tourism experiences. Read along to learn all about Oshikatsu, its history, how to do it, and much more!

1. Meaning and History of Oshikatsu

Meaning

In Japan, the concept of “Oshikatsu” has taken the world of fandom to dazzling new heights. This exciting activity is all about wholeheartedly supporting what or who you love—be it a favorite character, a celebrity, or even a cherished place or object. Fans express their passion in vibrant ways, from attending live performances and exclusive events to collecting merchandise and sharing enthusiasm online. It’s a joyful celebration of devotion that transforms admiration into action. What’s unique about Oshikatsu is its incredible diversity. You can cheer for characters from anime, games, or manga, but the scope doesn’t end there. Idol groups, actors, voice artists, historical figures, animals, trains, or even architectural wonders—anything can become someone’s “oshi” (推し) (favorite).

History

Oshikatsu isn’t just a modern phenomenon in Japan—it has a rich and fascinating history. Back in the Edo period, the roots of this cultural tradition were already flourishing. During this time of peace and prosperity, townspeople found their entertainment in kabuki theaters and the pleasure districts. Popular kabuki actors and courtesans became the “idols” of their era, with their images immortalized in stunning ukiyo-e prints. These prints, which flew off the shelves like today’s limited-edition merchandise, captured everything from dramatic on-stage moments to candid, off-duty portrayals in vibrant colors. Even centuries ago, the spirit of cheering for one’s favorites was alive and well. The word “oshi” (推し) as we know it today, began gaining traction in the 1980s within niche otaku circles, initially used to describe supporting female idols. The internet, especially online forums, helped the term spread, while idol groups like Morning Musume and AKB48 became instrumental in shaping and popularizing the modern Oshikatsu movement. In today’s digital age, Oshikatsu has evolved into an even more dynamic and interactive activity, thanks to social media. Fans create dedicated accounts solely to celebrate their “oshi,” sharing everything from fan art to event reports. These platforms foster vibrant communities, where enthusiasts connect, exchange ideas, and deepen their shared passion. This phenomenon has become a defining part of youth culture in Japan, blending historical traditions with cutting-edge digital innovation. Whether you’re new to Oshikatsu or a seasoned fan, it offers an exciting way to connect with Japan’s rich cultural tapestry.

2. Differences from Otakatsu

In the world of Japanese fandom, there’s a term closely related to Oshikatsu: Otakatsu (オタ活). Short for “otaku activities,” Otakatsu originally referred to hobbies like anime, manga, gaming, and cosplay, where enthusiasts delve deeply into subculture interests. Over time, it has become synonymous with a more intense and focused level of devotion. Otakatsu, or sometimes Wotakatsu (ヲタ活), is all about pushing boundaries when it comes to supporting your favorites. Fans dedicate significant time and resources to their passion—traveling long distances for concerts, purchasing exclusive merchandise, and actively sharing updates and opinions on social media. It’s an immersive lifestyle that prioritizes fandom above all else. By contrast, Oshikatsu offers a gentler, more casual approach to fan devotion. While Otakatsu thrives on intensity, Oshikatsu welcomes everyone to celebrate their “oshi” in their own way, making it more accessible for casual supporters.

3. Examples of Oshikatsu – How to do it

Oshikatsu opens up a world of creative ways to celebrate your favorites, offering fans countless opportunities to immerse themselves in their passion. Attending meet and greets, live performances, or concerts is a popular choice for those wanting a closer connection to their “oshi.” Others take it a step further by embarking on “pilgrimages” to places associated with their favorite characters or celebrities. Sending fan letters or thoughtful gifts is another heartfelt way to show support. Collecting and showcasing Oshikatsu merchandise is equally important for many fans. From snagging exclusive items to curating collections of rare goods, or enjoying themed experiences at collaboration cafes and events, there’s always something to engage with. Social media also plays a huge role. Fans passionately share their “oshi’s” charm, spreading the love and even converting others into fans, turning Oshikatsu into a deeply social and joyful phenomenon.

4. Popular Categories for Oshikatsu

Musicians

Oshikatsu has gained immense popularity, with fans passionately supporting K-pop artists, Japanese idol groups, and solo performers. Both male and female idols are at the heart of this cultural trend, captivating audiences worldwide. Music bands are also a significant part of Oshikatsu, attracting fans who express their love by attending concerts, collecting merchandise, and sharing their admiration online. Oshikatsu is more than fandom—it’s a way to celebrate and connect through a shared passion.

Anime

Anime stands as one of the largest categories in Oshikatsu, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. From iconic characters to the talented voice actors who bring them to life, the scope of Oshikatsu extends far and wide. Fans show their devotion through collecting merchandise, attending events, and celebrating their favorites on social media, making anime a cornerstone of this cultural phenomenon.

5. How to Make Your Original Ochikatsu Uchiwa

Creating your own Oshikatsu uchiwa (hand fan) is an exciting and personalized way to show your support for your favorite artist or idol! Not only does it allow you to showcase your creativity, but it also becomes a special item that represents your passion and dedication. With simple materials easily available at dollar stores or stationery shops, and just 2-3 hours of crafting time, you’ll have your very own custom fan to cheer on your favorite in style. The materials required are easy to find: a plain uchiwa (hand fan), colored paper, scissors, and transparent tape.

Measure the size of the fan: Start by measuring the uchiwa to determine the size of your design. It’s important to ensure that your fan fits within any size restrictions that may be set by event organizers, so always check the rules beforehand. Whether you’re planning a bold, large design or a more subtle, minimal one, the size will help you plan the layout better.

Prepare your design: Next, think about what you want on your fan—this could be your favorite quote, your idol’s name, or an image that represents them. Use a computer to create and print out a template of your design, considering the placement of the text or image. Once printed, you’ll have a clear guide to follow when cutting and decorating. If you’re feeling creative, add some flair to your design with fun graphics or even use different fonts to make it stand out.

Cut out your design: Now, carefully attach the printed template to a sheet of colored paper using transparent tape and cut it out with scissors. Take your time with the cutting to make sure your shapes are neat and precise. The colored paper adds a bright and unique touch to your fan, and you can choose any color scheme that reflects your style or favorite artist.

Assemble your uchiwa: After cutting out all the pieces, it’s time to stick them onto the uchiwa using transparent tape. Add your personal touch by decorating the fan with glitter, sequins, or stickers. You could even use ribbons, fabric, or other decorative items to make the fan extra special. Once everything is in place, you’ll have a custom-made Oshikatsu fan that’s all your own—a perfect way to cheer on your idol and stand out at any event!

This DIY project not only lets you showcase your creativity, but also adds a personal connection to your Oshikatsu experience. Whether you’re attending a concert, fan meet-up, or just sharing your passion with others, your one-of-a-kind uchiwa will surely be a conversation starter.

Now that you have discovered ways to enjoy the charm of your favorite activities, you can fully embrace them on your next trip to Japan. The main attraction of promoting activities in Japan is not just to support them, but also to enjoy new discoveries and wonderful exchanges in the process. By deepening your bond by supporting your “oshi”, your trip will become more than just sightseeing, it will leave you with memories to cherish and a lasting connection. In particular, the real thrill that can be experienced at local events and stores that cannot be experienced anywhere else is sure to add a new color to your trip to Japan. This way, you can make new friends and wonderful memories through your favorite activities all while keeping the fun within your heart. We sincerely hope that you’ll have a wonderful experience!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!